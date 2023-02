This Week in Houston Food Events: BOGO Kolache and Shake Shack Goes Fine Dining

Tlayuda Pop-Up at Tatemó

click to enlarge Great news: carpetbaggers can part of this year's Rodeo plans. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:In celebration of its one year anniversary at 4740 Dacoma, Tatemó (a James Beard Award nominee for Best New Restaurant) will host a Tlayuda Pop-Up from 7 to 10 p.m. The counter-service event is walk-in only, with to-go available as well., 911 West 11th, invites guests to A Night in Friuli –– a four-course Italian wine dinner featuring wines from Volpe Pasini & Schiopetto — beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person, excluding tax and 20 percent gratuity. Reservations are required at 713-804-0429 or via OpenTable Experience., 1801 Post Oak, is hosting a special Land + Sea Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Host on its mezzanine, the event will boast a ten-course, Japanese steakhouse inspired tasting menu. Reservations are available online Shake Shack is launching The Truffle Table VIP experience from February 27 through March 2 and ten Shacks across the nation, and the Shake Shack Rice Village, 6205 Kirby, is one of them. Shack will transform one table into a fine dining setting complete with table service, fine china, a white tablecloth and a prix fixe tasting menu featuring its White Truffle menu. For $20 per person (plus tax), guests will receive a White Truffle Burger, White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger and Parmesan Fries with White Truffle Sauce along with unlimited red or white Shack canned wine, a shake, unlimited beverages of choice and a chocolate truffle from Thierry Atlan and bottle of Regalis truffle oil to take home. Reservations are required and expected to sell out.In honor of Kolache Day, the Kolache Shoppe bakeries will offer a special deal: purchase a kolache and receive your choice of small sweet or savory kolaches on the house. Bonus pastry options include classics such as apricot, strawberry, cream cheese, poppy, small bacon and cheese and small sausage. In-store promotion only. One bonus kolache per person, while supplies last.In honor of Texas Independence Day, chef-owner Levi Goode and team will host a seated, family-style meal in the backyard at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace , 5015 Kirby, at 6:30 p.m. Celebrating authentic Texas culture, community and cuisine, the event pairs live music from Rio Tripiano with live-fire cooking —think smoked redfish, roasted butternut squash, sweetwater duck and Texas Wagyu strip loin, plus cocktails, artisanal Texas wines and good company. Tickets are $150 per person. Thirteen Restaurant Lounge , 1911 Bagby, has recently launched Taco Thursdays in the Hookah Lounge, offering its signature soft-shelled tacos for $10 all evening on every Thursday beginning at 5 p.m., plus happy hour pricing on a host of signature cocktails and bites from 5 to 8 p.m.Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season. Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, continues its Cakeworks Cake of the Month, offering a specialty cake each month with discounted prices for slices or whole cakes (order two days in advance). Closing out February is the three-layer Carrot Cake with fresh grated carrots, walnuts, brown sugar and cream cheese icing; while The OMG Cheesecake is up for March, featuring a brownie-based cake with Snickers, chocolate mousse and whipped cream layering around the deli’s famed house-made cheesecake.This month, Kolache Shoppe will feature Frito Pie Kolache (a collab with Tex-Mex icon Molina’s Cantina), Cherries & Cream Kolache and Biscoff Lattes. Grab the specials Thursday-Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday-Sunday at the Heights and Kingwood Shoppes.Berg Hospitality Group has brought back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse to this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Located at NRG Park on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome, The Ranch will be open the duration of Rodeo season (February 28-March 19), offering both casual and formal sit-down dining experiences. The Saloon is a first come, first served upscale casual dining experience featuring a large main bar with nightly live music entertainment, along with the Porch, a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables; while The Steakhouse offers fine dining by reservation . New to 2023, Berg Hospitality is debuting “The Ranch After Dark,” where DJs will spin tunes for rodeo goers to dance the night away. Table reservations available.