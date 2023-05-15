This Week in Houston Food Events: A Crawfish Eating Contest and Fiery Burger Collab

Monday-Friday
Kids’ Meals Benefit at Hotel ZaZa’s Tipping Point Restaurant and TerranceHotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City, 9787 Katy Freeway, has teamed up with Kids’ Meals for a special fundraiser. Every entree ordered at Tipping Point Restaurant and Terrance will directly benefit Kids’ Meals and its efforts to make and deliver free, healthy meals directly to the homes of hungry children.
Tuesday, May 16
Cocktails in Bloom at Eleanor Tinsley ParkBuffalo Bayou Partnership invites guests to enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres and breathtaking park and downtown views at its Spring Cocktail Party, held at Eleanor Tinsley Park, 3600 Allen, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $150 and proceeds from the event will support the nonprofit’s efforts to continue revitalizing, maintaining and activating the Buffalo Bayou.
Voodoo Doughnut 20th Birthday PromoIn celebration of its 20th birthday, Voodoo Doughnut will host a series of promotions on Tuesdays throughout the month, with this week’s promotion offering 50-cent Raised Glazed. In addition, guests can enjoy the Birthday Cake doughnut stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles, every Tuesday in the month of May.
Wednesday, May 17
Guest Chef Series at Burger BodegaBurger Bodega, 4520 Washington, is honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and National Hamburger Month by hosting a guest chef series on select Wednesdays in May. Next up is chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, who teamed up with chef Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega to create the Khao Soi Smash Burger. The spicy smash burger features two seasoned khao soi patties topped with curry cheese sauce, egg noodles, Street to Kitchen cucumber mustard green pickles, and fresh red onions on a potato bun; and guests can order it alongside limited edition Curry Cheese Fries from 11 a.m. until sell-out. Early arrival is encouraged.
Wagyu and Wine Night at R-C RanchFrom 6 to 7:30 p.m., R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Wagyu and Wine Night featuring premium wines paired with R-C’s signature Texas Wagyu. Tickets are $125 and include the multi-course wagyu dinner with wine pairings with discussion from experts.
Thursday, May 18
Crossbarn Wine Dinner at Marvino’s Italian SteakhouseMarvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, is hosting its spring Crossbarn Wine Dinner. Highlights of the four-course meal include Muscovy duck breast paired with Crossbarn’s Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir;beefsteak tomato salad paired with Chardonnay; three peppercorn crusted filet mignon with marble au gratin potatoes and grilled asparagus with Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon; and chocolate lava cake coupled with Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and cost is $129 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 832-220-7200 reserve your seat online.
Saturday, May 20
Empty Bowls Houston at Houston Center for Contemporary CraftGrassroot fundraising event Empty Bowls Houston—an international effort to fight hunger implemented in Houston to benefit the Houston Food Bank—returns for the 17th year. Attendees can peruse from 1,500-plus one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted bowls, available for a donation to the Houston Food Bank of $25 per bowl (100 percent goes to the food bank). The event will be held at Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in both the indoor gallery spaces and outdoor garden, and there will be live artist demonstrations, live music in the garden and a simple soup lunch for all attendees who purchase bowls. h
Crawfish Eating Contest at Low Tide Kitchen and BarSpring Branch seafood restaurant Low Tide Kitchen and Bar, 2030A Bingle, is hosting a Crawfish Open Championship from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., open to all amateur eaters 18 years or older. Entries will be accepted through May 18 by 8 p.m. for an entry fee of $20. Contestants will be given a tray of crawfish that will be weighed before and after the contest, and whoever eats the most crawfish meat by weight at the end of 8 minutes will win the Crawfish Open Trophy Belt and prize basket. For $20, spectators will receive two pounds of crawfish or a po’ boy plus one drink ticket for beer, wine, cocktail or mocktails.
All month long