This Week in Houston Food Events: Celebrate the Fourth with Beer, Fireworks and All-American Classics

Tuesday, July 4
Fourth of July Food and Drink SpecialsWith offerings like bars with red, white and blue drinks, views of Independence Day fireworks and all-American eats from hot dogs to fried chicken, our 2023 Fourth of July Houston Bar and Restaurant Guide covers where to eat, drink and celebrate America in Houston this Fourth of July.
Thursday, July 6
Heat & Hops event at 8th Wonder Brewery
Nando's Peri-Peri will host a Heat & Hops event at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening with live music, plus a chance to try out Nando's South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and a complimentary beer (both free while supplies last). The event is open to the public and free to attend for those 21+.
Friday, July 7 – Friday, July 21
Latin Restaurant WeeksThe two-week campaign Latin Restaurant Weeks returns to Houston, shining a spotlight on the city’s Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. Now in its fifth year, dozens of establishments are participating this year, offering diverse cuisine from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, and beyond. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
Saturday, July 8
Craft Pita Cookout at Craft Pita West UniversityCraft Pita, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, is hosting its first annual "Craft Pita Cookout, “ as chef Rafael Nasr teams up with local culinary stars including Abbas Dhanani of Burger Bodega, Josh Deleon from Underground Creamery and pastry chef Christina Au of Blacksmith for a one-day cookout collaboration.from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menu highlights include a Cheeseburger Pita with kafta smash patties, crusty akawi cheese, Lebanese pickles and spicy aioli; Burger Arayes featuring two burger stuffed pitas with LTO and comeback sauce; a Shish Taouk Sandwich with chicken kabobs, red cabbage, fries, and garlic and spicy aiolis; and Labneh Ice Cream paired with an olive oil cake, local peaches, candied pistachios and olive oil drizzle.
Sunday, July 9
Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash at 713 Music HallCelebrating stars in the restaurant industry, the Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash kicks off with a cocktail hour and awards ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by the Lone Star Bash party at 8 p.m., all taking place at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin. Tickets are $175 for the ceremony, with open seating available at tables of four, and $150 for the Lone Star Bash only, featuring sampling from top restaurants, drinks from local mixologists and more.
10 Year Anniversary at Camerata at Paulie’sWith a decade under its belt, Montrose wine bar Camerata, 1830 Westheimer, is throwing a 10 Year Anniversary banger featuring fantastic wines at fantastic prices, plus Feges BBQ available from the Paulie’s counter from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out). Expect the magnums and chambongs to be flowin' and tunes to be jammin' to midnight. Free raffle tickets will be given out to each guest upon arrival and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are required to attend.
New and ongoing specials