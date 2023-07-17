Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Burger Bodega and Neo Collab on an Epic Fish Sandwich and More

July 17, 2023 4:00AM

This next-level fish sandwich is up for grabs one day only.
This next-level fish sandwich is up for grabs one day only. Photo by Adrian Barboza
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Latin Restaurant Weeks

The Latin Restaurant Weeks campaign continues through Friday, July 21, shining a spotlight on Houston's Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. This year's participants include favorites like Andres Cafe and La Fisheria as well as newer spots like The Lymbar and Ojo de Agua. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.

Tuesday, July 18

Pint-Sized Science at Astral Brewing

Astral Brewing, 4816 North Shepherd, debuts a new event, “Pint-Sized Science,” in its taproom beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guided by Dr. Adam Fetterman, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Houston, the first event will discuss the science of nostalgia.

Wednesday, July 19

Guest Chef Series Volume 5: Neo at Burger Bodega

Burger Bodega, 4520 Washington, continues its dynamite guest chef series with Neo chefs Paolo Justo and Luis Mercado. Chef-owner Abbas Dhanani will collaborate with the duo on a limited-edition menu that combines Neo's gourmet seafood with Burger Bodega's distinctive flavor from 11 a.m. until it inevitably sells  out. Get the  Sturgeon Fish Sandwich ($33) served on a potato roll, with sauce ravigote and American cheese, with a $25 option to add a quarter ounec of Golden Kaluga Caviar; or try the Blue Lobster Roll ($50) with blue lobster from Norway, seaweed hollandaise, smoked trout roe, and a $25 option to add California Gold Uni. Truffle Fries ($25) garnished with truffle mornay and fresh Chilean winter truffles will also be available.

Avignonesi Wine Dinner at Roma

Roma, 2347 University, will host guests in an evening of fine wines with four Avignonesi wines and food pairings from paccheri pasta to scallopine di vitello. Dinner is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581.

Thursday, July 20

‘House of Illusions’ Anniversary Party at Musaafer

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, celebrates three years at its ‘House of Illusions’ anniversary event, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring enchantment and allure throughout the evening. Themed experiences include a Jungle Adventure in the Travelers Room, the patio’s Tropical Escape and a A World of Illusions featuring digital projection animations on the walls, plus the numerous food and cocktail stations from caviar and champagne to chaat station and indulgent desserts. Tickets are $225 available via Resy.

Friday, July 21

Sips of Summer at Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse invites guests to enjoy a Prohibition inspired Sips of Summer Cocktail experience at 6 p.m. In addition to cocktails like Golden Age Spritz and Bonnie & Clyde, enjoy a decadent array of features including filet mignon finger sandwiches, New Orleans style oysters Rockefeller and caviar potatoes. Tickets are $99++ per person.

Friday–Sunday

Grand Opening Weekend at Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge

New Third Ward spot Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge, 4608 Almeda, will host its Grand Opening Weekend celebration this weekend, with a “Flirty Friday” evening starting at 7 p.m.. featuring legendary R&B artist Adina Howard and all-night beats from DJ Gloss. Expect sexy vibes at the “Sultry Saturday” event from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and enjoy a “Reverse Brunch” on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. All Grand Opening Weekend events are free to attend with RSVP. Call 713-213-1424 to reserve tables and bottle service.

Sunday, July 23

Agave Roadshow at Julep

The traveling Agave Roadshow is making its last stop at Julep, 1919 Washington, before the crew arrives at their final destination in New Orleans. Guests can taste 11 agave spirits, including Cascahuin Tequila, La Venenosa Raicilla and more, and mingle with some of the best agave minds in the business. Julep’s Alba Huerta will create a menu highlighting the flavor profiles of the various brands, offered neat or as simple cantina-style cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include samples of all agave spirits.

New and ongoing specials

Wine & Dine at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, brings back its Wine & Dine menu for two now through July 31. For $123 per couple, guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a bottle of wine (or four glasses) from wine guy Rich Carter’s selection (or choose $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast list).

Enchilada of the Month: the Veracruz at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

This month, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will offer the Veracruz, available at both locations through the end of the month. A nod to the white beaches, rolling surf and fresh seafood of the Mexican Gulf coast, the Veracruz is a grilled fish enchilada featuring housemade corn tortillas, Veracruz sauce, and a mix of chunks of fresh tomato, white onions, green olives, jalapeno peppers and capers. The meal comes with rice and beans or a salad for $18.95, plus tax and gratuity.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation