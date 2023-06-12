Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Tokyo Festival and Tasty Father's Day Celebrations

June 12, 2023 4:00AM

Treat Dad to an Hamsa Old Fashioned this Father's Day.
Treat Dad to an Hamsa Old Fashioned this Father's Day. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 13

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Party at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Party, honoring the beloved Gulf Coast food in its New Orleans style garden from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets are $60 and include AYCE crawfish and fixin’s, plus chilled beer and Creole bread pudding.

Cubbyhole Bar Pride Pop-Up at Trash Panda Drinking Club

Trash Panda Drinking Club, 4203 Edison, will welcome the legendary lesbian bar Cubbyhole Bar for its first-ever pop-up outside New York City. Cubbyhole bartenders Danny Reiche and Deb Greenberg will take over Trash Panda from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., serving guests drinks, including the popular Cubbyhole beer Dyke Beer; and guests can enjoy a New York-inspired food menu. As a special treat, for 30 minutes, attendees will receive a complimentary cheese pizza by the slice (an homage to Cubbyhole Bar's free cheese pizza tradition).

Tuesday-Wednesday

Bo Sssam special at LORO Asian Smokehouse and Bar

LORO, 1001 West 11th, will be offering a weekly Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder Bo Ssam (inspired by the viral Momofuku version) every Tuesday and Wednesday evening after 4 p.m. in June and July. Serving two to four, the special is served with lettuce wraps, Thai Basil, cilantro, coconut rice, Thai green salsa, kimchi emulsion and pickled vegetables. Available in-store, to-go and for delivery at all LORO locations for $39.95.

Wednesday, June 14

Landry’s Houston Chef Series

Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is chef Francisco Juarez taking inspiration from France at La Griglia. Highlights include Canard (stuffed scallops), Soupe à l’Oignon (caramelized onion soup), Salade Campagnarde, Confit de Canard (duck leg) and Créme Bavaroise, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.

Rum Spirit Roundtable at Brennan’s

Brennan’s will host a Rum Spirit Roundtable, exploring four different types of rum with bar manager Thomas Cordes from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include the tasting class and assorted hors d' oeuvres.

Thursday-Friday

Dads & Cabs at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse hosts its annual Dads & Cabs wine tasting events at all steakhouse locations, featuring a lineup of world class Cabernets hand-selected by the team of trained sommeliers. Tastings run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Galleria location, 5839 Westheimer, on Thursday; and Downtown, 1200 McKinney, on Friday. Tickets are $150.

Saturday, June 17

Drag Brunch at Chapman & Kirby

Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, will be hosting a Queen Brunch, featuring some of Houston’s finest drag performers, with performances at noon and 3 p.m. Tickets for each show are $35 per person and include access to a gourmet brunch buffet (vegan and vegetarian friendly).

Tokyo X at NRG Arena

The minds behind Tokyo Night Festival are introducing a new two-day expo concept celebrating Japanese culture in Houston, Tokyo X. The indoor exdperience comes to NRG Arena highlighting Japanese culture in the form of food, cars, anime, cosplay, martial arts and sumo, live music and more. Around 30-plus food vendors will be participating including Japanese restaurants Gindaco and Tenkatori plus local favorites like Shun Japanese Kitchen, Atcha and Rakkan Ramen. Tickets start at $25.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day Dining

From family-friendly bbq to bourbon-soaked celebrations, take a look at our Houston Father’s Day 2023 Dining Guide to find out where to take Dad out in Houston this Father’s Day.


All month long

Pride Month food and drink specials

June is Pride Month, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration by offering food and drink specials throughout the month in benefit of local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide to discover Pride Month offerings in support of the community.

Summer Special at CRAVE

From June 5-30, CRAVE will offer ice cream inspired cupcakes on a daily basis at all three Houston-area locations: West U, Uptown Park and The Woodlands. The five ice cream inspired flavors—Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella—are topped with a waffle cone triangle made in-house, available for $4.50 each (with some flavors offered by the mini dozen). 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
