This Week in Houston Food Events: Champagne on the Bay and Specials for Pride

Teeling Irish Whiskey Dinner at Julep

Landry’s Houston Chef Series

Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs at R-C Ranch

Southern Spice Dinner at Navy Blue

Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at Warehouse 72

Southern Spice Bunch at Bludorn

Pride Parade Party at El Big Bad

Aces High Champagne Party at Pier 6

Tenfold Coffee 3 Year Anniversary

Pride Month food and drink specials

Summer Special at CRAVE

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:, 1919 Washington, will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring five Teeling Irish Whisky expressions and paired with crab cake with spicy collards, duck confit with cherry glazed reduction and more. Dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $95 per person. Email [email protected] to purchase tickets.Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up ischef Manuel Menchaca inspired by “Opulence Through The Ages.” Dinner highlights include Truffled Grilled Cheese and Sherried Turtle Soup, Cobb Salad, Halibut Meniere, a Dry Age Duo with Au Poivre and Duchess Potatoes, and a Molten Chocolate Cake, each paired with beverages for $150 per person.From 6 to 7:30 p.m.,, 2520 Airline, will host a Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs class with expert pitmaster Brian DeVore. Guests will learn how to trim, prep, rub (or brine) and cook a brisket from start to finish while enjoying pre-smoked brisket samples, sandwiches and ribs. Tickets are $100.Chef Lior Lev Sercarz is celebrating the release of his “A Middle Eastern Pantry” cookbook with a three-course meal at Navy Blue, 2445 Times. Chefs Aaron Bludorn and Chris Shepherd (both longtime friends of Sercraz) will also be collaborating on the menu, which features dishes such as family-style salatim including an olive spread with pistachio and rose, tahini and Muhammara accompanied by freshly baked za’atar laffa and simit. Seats are $105 per person and all attendees will receive a signed copy of the book. Warehouse 72 , 7620 Katy Fwy, will host a four-course Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at 6 p.m. for $99 per person. Highlights include Saint Arnold Summer Pils beer battered soft-shell crab, duck breast pad Thai, 30-day dry-aged NY strip with caramelized shallot Tarnation beer butter, and golden kiwi pavlova. Reservations can be made at 833-365-7272 or online.Bludorn, 807 Taft, will also offer a three-course meal with a slightly different menu but still highlighting recipes from the cookbook. Highlights include Fesenjan, a traditional Persian stew with dukkah seasonal vegetables, crispy tahdig (Persian rice) and sabzi salad. Seats are $65 with a signed copy of the book.As the city comes alive with the annual Pride Parade and festival, downtown tequila temple El Big Bad , 419 Travis, is gearing up for an all-day Pride fiesta . It's just blocks away from the parade route, welcoming 21+ attendees (to enjoy DJ beats, a unicorn costume contest and piñata and specially priced Pride margaritas.An official stop of high-end boating tradition the Texas Outlaw Challenge, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House , 113 6th, will host its Outlaw Challenge Champagne Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and docking is available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat(slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected] Tenfold Coffee , 101 Aurora, Tenfold Coffee, will host its three year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring food, music, a latte art throwdown and friends from Khoi Barbecue, Think Tacos and more.June is Pride Month, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration by offering food and drink specials throughout the month in benefit of local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide to discover Pride Month offerings in support of the community.All through June, CRAVE will offer ice cream inspired cupcakes on a daily basis at all three Houston-area locations: West U, Uptown Park and The Woodlands. The five ice cream inspired flavors—Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella—are topped with a waffle cone triangle made in-house, available for $4.50 each (with some flavors offered by the mini dozen).