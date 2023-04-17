This Week in Houston Food Events: Tax Day Pizza and New Grub at a Downtown Food Hall

Monday, April 17
National Crawfish Day Celebration at Lotus SeafoodAll locations (Pearland, Kirkwood, Stafford, Bissonnet At 59, and Veterans Memorial Drive) of Lotus Seafood will celebrate National Crawfish Day by offering a $5 per pound crawfish special with a four pound order minimum.
Monday-Thursday
Ramadan at Burger BodegaFrom now until the end of Ramadan (April 20), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve two new limited menu items, available only as a post-sundown menu item from 7 p.m. until close.
Tuesday, April 18
Tax Day special at Grimaldi’sGrimaldi's Pizzeria is celebrating Tax Day by offering $10.40 off your purchase of $30 or more, valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering only. The code to redeem online is TAXDAY23.
Wednesday, April 19
Whiskey and Wagyu Wednesdays at Uchiko Houston
Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, has introduced a new weekly Whiskey and Wagyu experience, offered every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. Chef de cuisine Shaun King and his team will be showcasing specialty wagyu dishes complemented by a collection of whiskeys from all around the world.
Executive butcher Easton Sadler will host a Butchery Class at R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, demonstrating unique cuts, teaching what to look for when purchasing beef and more. The class runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $100 per person.
Caviar and Wine Pairing at Turner’sTurner’s, 1800 Post Oak, is hosting an exclusive dining experience featuring the "Caviar Queen" and owner of California Caviar Company, Deborah Keane beginning at 6:30 p.m. The intimate and educational evening will feature wine and caviar pairings alongside live piano music. Cost is $345++ per person and includes the five-course dinner and wine pairing.
Thursday, April 20
420 + 8th Wonder Distillery 5th Anniversary Bash8th Wonder Cannabis and 8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas, are hosting 420 + 8th Wonder Distillery 5th Anniversary bash, opening doors on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. followed by the sounds of the band Tecnica starting at 7 p.m. and headliner Blossom Aloe at 8. YoYo’s Hotdog and Fat Boy BBQ will provide the munchies; THC beverages will be $4.20 onsite; and six-packs of THC drinks to-go will be available for a discount of $4.20 off of the regular sales price.
Saturday, April 22
Cajun Fest at Lagoonfest TexasGuests are invited to Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View, for its Cajun Fest, a day of activities, Cajun cuisine and Zydeco music on the shores of the lagoon. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m., and Keyun and the Zydeco Masters will be performing on the Lagoonfest Stage on the beach at 5 p.m.
New Vendor Grand Openings at Lyric MarketLyric Market, 411 Smith, will host a Grand Opening with new vendors including juice and health-centric spot Café JuJu, authentic Texas bbq joint Mama’s Texas Smokehouse, and a Starbucks opening in Press Waffle Co. The Grand Opening event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. inside Lyric Market. Guests can expect live music, face painting, a balloon installation, vendor sampling, cocktails and more.
2023 Midtown Wine Fest at Midtown ParkThis one day wine experience is going down at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, featuring 40+ wines to sample, local eats and live music. The event will take place in two sessions—from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and tickets are $45 per session.
20th Anniversary at Onion CreekOnion Creek, 3106 White Oak is ready to party like it's 2002 with an all-day 20th anniversary party. Expect cold beer and frozens, classic Onion Creek eats and a live band and DJ. The party runs from 3 to 10 p.m.
All month long
Weekend kolache specials at Kolache ShoppeAvailable on weekends at the Heights and Kingwood locations, Kolache Shoppe’s latest seasonal special features a Creole collab with Brennan’s of Houston. The Crawfish & Andouille Kolache comes packed with fresh crawfish and Andouille in a creamy sauce for $4.50. Other specials include the Strawberry & Nutella Kolache and Biscoff Latte.
World Autism Month at Monkey’s TailMonkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is honoring World Autism Month with a month-long fundraiser benefiting The Monarch School & Institute, capped off by its “Autism Awareness Fest” on Saturday, April 29. All month long, pop in to grab a blue Ozzy’s Swimming Pool cocktail and Monkey’s Tail will donate $2 from each sale to The Monarch School; and the day of the event, the bar will donate 100 percent of the drink’s sales to the cause. The event will include entertainment by DJ Sun and friends from noon to 9 p.m. as well as tequila tastings, raffles, shopping, churros by Chef Daniel Leal, coffee by Tenfold Coffee and tasty cocktails.
New and ongoing specials