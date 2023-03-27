This Week in Houston Food Events: Uchiko Takes on Land and Sea

Monday, March 27
Land & Sea Dinner at Uchiko HoustonUchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, will host a Land & Sea Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. on its mezzanine. The event will boast a 10-course tasting menu with highlights including Hokkaido scallops, otoro nigiri, dry aged New York steak with foie gras au poirve and a sweet potato okashi dessert. Tickets are $185++ per person with a welcome beverage included.
Tuesday, March 28
Tuscan Wine Dinner at ROMAROMA, 2347 University, invites guests to an Evening in Tuscany wine dinner featuring a handful of our favorite Tuscan wines and a four-course meal at 7 p.m. Highlights include beef carpaccio paired with Mormoraia 2020 Chianti Colli Senesi, black truffle and porcini risotto with Pratesi 2019 Loccorosso, beef stew with Chiacchiera 2019 Rosso di Montalcino and a biscotti dessert with Vin Santo. Cost is $99++ per person. Call 713-664-7581.
Wednesday, March 29
Sausage Making Class at R-C RanchR-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a sausage making class with executive butcher Easton Sadler from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and the class will cover process of making sausage from snout to tail, including mixing and grinding techniques, ingredients, types of casings, safe handling, smoking and cooking times and more.
Friday, March 31
Fish FridaysCheck out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season.
Crawfish Boil Concert at Goode Co. Armadillo PalaceGoode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, is partnering with the Houston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy for its 15th annual charity crawfish boil event, held from 3 to 8 p.m. in benefit of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Alliance. Tickets are $80 ($100 at the door) and includes all-you-can-eat crawfish with sponsored beverages from MillerCoors and live music by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.
Friday-Saturday
“Friends and Family” preview at Chi’LantroPrior to its April 3 Grand Opening, Chi’Lantro,1324 North Shepherd, will host two exclusive "Friends and Family" events on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from noon to 3 p.m. The restaurant will offer complimentary food to Houston-area neighbors who make reservations via EventBrite while also encouraging donations to the local MD Anderson Pediatric Cancer Fund for NF2 patients.
New and ongoing specials