This Week in Houston Food Events: $5 Loro Burgers and a Whiskey Fueled Weekend

Tuesday, April 25
$5 Burger and Rice Bowls at LORO HoustonLORO Houston, 1001 West 11th, is hosting a special chef competition next Tuesday, and it will be offering $5 burgers and rice bowls from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The offer is available for dine-in only; one $5 burger or bowl per person.
4 Hands by MusaaferThe second edition of ‘4 Hands by Musaafer’, a dinner series featuring worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, will begin at 5 p.m. at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring renowned Mexico-based Chef Roberto Solís of restaurants Nectar, Hantō, Robertas, Huniik, Hokol Vuh, and Kisin. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked via Resy or at [email protected]
Tuesday-Wednesday
Murder Mystery Dinners at GJ TavernGJ Tavern, 737 Preston, is hosting Murder Mystery DInners on both Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, inviting guests to don their finest evening gowns, suits and Venetian masks for the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The glamorous evening of intrigue will feature multiple courses and an interactive mystery experience. TIckets are $90 and the fun begins at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m., offering a four-course meal of fine Creole cooking paired with selections from the independent sixth-generation family-run Champagne house. The limited-seating dinner will take place in one of Brennan’s private dining rooms. Tickets are $185++.
Wild Oats Farmer DinnerLong-time Underbelly partner RC Ranch will be featured at a four-course Wild Oats Farmer Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline. Tickets are $75 for four courses.
Friday, April 28
20th Anniversary at Vic & Anthony’sHoustonians are invited to join Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, 1510 Texas, from 5 to 7 p.m. as the restaurant celebrates its 20th Anniversary with champagne toast, craft cocktails, live music, signature eats and private barrel wines alongside 2003 vintage wines from the cellar. Attendees will also receive an exclusive swag bag filled with an invitation to La Griglia Grand Opening Party, a $50 Bounce Back at Vic & Anthony's, $25 Bounce Back at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, $25 Bounce Back at Cadillac Bar, $50 OFF at 29N Post Oak Hotel, a 'Weekend Staycation' special rate at The Westin, a pair of etched wine glasses and signature chocolate box. Tickets cost $100 per person.
Friday-Saturday
HTX Whiskey Weekend at City PlaceNorth Houston’s City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza, will host the Second Annual HTX Whiskey Weekend in a two-day celebration showcasing regional distillers, a chef dinner, whiskey education sessions, food and beverage tastings, music and more.Events include a four-course Chef’s Table dinner Friday; and on Saturday, a Whiskey 101 seminar, A Perfect Pour cocktail classes, A Taste of City Place whiskey tastings and a food sampling event, and Whiskey Under the Stars evening. .
Saturday, April 29