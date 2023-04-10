This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season and the Return of Taste of the Nation

All week long
Black Restaurant WeekBlack Restaurant Week Houston runs now through Sunday, April 16, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, LA Burgers & Daiquiris, Houston This is It Soul Food, Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria.
Ramadan specials at Burger BodegaFrom now until the end of Ramadan (April 20), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve two new limited menu items, available only as a post-sundown menu item from 7 p.m. until close.
Malaysian curry crawfish at Phat EateryThrough April 16, Phat Eatery’s award-winning Malaysian curry crawfish are back as a daily seasonal special for dine-in and to-go. Peak season prices have dropped to $14 for two pounds or $30 for five, and snow crab legs, tossed in the same fragrant sauce, are also on offer at $25/cluster. All orders include boiled corn and potatoes.
Tuesday, April 11
Noche at Navy BlueNavy Blue, 2445 Times, is hosting its first-ever collaboration dinner, Noche at Navy Blue with Suerte and Este’s Fermin Nunez and La Condesa’s Rick Lopez, in benefit of World Central Kitchen, Chefs for Ukraine. Priced at $150 per person, the unique five-course dinner will pair Nunez’s and Lopez’s Mexican cooking with Navy Blue’s Gulf Coast cuisine, with highlights including seafood tower with crudo and scallop tartar, tamale Veracruzana and cochinita (baby pig) with charred habanero.
Wednesday, April 12
Lingua Franca Wine Dinner at MARCHMARCH, 1624 Westheimer, invites guests to the next installment of its intimate wine dinner series, featuring legendary master sommelier Larry Stone and his Lingua Franca wines from Oregon.Champagne will be popped at 6:30 p.m. with a seated dinner to follow and a nightcap in the cellar. Cost is $360 per person.
National Grilled Cheese Day at Twisted Grilled CheeseTwisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is offering the first 50 customers 30 percent off their bill and $5 “5 Cheese Classic” Grilled Cheese Sandwiches all day at two restaurant locations on National Grilled Cheese Day.
Thursday, April 13
Amici Cellars Wine Tasting at MAX’s Wine DiveMAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, will host a wine tasting with the luxury brand of Amici Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a food and wine education experience featuring four small plates paired with eight wines from Amici Cellars. Cost is $45 per person and reservations are required to attend. Call 713-880-8737.
Spring Fling Cocktail Showdown at Hotel ZaZa Memorial CityHotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway, will partner with Diageo to host a Spring Fling Cocktail Showdown from 6 to 8 p.m., as top Houston bar talent craft vibrant cocktails featuring spring flavors. Guests can expect festive light bites and live music alongside the signature sips. Tickets are $30 and the event directly supports the Houston Food Bank.
Thursday Seafood Boil Patio Parties at Pier 6Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will be starting the weekend early with weekly Thursday night patio shindigs running through May 11. Expect a seafood boil, live music and drink specials, including $4 draft beers and frozens starting at 5 p.m.; and check out the seasonal crawfish empanada appetizer served with creamy tomatillo salsa while you still can.
Saturday, April 15
Katy Sip N’ StrollHeld at The Ark by Norris, the bi-annual Katy Sip N’ Stroll is celebrating its 25th edition, featuring indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy and discover culinary creations from top Katy-area restaurants while benefiting The Ballard House, which offers no-cost housing for patients and families receiving treatment in Houston for life-threatening illnesses. The tastiness begins at 6 p.m. (5 p.m. VIP) with admission starting at $75.
Sunday, April 16
Taste of the Nation No Kid HungryTaste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry will return to Houston from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring eats, curated drinks and desserts crafted by Houston’s top celebrated chefs and mixologists all in support of No Kid Hungry’s work to end childhood hunger in Texas and across the country. New this year, the event will be held outdoors at The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, and welcomes kids of all ages. Featured talent includes Ryan Pera, Rebecca Masson, Justin Yu and Evelyn Garcia, mixologists Alba Huerta and Patrick Abalos, and pitmasters Leonard Botello IV, Brett Jackson and Blue Broussard, among more. GA tickets start at $95.
All month long
Weekend kolache specials at Kolache ShoppeAvailable on weekends at the Heights and Kingwood locations, Kolache Shoppe’s latest seasonal special features a Creole collab with Brennan’s of Houston. The Crawfish & Andouille Kolache comes packed with fresh crawfish and Andouille in a creamy sauce for $4.50. Other specials include the Strawberry & Nutella Kolache and Biscoff Latte.
New and ongoing specials
Burger Battle at Rodeo GoatRodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has introduced its newest burger battle, which pays homage to The Sandlot and is available now through May 1. Guests can see how The Great Bambino ($14.99)—featuring an all beef patty, triple cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, tater tots, crispy pancetta, sunny-side-up egg and black truffle aioli—stacks up against The Blummer ($14.99), featuring a bacon and gouda stuffed patty, smoked brisket, microgreens, French fried potato salad and home run mayo.
Houston Zoo Pizza Collab at Vinny’sFrom Monday, April 10 to Friday, May 5, Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Houston Zoo in celebration of the Zoo’s annual Feast with the Beasts (set for Friday, April 14). Pizza heads can enjoy Herbivore and Carnivore-themed pie, inspired by the Zoo’s most lively animals – two jaguars named Tesoro and Vida and nine Western Lowland Gorillas.
The vegetarian “Gorilla Grub” pizza features charred broccoli, kale, ricotta, pineapple, onion and bell pepper; while the “All Gold Jaguar” rocks golden onion sauce, smoked pork loin, chorizo, cheddar, portobello ‘shrooms, garlic and chilies. Available for dine-in, pickup and delivery and offered by the slice or by the pie, give it both try and vote for your favorite. The winning pizza will be announced in mid-May, with a portion of proceeds from sales of both pizzas going to the Houston Zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts.