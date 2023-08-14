Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Oyster Wednesdays and Hatch Chile Miso Returns

August 14, 2023 4:00AM

Golfstrømmen's offering oysters on the house with the purchase of a bottle of wine on Wednesdays in August.
Golfstrømmen's offering oysters on the house with the purchase of a bottle of wine on Wednesdays in August. Photo by Kat Ambrose
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

National Sandwich Month at Twisted Grilled Cheese

Twisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is featuring a month-long celebration in honor of National Sandwich Month, with a new special each week. Now through Sunday, enjoy the 5 Cheese Pepperoni for $8. Upcoming deals include Halal Philly Cheesesteaks for $10 the week of 8/21; and The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 the week of 8/28.


Tuesday, August 15

Saint Arnold Beer University

Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites beer fans to join the crew inside its restaurant for a two hour program focused on the brewing process. After kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with welcome beers, lab tech Maggie Whalley and brewmaster Aaron Inkrott will then guide participants through an introduction to the art and science of brewing, followed by sensory tastings of Lawnmower and Art Car IPA. Tickets are $50 and include admission, two beers and light bites. Additional beer and food will be available for purchase from the everyday menu.

Wednesdays

Oyster and Wine Deal at Golfstrømmen

Every Wednesday during the month of August, standout Gulf and neo-Nordic seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will give guests who purchase a bottle of wine one free dozen of chef’s choice oysters. 

Wednesday-Thursday

TasteMaker Dinner Series: Patron at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will host its next TasteMaker Dinner Series featuring Patrón on August 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Houston location for $110 per person. The four-course meal showcases bold flavors and innovative tequila-based cocktails, with highlights including Tostada Al Pastor paired with a Sparkling Rhu-Berry cocktail, : Filet with Mole Poblano paired with Café Con Patron and more.

Thursday, August 17

Back-To-School Happy Hour at Lyric Bar

Lyric Market’s Lyric Bar, 411 Smith, will host a back-to-school happy hour for teachers and administrators. Those with a valid teacher ID can enjoy drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m., with highlights including $8 appletinis, mules, Aperol spritz and ranch waters, plus $20 bottles of house wine and $5 draft beer.

Saturday, August 19

Arts District Sip & Stroll

Fresh Arts is hosting an Arts District Sip & Stroll from 2 to 4 p.m.,, kicking off with a discussion with artist Gladys Poorte about her exhibit “Amazon I” at TANK Space. Attendees will then tour the studios of artists Cheri Randolph, Terry Halsey and Syd Moen; and guests can enjoy a curated menu of food and beverage pairings selected by the artists. Tickets for the event are $10 for members and $15 per person for non-members.

Sunday, August 20

23rd Anniversary Bash at Flying Saucer Downtown

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, will celebrate 23 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout on Sunday, August 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Beer fans can expect special taps from Firestone Walker, Other-Half, Evil Twin and Jester King plus exclusive pours from Celestial and Pinthouse and features from the new summer cocktail list. There will also be a Houston Brewery Karaoke Contest at noon with notable brewmasters from Brash, Eureka Heights and others.

All month long (August)

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back from August 1 through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). Over 200 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat  Mimo and Ostia.

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy has introduced its August Burger of the Month – The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega and topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.

National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

The 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.

Children’s Museum of Houston Collaboration at Vinny’s

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Houston in celebration of the end of summer and start of the 2023/2024 school year. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit the museum between August 1–31 will receive a 10-percent discount on the Rival Sabotage pies, plus $2 museum admission daily for up to six people when you bring the Vinny’s receipt , and $20 off any museum membership when you bring a receipt from Vinny’s in August with minimum spend of $20.

New and ongoing specials

Hatch Chili Miso Returns to Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Fans can stop by Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, through mid-September to catch a returning fan–favorite, Hatch Chili Miso. The rich, smoky ramen dish features fried chashu pork alongside hatch chile in three formats: wok-fried, powdered and infused into the broth.

Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi’s Back-to-School Instagram Contest

Midtown food truck Stick Talk Cajun-Hibachi announced its Back-to-School Instagram contest, offering the opportunity for HISD schools to win a delicious free meal for their hardworking teachers and staff. Running until August 28, 2023, participants can nominate their favorite HISD school by creating a short video, posting it and tagging Stick Talk’s Instagram account or sending them a DM @Sticktalkcajunhibachi, telling them why the crew should pick their school. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation