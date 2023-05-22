This Week in Houston Food Events: Whiskey, Sandos and the Ultimate Kegger

All week long
Japanese Sando Pop-up at Money CatNow through Sunday, June 4, c executive chef Sherman Yeung will be hosting a Sando Pop-Up at Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, inspired by his travels and featuring two iconic Japanese-style sandwiches, each using fluffy house-made milk bread. Guests can order the Menchi Katsu Curry (breaded pork patty, Japanese curry, sweet pickled cabbage, onion mayo, $19) and Egg Salad (Japanese egg salad, soft boiled egg, Calabrian chili mayo, crispy chips, $14) sandos at lunch and dinner, for dine-in and to-go ordering.
Tuesday, May 23
21st Annual Menu of Menus at Silver Street StudiosFan favorite foodie tasting event Menu of Menus returns to Silver Street Studios from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy tastings from favorite local eateries alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings. Tickets are $59 for general admission ($44/person for groups of 10) and include unlimited food and drink sampling plus entertainment. VIP admission is $89 ($71 for groups) and includes early entry at 6 p.m., unlimited food sampling alongside drink samples and entertainment plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.
Voodoo Doughnut 20th Birthday PromoIn celebration of its 20th birthday, Voodoo Doughnut will host a series of promotions on Tuesdays throughout the month, with this week’s promotion offering $2 Portland Creams. In addition, guests can enjoy the Birthday Cake doughnut stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles, every Tuesday in the month of May.
Wednesday, May 24
Teeling Tasting Dinner at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring five Teeling Irish Whisky expressions and paired with crab cake with spicy collards, duck confit with cherry glazed reduction and more. Dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $95 per person. Email [email protected] to purchase tickets.
Wednesday–Thursday
Ultimate Kegger Celebration at Sixty VinesIn honor of Sixty Vines partnering with California winemakers Ridge Vineyards to exclusively keg its wines, the renowned restaurant will host the Ultimate Kegger Celebration, taking place in Rice Village on Wednesday, May 24 and in The Woodlands on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket holders can enjoy hand-selected Ridge Vineyards wines paired with chef-curated bites, and enjoy as Ridge Vineyards releases its first-ever wine in keg, the 2021 Three Valleys Zinfandel. Tickets are $125 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity.
Thursday, May 26
Brown Bag Day at Ouisie’sWith founder Elouise starting a lunch-time catering business called The Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company back in 1968, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is celebrating its brown bag history on Thursday, May 25 (National Brown Bag Day). For lunch only, guests can purchase an original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – one of three of Ouisie’s own original sandwiches (chicken salad or pimento cheese), fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go or to dine in. The special is $15 plus tax and gratuity, and you can add a bottle of sparkling wine for the discounted price of $10.
Tolaini Tuscan Wine Dinner at Rainbow LodgeRainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host a Tolaini Tuscan Wine Dinner with Lia Tolaini-Banville at 6 p.m. Tickets are $165 plus tax and gratuity and include wine-paired courses such as Ditalini al Forno with wild boar Italian sausage, rapini and Calabrian chilies; Pancetta di Maiale Brasata white bean and black kale ragu, and dried fig biscotti with goats cheese and fig leaves.
Sunday, May 28
The Spot Experience at Lone Star Flight MuseumThe Spot Experience invites guests to the Lone Star Flight Museum for an exclusive dining experience, featuring a three-course meal (with wine pairing) inside the plane hangar surrounded by planes. The menu will be inspired by international tastes and will be set at a communal table with seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. (dinner starts at 5:30 and 8:30, respectively, and lasts 90 minutes). Tickets are $180 or $200 with wine pairings.
All month long