Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Whiskey, Sandos and the Ultimate Kegger

May 22, 2023 4:00AM

Julep is set to host a Teeling Irish Whisky dinner featuring five sips and four courses.
Julep is set to host a Teeling Irish Whisky dinner featuring five sips and four courses. Photo by Julie Soefer
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Japanese Sando Pop-up at Money Cat

Now through Sunday, June 4, c executive chef Sherman Yeung will be hosting a Sando Pop-Up at Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, inspired by his travels and featuring two iconic Japanese-style sandwiches, each using fluffy house-made milk bread. Guests can order the Menchi Katsu Curry (breaded pork patty, Japanese curry, sweet pickled cabbage, onion mayo, $19) and Egg Salad (Japanese egg salad, soft boiled egg, Calabrian chili mayo, crispy chips, $14) sandos at lunch and dinner, for dine-in and to-go ordering.

Tuesday, May 23

21st Annual Menu of Menus at Silver Street Studios

Fan favorite foodie tasting event Menu of Menus returns to Silver Street Studios from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees can enjoy tastings from favorite local eateries alongside wine, beer and cocktail samplings. Tickets are $59 for general admission ($44/person for groups of 10) and include unlimited food and drink sampling plus entertainment. VIP admission is $89 ($71 for groups) and includes early entry at 6 p.m., unlimited food sampling alongside drink samples and entertainment plus complimentary valet parking before 6:30 p.m.

Voodoo Doughnut 20th Birthday Promo

In celebration of its 20th birthday, Voodoo Doughnut will host a series of promotions on Tuesdays throughout the month, with this week’s promotion offering $2 Portland Creams. In addition, guests can enjoy the Birthday Cake doughnut stuffed with a creamy strawberry filling, dipped in vanilla frosting and topped with colorful sprinkles, every Tuesday in the month of May.

Wednesday, May 24

Teeling Tasting Dinner at Julep

Julep, 1919 Washington, will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring five Teeling Irish Whisky expressions and paired with crab cake with spicy collards, duck confit with cherry glazed reduction and more. Dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $95 per person. Email [email protected] to purchase tickets.

Wednesday–Thursday

Ultimate Kegger Celebration at Sixty Vines

In honor of Sixty Vines partnering with California winemakers Ridge Vineyards to exclusively keg its wines, the renowned restaurant will host the Ultimate Kegger Celebration, taking place in Rice Village on Wednesday, May 24 and in The Woodlands on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket holders can enjoy hand-selected Ridge Vineyards wines paired with chef-curated bites, and enjoy as Ridge Vineyards releases its first-ever wine in keg, the 2021 Three Valleys Zinfandel. Tickets are $125 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity.

Thursday, May 26

Brown Bag Day at Ouisie’s

With founder Elouise starting a lunch-time catering business called The Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company back in 1968, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is celebrating its brown bag history on Thursday, May 25 (National Brown Bag Day). For lunch only, guests can purchase an original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – one of three of Ouisie’s own original sandwiches (chicken salad or pimento cheese), fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go or to dine in. The special is $15 plus tax and gratuity, and you can add a bottle of sparkling wine for the discounted price of $10.

Tolaini Tuscan Wine Dinner at Rainbow Lodge

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host a Tolaini Tuscan Wine Dinner with Lia Tolaini-Banville at 6 p.m. Tickets are $165 plus tax and gratuity and include wine-paired courses such as Ditalini al Forno with wild boar Italian sausage, rapini and Calabrian chilies; Pancetta di Maiale Brasata white bean and black kale ragu, and dried fig biscotti with goats cheese and fig leaves.

Sunday, May 28

The Spot Experience at Lone Star Flight Museum

The Spot Experience invites guests to the Lone Star Flight Museum for an exclusive dining experience, featuring a three-course meal (with wine pairing) inside the plane hangar surrounded by planes. The menu will be inspired by international tastes and will be set at a communal table with seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. (dinner starts at 5:30 and 8:30, respectively, and lasts 90 minutes). Tickets are $180 or $200 with wine pairings.

All month long

AAPI Restaurant Weeks

OCA-Greater Houston has brought back the fourth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event held from May 1 through June 15 in celebration of the rich culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. Diners can enjoy special deals and discounts from numerous AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants, with hotspots including Aka Sushi, Crawfish and Noodles, Himalaya, Kau Ba, Kim Son, Oh My Gogi!, Tiger Den, Fung's Kitchen and more. For each donation of $25 or more, patrons will receive an AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with QR code to access special deals to all participating businesses.

Lupus Foundation Fundraiser at Molina's

For the second year, Molina’s Cantina has teamed with Lupus Foundation of America’s Texas Gulf Coast Chapter to raise money for research and awareness to help those dealing with lupus (a cause close to the family, as Mary Molina—the daughter of third-generation Molina’s Cantina owners Roberto and Erica Molina—suffers from the disease. This May, during Lupus Awareness Month, three percent of proceeds from total Tuesday sales from all three Molina’s Cantina locations will be donated to the foundation.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, 6401 Woodway, is bringing back its Enchilada of the Month beginning this May, offering the Three Rivers through May 31. Made with corn tortillas rolled around a combination of chorizo, beef fajitas and chicken fajitas and topped with spicy chile de arbol sauce, jack cheese, avocado and cilantro, it comes with rice and beans or a Caesar salad for $18.95 per person. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation