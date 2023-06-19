Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Champagne on the Bay and Specials for Pride

June 19, 2023 4:00AM

Bagel Shop Bakery's got festive rainbow bagels for Pride.
Bagel Shop Bakery's got festive rainbow bagels for Pride. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, June 21

Teeling Irish Whiskey Dinner at Julep

Julep, 1919 Washington, will host a four-course tasting dinner featuring five Teeling Irish Whisky expressions and paired with crab cake with spicy collards, duck confit with cherry glazed reduction and more. Dinner runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and tickets are $95 per person. Email [email protected] to purchase tickets.

Landry’s Houston Chef Series

Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up is Vic & Anthony’s chef Manuel Menchaca inspired by “Opulence Through The Ages.” Dinner highlights include Truffled Grilled Cheese and Sherried Turtle Soup, Cobb Salad, Halibut Meniere, a Dry Age Duo with Au Poivre and Duchess Potatoes, and a Molten Chocolate Cake, each paired with beverages for $150 per person.

Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs at R-C Ranch

From 6 to 7:30 p.m., R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Smoking Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs class with expert pitmaster Brian DeVore. Guests will learn how to trim, prep, rub (or brine) and cook a brisket from start to finish while enjoying pre-smoked brisket samples, sandwiches and ribs. Tickets are $100.

Thursday, June 22

Southern Spice Dinner at Navy Blue

Chef Lior Lev Sercarz is celebrating the release of his “A Middle Eastern Pantry” cookbook with a three-course meal at Navy Blue, 2445 Times. Chefs Aaron Bludorn and Chris Shepherd (both longtime friends of Sercraz) will also be collaborating on the menu, which features dishes such as family-style salatim including an olive spread with pistachio and rose, tahini and Muhammara accompanied by freshly baked za’atar laffa and simit. Seats are $105 per person and all attendees will receive a signed copy of the book.

Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at Warehouse 72

Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Fwy, will host a four-course Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner at 6 p.m. for $99 per person. Highlights include Saint Arnold Summer Pils beer battered soft-shell crab, duck breast pad Thai, 30-day dry-aged NY strip with caramelized shallot Tarnation beer butter, and golden kiwi pavlova. Reservations can be made at 833-365-7272 or online.

Friday, June 23

Southern Spice Bunch at Bludorn

Bludorn, 807 Taft, will also offer a three-course meal with a slightly different menu but still highlighting recipes from the cookbook. Highlights include Fesenjan, a traditional Persian stew with dukkah seasonal vegetables, crispy tahdig (Persian rice) and sabzi salad. Seats are $65 with a signed copy of the book.

Saturday, June 24

Pride Parade Party at El Big Bad

As the city comes alive with the annual Pride Parade and festival, downtown tequila temple El Big Bad,  419 Travis, is gearing up for an all-day Pride fiesta. It's just blocks away from the parade route, welcoming 21+ attendees (to enjoy DJ beats, a unicorn costume contest and piñata and specially priced Pride margaritas.

Aces High Champagne Party at Pier 6

An official stop of high-end boating tradition the Texas Outlaw Challenge, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will host its Outlaw Challenge Champagne Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and docking is available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat(slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].

Sunday, June 25

Tenfold Coffee 3 Year Anniversary

Tenfold Coffee, 101 Aurora, Tenfold Coffee, will host its three year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring food, music, a latte art throwdown and friends from Khoi Barbecue, Think Tacos and more.

All month long

Pride Month food and drink specials

June is Pride Month, and Houston bars and restaurants are getting in on the celebration by offering food and drink specials throughout the month in benefit of local LGBTQ+ nonprofits. From rainbow colored cake and bagels to sparkling drinks, check out our Houston Pride Food and Drink Guide to discover Pride Month offerings in support of the community.

Summer Special at CRAVE

All through June, CRAVE will offer ice cream inspired cupcakes on a daily basis at all three Houston-area locations: West U, Uptown Park and The Woodlands. The five ice cream inspired flavors—Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Cookies and Cream, Neapolitan and Stracciatella—are topped with a waffle cone triangle made in-house, available for $4.50 each (with some flavors offered by the mini dozen). 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation