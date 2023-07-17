This Week in Houston Food Events: Burger Bodega and Neo Collab on an Epic Fish Sandwich and More

All week long
Latin Restaurant WeeksThe Latin Restaurant Weeks campaign continues through Friday, July 21, shining a spotlight on Houston's Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. This year's participants include favorites like Andres Cafe and La Fisheria as well as newer spots like The Lymbar and Ojo de Agua. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
Tuesday, July 18
Pint-Sized Science at Astral BrewingAstral Brewing, 4816 North Shepherd, debuts a new event, “Pint-Sized Science,” in its taproom beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guided by Dr. Adam Fetterman, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Houston, the first event will discuss the science of nostalgia.
Wednesday, July 19
Guest Chef Series Volume 5: Neo at Burger BodegaBurger Bodega, 4520 Washington, continues its dynamite guest chef series with Neo chefs Paolo Justo and Luis Mercado. Chef-owner Abbas Dhanani will collaborate with the duo on a limited-edition menu that combines Neo's gourmet seafood with Burger Bodega's distinctive flavor from 11 a.m. until it inevitably sells out. Get the Sturgeon Fish Sandwich ($33) served on a potato roll, with sauce ravigote and American cheese, with a $25 option to add a quarter ounec of Golden Kaluga Caviar; or try the Blue Lobster Roll ($50) with blue lobster from Norway, seaweed hollandaise, smoked trout roe, and a $25 option to add California Gold Uni. Truffle Fries ($25) garnished with truffle mornay and fresh Chilean winter truffles will also be available.
Avignonesi Wine Dinner at RomaRoma, 2347 University, will host guests in an evening of fine wines with four Avignonesi wines and food pairings from paccheri pasta to scallopine di vitello. Dinner is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581.
Thursday, July 20
‘House of Illusions’ Anniversary Party at MusaaferMusaafer, 5115 Westheimer, celebrates three years at its ‘House of Illusions’ anniversary event, beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring enchantment and allure throughout the evening. Themed experiences include a Jungle Adventure in the Travelers Room, the patio’s Tropical Escape and a A World of Illusions featuring digital projection animations on the walls, plus the numerous food and cocktail stations from caviar and champagne to chaat station and indulgent desserts. Tickets are $225 available via Resy.
Friday, July 21
Sips of Summer at Morton’s The SteakhouseMorton’s The Steakhouse invites guests to enjoy a Prohibition inspired Sips of Summer Cocktail experience at 6 p.m. In addition to cocktails like Golden Age Spritz and Bonnie & Clyde, enjoy a decadent array of features including filet mignon finger sandwiches, New Orleans style oysters Rockefeller and caviar potatoes. Tickets are $99++ per person.
Friday–Sunday
Grand Opening Weekend at Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports LoungeNew Third Ward spot Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge, 4608 Almeda, will host its Grand Opening Weekend celebration this weekend, with a “Flirty Friday” evening starting at 7 p.m.. featuring legendary R&B artist Adina Howard and all-night beats from DJ Gloss. Expect sexy vibes at the “Sultry Saturday” event from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; and enjoy a “Reverse Brunch” on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. All Grand Opening Weekend events are free to attend with RSVP. Call 713-213-1424 to reserve tables and bottle service.
Sunday, July 23
Agave Roadshow at JulepThe traveling Agave Roadshow is making its last stop at Julep, 1919 Washington, before the crew arrives at their final destination in New Orleans. Guests can taste 11 agave spirits, including Cascahuin Tequila, La Venenosa Raicilla and more, and mingle with some of the best agave minds in the business. Julep’s Alba Huerta will create a menu highlighting the flavor profiles of the various brands, offered neat or as simple cantina-style cocktails from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include samples of all agave spirits.
New and ongoing specials