This Week in Houston Food Events: Tax Day Pizza and New Grub at a Downtown Food Hall

April 17, 2023 4:00AM

Mama's Texas Smokehouse has entered the chat over at Lyric Market.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, April 17

National Crawfish Day Celebration at Lotus Seafood

All locations (Pearland, Kirkwood, Stafford, Bissonnet At 59, and Veterans Memorial Drive) of Lotus Seafood will celebrate National Crawfish Day by offering a $5 per pound crawfish special with a four pound order minimum.

Monday-Thursday

Ramadan at Burger Bodega

From now until the end of Ramadan (April 20), Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, will serve two new limited menu items, available only as a post-sundown menu item from 7 p.m. until close.

Tuesday, April 18

Tax Day special at Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is celebrating Tax Day by offering $10.40 off your purchase of $30 or more, valid for dine in, to-go and online ordering only. The code to redeem online is TAXDAY23.

Wednesday, April 19

Whiskey and Wagyu Wednesdays at Uchiko Houston

Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, has introduced a new weekly Whiskey and Wagyu experience, offered every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. Chef de cuisine Shaun King and his team will be showcasing specialty wagyu dishes complemented by a collection of whiskeys from all around the world.

Executive butcher Easton Sadler will host a Butchery Class at R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, demonstrating unique cuts, teaching what to look for when purchasing beef and more. The class runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $100 per person. 

Caviar and Wine Pairing at Turner’s

Turner’s, 1800 Post Oak, is hosting an exclusive dining experience featuring the "Caviar Queen" and owner of California Caviar Company, Deborah Keane beginning at 6:30 p.m. The intimate and educational evening will feature wine and caviar pairings alongside live piano music. Cost is $345++ per person and includes the five-course dinner and wine pairing.

Thursday, April 20

420 + 8th Wonder Distillery 5th Anniversary Bash

8th Wonder Cannabis and 8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas, are hosting 420 + 8th Wonder Distillery 5th Anniversary bash, opening doors on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. followed by the sounds of the band Tecnica starting at 7 p.m. and headliner Blossom Aloe at 8. YoYo’s Hotdog and Fat Boy BBQ will provide the munchies; THC beverages will be $4.20 onsite; and six-packs of THC drinks to-go will be available for a discount of $4.20 off of the regular sales price.

Saturday, April 22

Cajun Fest at Lagoonfest Texas

Guests are invited to Lagoonfest Texas, 12600 Crystal View, for its Cajun Fest, a day of activities, Cajun cuisine and Zydeco music on the shores of the lagoon. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill will be serving crawfish starting at 11 a.m., and Keyun and the Zydeco Masters will be performing on the Lagoonfest Stage on the beach at 5 p.m.

New Vendor Grand Openings at Lyric Market

Lyric Market, 411 Smith, will host a Grand Opening with new vendors including juice and health-centric spot Café JuJu, authentic Texas bbq joint Mama’s Texas Smokehouse, and a Starbucks opening in Press Waffle Co. The Grand Opening event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. inside Lyric Market. Guests can expect live music, face painting, a balloon installation, vendor sampling, cocktails and more.

2023 Midtown Wine Fest at Midtown Park

This one day wine experience is going down at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, featuring 40+ wines to sample, local eats and live music. The event will take place in two sessions—from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and tickets are $45 per session.

20th Anniversary at Onion Creek

Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak is ready to party like it's 2002 with an all-day 20th anniversary party. Expect cold beer and frozens, classic Onion Creek eats and a live band and DJ. The party runs from 3 to 10 p.m.

All month long

Weekend kolache specials at Kolache Shoppe

Available on weekends at the Heights and Kingwood locations, Kolache Shoppe’s latest seasonal special features a Creole collab with Brennan’s of Houston. The Crawfish & Andouille Kolache comes packed with fresh crawfish and Andouille in a creamy sauce for $4.50. Other specials include the Strawberry & Nutella Kolache and Biscoff Latte.

World Autism Month at Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is honoring World Autism Month with a month-long fundraiser benefiting The Monarch School & Institute, capped off by its “Autism Awareness Fest” on Saturday, April 29. All month long, pop in to grab a blue Ozzy’s Swimming Pool cocktail and Monkey’s Tail will donate $2 from each sale to The Monarch School; and the day of the event, the bar will donate 100 percent of the drink’s sales to the cause. The event will include entertainment by DJ Sun and friends from noon to 9 p.m. as well as tequila tastings, raffles, shopping, churros by Chef Daniel Leal, coffee by Tenfold Coffee and tasty cocktails.

New and ongoing specials

Burger Battle at Rodeo Goat

Rodeo Goat, 2105 Dallas, has introduced its newest burger battle, which pays homage to The Sandlot and is available now through May 1. Guests can see how The Great Bambino ($14.99)—featuring an all beef patty, triple cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, tater tots, crispy pancetta, sunny-side-up egg and black truffle aioli—stacks up against The Blummer ($14.99), featuring a bacon and gouda stuffed patty, smoked brisket, microgreens, French fried potato salad and home run mayo.

Houston Zoo Pizza Collab at Vinny’s

From Monday, April 10 to Friday, May 5, Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Houston Zoo in celebration of the Zoo’s annual Feast with the Beasts (set for Friday, April 14). Pizza heads can enjoy Herbivore and Carnivore-themed pie, inspired by the Zoo’s most lively animals – two jaguars named Tesoro and Vida and nine Western Lowland Gorillas. The vegetarian “Gorilla Grub” pizza features charred broccoli, kale, ricotta, pineapple, onion and bell pepper; while the “All Gold Jaguar” rocks golden onion sauce, smoked pork loin, chorizo, cheddar, portobello ‘shrooms, garlic and chilies. A portion of proceeds from sales of both pizzas going to the Houston Zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts. 
