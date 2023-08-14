This Week in Houston Food Events: Free Oyster Wednesdays and Hatch Chile Miso Returns

All week long
National Sandwich Month at Twisted Grilled CheeseTwisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is featuring a month-long celebration in honor of National Sandwich Month, with a new special each week. Now through Sunday, enjoy the 5 Cheese Pepperoni for $8. Upcoming deals include Halal Philly Cheesesteaks for $10 the week of 8/21; and The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 the week of 8/28.
Tuesday, August 15
Saint Arnold Beer UniversitySaint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites beer fans to join the crew inside its restaurant for a two hour program focused on the brewing process. After kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with welcome beers, lab tech Maggie Whalley and brewmaster Aaron Inkrott will then guide participants through an introduction to the art and science of brewing, followed by sensory tastings of Lawnmower and Art Car IPA. Tickets are $50 and include admission, two beers and light bites. Additional beer and food will be available for purchase from the everyday menu.
Wednesdays
Oyster and Wine Deal at GolfstrømmenEvery Wednesday during the month of August, standout Gulf and neo-Nordic seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will give guests who purchase a bottle of wine one free dozen of chef’s choice oysters.
Wednesday-Thursday
TasteMaker Dinner Series: Patron at Ruth’s Chris Steak HouseRuth’s Chris Steak House will host its next TasteMaker Dinner Series featuring Patrón on August 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Houston location for $110 per person. The four-course meal showcases bold flavors and innovative tequila-based cocktails, with highlights including Tostada Al Pastor paired with a Sparkling Rhu-Berry cocktail, : Filet with Mole Poblano paired with Café Con Patron and more.
Thursday, August 17
Back-To-School Happy Hour at Lyric BarLyric Market’s Lyric Bar, 411 Smith, will host a back-to-school happy hour for teachers and administrators. Those with a valid teacher ID can enjoy drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m., with highlights including $8 appletinis, mules, Aperol spritz and ranch waters, plus $20 bottles of house wine and $5 draft beer.
Saturday, August 19
Arts District Sip & StrollFresh Arts is hosting an Arts District Sip & Stroll from 2 to 4 p.m.,, kicking off with a discussion with artist Gladys Poorte about her exhibit “Amazon I” at TANK Space. Attendees will then tour the studios of artists Cheri Randolph, Terry Halsey and Syd Moen; and guests can enjoy a curated menu of food and beverage pairings selected by the artists. Tickets for the event are $10 for members and $15 per person for non-members.
Sunday, August 20
23rd Anniversary Bash at Flying Saucer Downtown
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, will celebrate 23 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout on Sunday, August 20 beginning at 11 a.m. Beer fans can expect special taps from Firestone Walker, Other-Half, Evil Twin and Jester King plus exclusive pours from Celestial and Pinthouse and features from the new summer cocktail list. There will also be a Houston Brewery Karaoke Contest at noon with notable brewmasters from Brash, Eureka Heights and others.
All month long (August)
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back from August 1 through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). Over 200 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat Mimo and Ostia.
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy has introduced its August Burger of the Month – The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega and topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Children’s Museum of Houston Collaboration at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Houston in celebration of the end of summer and start of the 2023/2024 school year. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit the museum between August 1–31 will receive a 10-percent discount on the Rival Sabotage pies, plus $2 museum admission daily for up to six people when you bring the Vinny’s receipt , and $20 off any museum membership when you bring a receipt from Vinny’s in August with minimum spend of $20.
New and ongoing specials