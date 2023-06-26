This Week in Houston Food Events: Sip Happy Hour Margs at an 82 Year Old Tex-Mex Institution

Monday–Tuesday
Taco of the Month Naming Contest at Torchy’s TacosTorchy’s Tacos is giving fans a chance to name its newest Taco of the Month, launching in September and made with green chile pork. The contest is open through Tuesday, June 27 and the winner with the most creative taco name will be rewarded with an exclusive prize package that includes free tacos for a month (in the form of a $500 Torchy’s gift card), Torchy's swag pack and Taco of the Month Artwork along with bragging rights. To enter, follow @TorchysTacos on Instagram, tag two friends on this post and fill out the submission form including your taco name.
Tuesday, June 27
Spread Oaks Ranch Cooking Class and Wine Dinner at Brennan’sBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Ranch-to-Table Cooking Class and Wine Dinner with Spread Oaks Ranch on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Led by chef Ric Rosser of Spread Oaks Ranch and assisted by Brennan’s culinary team, the dinner features highlights such as heirloom tomato gazpacho, game hen and blueberry buckle along with wine pairings selected by Brennan’s wine director, Rich Carter. A welcome cocktail and passed appetizers kick off the evening. Seats are $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Tuesday–Sunday
Five Year Anniversary Freebie at Phat EateryCelebrating its fifth year, Katy Malaysian hotspot Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will give dine-in customers an order of roti canai on the house (one per table) from Tuesday, June 27, through Sunday, July 2. The restaurant will also host a daily gift card drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card. To enter, dine-in or place a pick-up order during that time and a winner will be announced at the end of each day.
Wednesday, June 28
Landry’s Houston Chef SeriesLandry’s, Inc. continues its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to curated dinners starring its executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and next up are the chefs of Grotto Ristorante, with chef Ricky Cruz taking inspiration from “Timeless Italian Classics” like Linguini Primavera, Cornish Hen Marsala and Summer Berry Trifle at the Galleria location; and chef Josh Oakes delving into “The Rise and Fall of The Roman Empire” via dishes such as Branzino, Fire Roasted Wild Boar and Maritozzo (balsamic poached pear). Each course is paired with beverages for $125 per person.
Thursday, June 29
Patio Party at Del Frisco’s Grille in The WoodlandsThe Woodlands Del Frisco’s Grille invites guests to a Party on the Patio from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring light bites and Hampton Water Rosé, rosé sangria and smoky Guava Margaritas made with Dos Hombres Mezcal. Tickets are $45 for the all-inclusive experience.
Saturday, July 1
Molina's Cantina DayIn 2011, July 1 was officially declared "Molina's Cantina Day" in Houston to honor the restaurant’s decades of hospitality and cultural significance in the city. To thank supportive patrons, Molina's Cantina will offer guests $6.50 margaritas all day at all locations. In addition, the 82-year-old Tex-Mex icon is giving away three $100 gift cards via Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the day.
Sunday, July 2