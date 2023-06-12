This Week in Houston Food Events: A Tokyo Festival and Tasty Father's Day Celebrations

Tuesday, July 13
All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Party at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Party, honoring the beloved Gulf Coast food in its New Orleans style garden from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets are $60 and include AYCE crawfish and fixin’s, plus chilled beer and Creole bread pudding.
Cubbyhole Bar Pride Pop-Up at Trash Panda Drinking ClubTrash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will welcome the legendary lesbian bar Cubbyhole Bar for its first-ever pop-up outside New York City. Cubbyhole bartenders Danny Reiche and Deb Greenberg will take over Trash Panda from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., serving guests drinks, including the popular Cubbyhole beer Dyke Beer; and guests can enjoy a New York-inspired food menu. As a special treat, for 30 minutes, attendees will receive a complimentary cheese pizza by the slice (an homage to Cubbyhole Bar's free cheese pizza tradition).
Tuesday-Wednesday
Bo Sssam special at LORO Asian Smokehouse and BarLORO, 1001 West 11th, will be offering a weekly Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder Bo Ssam (inspired by the viral Momofuku version) every Tuesday and Wednesday evening after 4 p.m. in June and July. Serving two to four, the special is served with lettuce wraps, Thai Basil, cilantro, coconut rice, Thai green salsa, kimchi emulsion and pickled vegetables. Available in-store, to-go and for delivery at all LORO locations for $39.95.
Wednesday, June 14
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is chef Francisco Juarez taking inspiration from France at La Griglia. Highlights include Canard (stuffed scallops), Soupe à l’Oignon (caramelized onion soup), Salade Campagnarde, Confit de Canard (duck leg) and Créme Bavaroise, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.
Rum Spirit Roundtable at Brennan’sBrennan’s will host a Rum Spirit Roundtable, exploring four different types of rum with bar manager Thomas Cordes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include the tasting class and assorted hors d' oeuvres.
Thursday-Friday
Dads & Cabs at Pappas Bros. SteakhousePappas Bros. Steakhouse hosts its annual Dads & Cabs wine tasting events at all steakhouse locations, featuring a lineup of world class Cabernets hand-selected by the team of trained sommeliers. Tastings run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Galleria location, 5839 Westheimer, on Thursday; and Downtown, 1200 McKinney, on Friday. Tickets are $150.
Saturday, June 17
Drag Brunch at Chapman & KirbyChapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, will be hosting a Queen Brunch, featuring some of Houston’s finest drag performers, with performances at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets for each show are $35 per person and include access to a gourmet brunch buffet (vegan and vegetarian friendly).
Tokyo X at NRG ArenaThe minds behind Tokyo Night Festival are introducing a new two-day expo concept celebrating Japanese culture in Houston, Tokyo X. The indoor exdperience comes to NRG Arena highlighting Japanese culture in the form of food, cars, anime, cosplay, martial arts and sumo, live music and more. Around 30-plus food vendors will be participating including Japanese restaurants Gindaco and Tenkatori plus local favorites like Shun Japanese Kitchen, Atcha and Rakkan Ramen. Tickets start at $25.
Sunday, June 18
Father’s Day DiningFrom family-friendly bbq to bourbon-soaked celebrations, take a look at our Houston Father’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to take Dad out in Houston this Father’s Day.
All month long