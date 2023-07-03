Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Fourth with Beer, Fireworks and All-American Classics

July 3, 2023 4:00AM

B.B. Lemon's got chili dogs, smashburgers and a tap wall of fresh suds this Fourth of July.
B.B. Lemon's got chili dogs, smashburgers and a tap wall of fresh suds this Fourth of July. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, July 4

Fourth of July Food and Drink Specials

With offerings like bars with red, white and blue drinks, views of Independence Day fireworks and all-American eats from hot dogs to fried chicken, our 2023 Fourth of July Houston Bar and Restaurant Guide covers where to eat, drink and celebrate America in Houston this Fourth of July.

Thursday, July 6

Heat & Hops event at 8th Wonder Brewery

Nando's Peri-Peri will host a Heat & Hops event at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening with live music, plus a chance to try out Nando's South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and a complimentary beer (both free while supplies last). The event is open to the public and free to attend for those 21+.

Friday, July 7 – Friday, July 21

Latin Restaurant Weeks

The two-week campaign Latin Restaurant Weeks returns to Houston, shining a spotlight on the city’s Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. Now in its fifth year, dozens of establishments are participating this year, offering diverse cuisine from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, and beyond. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.

Saturday, July 8

Craft Pita Cookout at Craft Pita West University

Craft Pita, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, is hosting its first annual "Craft Pita Cookout, “ as chef Rafael Nasr teams up with local culinary stars including Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega, Josh Deleon from Underground Creamery and pastry chef Christina Au of Blacksmith for a one-day cookout collaboration.from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu highlights include a Cheeseburger Pita with kafta smash patties, crusty akawi cheese, Lebanese pickles and spicy aioli; Burger Arayes featuring two burger stuffed pitas with LTO and comeback sauce; a Shish Taouk Sandwich with chicken kabobs, red cabbage, fries, and garlic and spicy aiolis; and Labneh Ice Cream paired with an olive oil cake, local peaches, candied pistachios and olive oil drizzle.

Sunday, July 9

Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash at 713 Music Hall

Celebrating stars in the restaurant industry, the Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash kicks off with a cocktail hour and awards ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by the Lone Star Bash party at 8 p.m., all taking place at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin. Tickets are $175 for the ceremony, with open seating available at tables of four, and $150 for the Lone Star Bash only, featuring sampling from top restaurants, drinks from local mixologists and more.

10 Year Anniversary at Camerata at Paulie’s

With a decade under its belt, Montrose wine bar Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, is throwing a 10 Year Anniversary banger featuring fantastic wines at fantastic prices, plus Feges BBQ available from the Paulie’s counter from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out). Expect the magnums and chambongs to be flowin' and tunes to be jammin' to midnight. Free raffle tickets will be given out to each guest upon arrival and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required to attend.

New and ongoing specials

The Generous Pour at The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille launches its 5th annual summer wine tasting event, The Generous Pour, available July 3–September 3. Guests are invited into the restaurant to sample a variety of world-class wines for $35 and the purchase of dinner, each hand-selected to pair with the menu, from two famous winemakers: Wine Enthusiast 2019 Winemaker of the Year Dave Phinney of Orin Swift Cellars and 2022 Winemaker of the Year Nicole Hitchcock of J Vineyards & Winery.

July peach specials at Ouisie’s Table

All month long, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be serving a variety of peach dishes, some just for a week and throughout July. Included are Ouisie’s own Texas peach empanadas, a salad of grilled peaches and shrimp, roasted chicken filled with grilled Texas peaches and goat cheese, grilled pork chops with chunky peach sauce and red snapper with peach salsa.

Enchilada of the Month: the Veracruz at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

This July, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will offer the Veracruz, available at both locations through the end of the month. A nod to the white beaches, rolling surf and fresh seafood of the Mexican Gulf coast, the Veracruz is a grilled fish enchilada featuring housemade corn tortillas, Veracruz sauce, and a mix of chunks of fresh tomato, white onions, green olives, jalapeno peppers and capers. The meal comes with rice and beans or a salad for $18.95, plus tax and gratuity.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

