This Week in Houston Food Events: $5 Loro Burgers and a Whiskey Fueled Weekend

April 24, 2023 4:00AM

HTX Whiskey Weekend returns to City Place this Friday and Saturday.
HTX Whiskey Weekend returns to City Place this Friday and Saturday. Photo by Mario Santos
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, April 25

$5 Burger and Rice Bowls at LORO Houston

LORO Houston, 1001 West 11th, is hosting a special chef competition next Tuesday, and it will be offering $5 burgers and rice bowls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offer is available for dine-in only; one $5 burger or bowl per person.

4 Hands by Musaafer

The second edition of ‘4 Hands by Musaafer’, a dinner series featuring worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, will begin at 5 p.m. at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring renowned Mexico-based Chef Roberto Solís of restaurants Nectar, Hantō, Robertas, Huniik, Hokol Vuh, and Kisin. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked via Resy or at [email protected]

Tuesday-Wednesday

Murder Mystery Dinners at GJ Tavern

GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, is hosting Murder Mystery DInners on both Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, inviting guests to don their finest evening gowns, suits and Venetian masks for the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The glamorous evening of intrigue will feature multiple courses and an interactive mystery experience. TIckets are $90 and the fun begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., offering a four-course meal of fine Creole cooking paired with selections from the independent sixth-generation family-run Champagne house. The limited-seating dinner will take place in one of Brennan’s private dining rooms. Tickets are $185++.

Wild Oats Farmer Dinner

Long-time Underbelly partner RC Ranch will be featured at a four-course Wild Oats Farmer Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline. Tickets are $75 for four courses.

Friday, April 28

20th Anniversary at Vic & Anthony’s

Houstonians are invited to join Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, 1510 Texas, from 5 to 7 p.m. as the restaurant celebrates its 20th Anniversary with champagne toast, craft cocktails, live music, signature eats and private barrel wines alongside 2003 vintage wines from the cellar. Attendees will also receive an exclusive swag bag filled with an invitation to La Griglia Grand Opening Party, a $50 Bounce Back at Vic & Anthony's, $25 Bounce Back at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, $25 Bounce Back at Cadillac Bar, $50 OFF at 29N Post Oak Hotel, a 'Weekend Staycation' special rate at The Westin, a pair of etched wine glasses and signature chocolate box. Tickets cost $100 per person.

Friday-Saturday

HTX Whiskey Weekend at City Place

North Houston’s City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza, will host the Second Annual HTX Whiskey Weekend in a two-day celebration showcasing regional distillers, a chef dinner, whiskey education sessions, food and beverage tastings, music and more.Events include a four-course Chef’s Table dinner Friday; and on Saturday, a Whiskey 101 seminar, A Perfect Pour cocktail classes, A Taste of City Place whiskey tastings and a food sampling event, and Whiskey Under the Stars evening. .

Saturday, April 29

Autism Awareness Fest at Monkey’s Tail

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is honoring World Autism Month with a month-long fundraiser benefiting The Monarch School & Institute, capped off by its “Autism Awareness Fest” on Saturday, April 29. All month long, pop in to grab a blue Ozzy’s Swimming Pool cocktail and Monkey’s Tail will donate $2 from each sale to The Monarch School; and the day of the event, the bar will donate 100 percent of the drink’s sales to the cause. The event will include entertainment by DJ Sun and friends from noon to 9 p.m. as well as tequila tastings, raffles, shopping, churros by chef Daniel Leal, coffee by Tenfold Coffee and tasty cocktails.

Célebréz en Rosé at Botanic Garden

Picnic style celebration Célebréz en Rosé returns to three major cities this year, and Houston is kicking off the series on Saturday, April 29 at the recently-opened Houston Botanic Garden. Guests can come dressed in their chicest pink and white attire for a full day of wine, music and local foods.

Burmalicious by Suu Dinner at Tenfold Coffee

MasterChef Legends finalist and food blogger and recipe developer Suu Khin will host a seven-course tasting dinner exploring the soul of Burmese cuisine at Tenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Menu highlights include duck pate puffs and mango sriracha, mohinga (lemongrass fish broth with vermicelli and chickpea fritter) and coconut sago pudding. Tickets are $110 with an optional wine pairing for $40.
