This Week in Houston Food Events: 3 Dollar Burgers and a Kid-Friendly Pizza Collab

Monday, July 31
3 Dollar Burgers at Jax GrillCelebrating 30 years, Jax Grill will offer its mesquite-grilled “Original” Jax Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles for $3 at its locations at 6510 South Rice and 1613 Shepherd, with a maximum of two per person. The promotion is available for dine-in only, along with 30-cent fries, all day starting at 11 a.m.
Four Roses Bourbon Dinner at Eight Row Flint (East End)Eight Row Flint, 3501 Harrisburg, will host a five-course bourbon dinner with Four Roses Bourbon at its East End location, combining a chef-driven menu with exclusive picks from the Four Roses selection led by Master Distiller Brent Elliot. Highlights include veal empanada with olives and raisins, lamb chops salsa verde, strip steak mole and more. Tickets are $225++ and only 40 seats are available.
Wednesday, August 2
Whisky + Wagyu Dinner at Uchiko HoustonUchiko, 1801 Post Oak, continues its bi-monthly Whisky + Wagyu: The Distiller Series, this time with Michter's Distillery:. This Wednesday from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m, a special multi-course dinner will feature dishes such as Texas Wagyu Carpaccio with A5 fat washed ponzu and Australian Wagyu with tofu soubise. Tickets are $150. The special menu will be available every Wednesday at Uchiko Houston from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through October 4.
Thursday, August 3
Gold Tooth Tony’s Pre-Launch Pizza Party at Fluff Bake BarUpcoming Detroit style pizza joint Gold Tooth Tony’s (from creator of Pi Pizza and Rudyard’s chef Anthony Calleo) is debuting at a pre-launch pizza party at soon-to-be North Shepherd neighbor Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th. Starting at 6 p.m., pop by to snag one of the 100 individual slices of pizza, treats from Fluff Bake Bar, and beer and wine by the glass from Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe, all available to purchase on a first come, first served basis.
Saint Arnold Beer Dinner at Radio MilanoBeer enthusiasts are invited to a four-course beer dinner at Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, from 6 to 8 p.m. The dinner will feature brews from Saint Arnold Brewery paired with courses from executive chef Christian Cardenas, including scallop crudo with Saint Arnold Summer Ale and smoked sirloin paired with Saint Arnold Amber Ale. Seats are limited and price is $95, all-inclusive service gratuity and garage parking.
Friday–Sunday
46th Annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Estate WineryMessina Hof’s 46th Annual Harvest Festival returns to its Bryan vineyard each weekend in August and through September 2, featuring fun events like Moonlit and Daytime Harvests with picking and grape stomping, Murder Mystery Dinners, Food & Wine Pairing Classes, Luau BBQs, and a Grand Finale Gala on Saturday, August 26.
Saturday, August 5
National Oyster Day at EuniceEunice, 3737 Buffalo Speedway, will run slurp-worthy specials this National Oyster Day, including Garlic and Herb Chargrilled Oyster Special (five pieces for $19) and Raw Prestige Oysters ($1.50 each), both be available all day, plus Cornmeal Crusted Oysters at a special discount during happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
White Linen Night at Goode Co. Kitchen & CantinaGoode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will celebrate White Linen Night at its Heights location, 1801 Yale, from 4 to 10 p.m.. The celebration will include live music, limited-time street tacos and pint sized to-go margaritas, palomas and ranch waters. A carafe option will be available for the popular Damn Goode Margarita priced at only $32 with $4 off of refills for guests that bring back the carafe.There will be an outdoor tent with a mobile bar as well.
OkraFest Gala at Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community CenterThe 9th annual OkraFest Gala will take place at the Historic Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th. The event raises funds for Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, offering a farm-fresh feast prepared by local chefs, a silent and live auction, and garden party with live music and dancing. Doors open at 7 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP cocktail hour). Tickets are $175 GA and $250 VIP with tables and sponsorships available.
All month long (August)
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back from August 1 through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). Over 200 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Mimo and Money Cat.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Children’s Museum of Houston Collaboration at Vinny’sEaDo pizza joint Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Houston in celebration of the end of summer and start of the 2023/2024 school year. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit the museum between August 1–31 will receive a 10-percent discount on the Rival Sabotage pies, plus $2 museum admission daily for up to six people when you bring the Vinny’s receipt throughout the month of August, and $20 off any museum membership when you bring a receipt from Vinny’s in August with minimum spend of $20.
New and ongoing specials