This Week in Houston Food Events: Champagne on the Bay and Specials for Pride

Wednesday, June 21
Teeling Irish Whiskey Dinner at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring five Teeling Irish Whisky expressions and paired with crab cake with spicy collards, duck confit with cherry glazed reduction and more. Dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $95 per person. Email [email protected] to purchase tickets.
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Vic & Anthony’s chef Manuel Menchaca inspired by “Opulence Through The Ages.” Dinner highlights include Truffled Grilled Cheese and Sherried Turtle Soup, Cobb Salad, Halibut Meniere, a Dry Age Duo with Au Poivre and Duchess Potatoes, and a Molten Chocolate Cake, each paired with beverages for $150 per person.
Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs at R-C RanchFrom 6 to 7:30 p.m., R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs class with expert pitmaster Brian DeVore. Guests will learn how to trim, prep, rub (or brine) and cook a brisket from start to finish while enjoying pre-smoked brisket samples, sandwiches and ribs. Tickets are $100.
Thursday, June 22
Southern Spice Dinner at Navy BlueChef Lior Lev Sercarz is celebrating the release of his “A Middle Eastern Pantry” cookbook with a three-course meal at Navy Blue, 2445 Times. Chefs Aaron Bludorn and Chris Shepherd (both longtime friends of Sercraz) will also be collaborating on the menu, which features dishes such as family-style salatim including an olive spread with pistachio and rose, tahini and Muhammara accompanied by freshly baked za’atar laffa and simit. Seats are $105 per person and all attendees will receive a signed copy of the book.
Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at Warehouse 72Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Fwy, will host a four-course Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at 6 p.m. for $99 per person. Highlights include Saint Arnold Summer Pils beer battered soft-shell crab, duck breast pad Thai, 30-day dry-aged NY strip with caramelized shallot Tarnation beer butter, and golden kiwi pavlova. Reservations can be made at 833-365-7272 or online.
Friday, June 23
Southern Spice Bunch at BludornBludorn, 807 Taft, will also offer a three-course meal with a slightly different menu but still highlighting recipes from the cookbook. Highlights include Fesenjan, a traditional Persian stew with dukkah seasonal vegetables, crispy tahdig (Persian rice) and sabzi salad. Seats are $65 with a signed copy of the book.
Saturday, June 24
Pride Parade Party at El Big BadAs the city comes alive with the annual Pride Parade and festival, downtown tequila temple El Big Bad, 419 Travis, is gearing up for an all-day Pride fiesta. It's just blocks away from the parade route, welcoming 21+ attendees (to enjoy DJ beats, a unicorn costume contest and piñata and specially priced Pride margaritas.
Aces High Champagne Party at Pier 6An official stop of high-end boating tradition the Texas Outlaw Challenge, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will host its Outlaw Challenge Champagne Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and docking is available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat(slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
Sunday, June 25
Tenfold Coffee 3 Year AnniversaryTenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora, Tenfold Coffee, will host its three year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring food, music, a latte art throwdown and friends from Khoi Barbecue, Think Tacos and more.
All month long