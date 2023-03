This Week in Houston Food Events: Uchiko Takes on Land and Sea

Land & Sea Dinner at Uchiko Houston

Tuscan Wine Dinner at ROMA

Sausage Making Class at R-C Ranch

Fish Fridays

Crawfish Boil Concert at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

“Friends and Family” preview at Chi’Lantro

Sky High For Kids Fundraiser at d'Alba

Malaysian curry crawfish at Phat Eatery

“Point Break” Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Uchiko Houston , 1801 Post Oak, will host a Land & Sea Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. on its mezzanine. The event will boast a 10-course tasting menu with highlights including Hokkaido scallops, otoro nigiri, dry aged New York steak with foie gras au poirve and a sweet potato okashi dessert. Tickets are $185++ per person with a welcome beverage included. ROMA , 2347 University, invites guests to an Evening in Tuscany wine dinner featuring a handful of our favorite Tuscan wines and a four-course meal at 7 p.m. Highlights include beef carpaccio paired with Mormoraia 2020 Chianti Colli Senesi, black truffle and porcini risotto with Pratesi 2019 Loccorosso, beef stew with Chiacchiera 2019 Rosso di Montalcino and a biscotti dessert with Vin Santo. Cost is $99++ per person. Call 713-664-7581. R-C Ranch , 2520 Airline, will host a sausage making class with executive butcher Easton Sadler from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and the class will cover process of making sausage from snout to tail, including mixing and grinding techniques, ingredients, types of casings, safe handling, smoking and cooking times and more.Check out our Fish Fridays Lent Guide for the scoop on Houston restaurants offering fish sandwiches, seafood specials, and meat-free options this Lenten season. Goode Co. Armadillo Palace , 5015 Kirby, is partnering with the Houston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy for its 15th annual charity crawfish boil event, held from 3 to 8 p.m. in benefit of Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Alliance. Tickets are $80 ($100 at the door) and includes all-you-can-eat crawfish with sponsored beverages from MillerCoors and live music by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.Prior to its April 3 Grand Opening, Chi’Lantro ,1324 North Shepherd, will host two exclusive "Friends and Family" events on Friday, March 31, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from noon to 3 p.m. The restaurant will offer complimentary food to Houston-area neighbors who make reservations via EventBrite while also encouraging donations to the local MD Anderson Pediatric Cancer Fund for NF2 patients.In its second year of collaboration with local nonprofit Sky High for Kids d'Alba has launched new fundraising opportunities to support the organization's mission of funding childhood cancer research. The “Pizza Pie for Sky High" initiative will give $1 of every Jr. Cheese Pizza sold at both locations (Midtown and Garden Oaks) to Sky High. Additionally, on the first Saturday of every month at the Garden Oaks location, d'Alba will offer $15 wristbands that provide access to $2 mimosas, $8 mimosa carafes and $6 bloody marys; with proceeds donated to support Sky High's missionThrough April 16, Phat Eatery's award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish are back as a daily seasonal special for dine-in and to-go. Crawfish are $20 for two pounds or $45 for ten. Snow crab legs, tossed in the same fragrant sauce, are also on offer at $25/cluster. All orders include boiled corn and potatoes. Rodeo Goat , 2105 Dallas, has launched its latest burger battle—an ode to action packed surf film “Point Break”—available now through April 10 and featuring The Bodhi burger (beef and chorizo patty, blackened shrimp, muenster cheese, sautéed jalapeños and onion with Louisiana remoulade on a brioche bun; $14.49) versus the Johnny Utah (all beef patty, crab cake, sliced avocado, mango pico, cilantro and Fresno aioli on a brioche bun; $14.99). Pop by to eat and vote to help one of the burgers moves on to the next round. Those observing Lent Fridays can also try the Point Break burger, non-beef mash up of the Johnny Utah and Bodhi burgers ($14.99).