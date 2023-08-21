This Week in Houston Food Events: Friday Night Burgers and a Bayside Back-to-School Brunch

All week long
National Sandwich Month at Twisted Grilled CheeseTwisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is featuring a month-long celebration in honor of National Sandwich Month, with a new special each week. Now through Sunday, enjoy the Halal Philly Cheesesteak for $10 (with The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 the week of 8/28 to close out the run).
Tuesday, August 22
School Send-off Brunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseFrom 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, will host a special School Send-off brunch menu to pair with half-off wine by the bottle or glass from Hess Collection, Torresella and Miraval. The restaurant will be decorated for the occasion so parents can get their back-to-school selfies in, too.
Wednesday, August 23
25th Anniversary at El Bolillo BakeryEl Bolillo Bakery’s Airline location, 2517 Airline, will be celebrating its 25th birthday with complimentary tres leches and half-off conchas.
Oyster and Wine Deal at GolfstrømmenEvery Wednesday during the month of August, standout Gulf and neo-Nordic seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will give guests who purchase a bottle of wine one free dozen of chef’s choice oysters.
Thursday, August 24
Kriti Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenKriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its monthly dinner series from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a five course dinner and optional Greek wine pairing, with courses including branzino with heirloom eggplant and florina peppers; pomegranate glazed duck, kataifi with saffron custard and more. Tickets are $135 and space is limited.
Friday, August 25
Anti Anti Burger Club at burger-chanDue to a scheduled power outage that will force the restaurant to close on a popular service day (Saturday, August 26), burger-chan, 5353 West Alabama, will extend its Friday hours to host a special burger-fueled dinner service dubbed the “Anti Anti Burger Club” (named after its sellout pop-up dinner series, the “Anti Burger Club”). Guests can pop in ‘til 8 p.m. to enjoy burgers, fries, shakes and more.
All month long (August)
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back from August 1 through Monday, September 4. The highly anticipated foodie fundraiser celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the 20 million dollar milestone this year). Over 200 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy's August Burger of the Month is The Bodega Burger, inspired by a New York bodega and topped with chopped cheese patty, bread and butter pickles, spicy ketchup, lettuce, tomato and house mayo.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 7th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns this August, with more than a dozen classic delis across the country participating, including Deli Month co-founding restaurant Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak. Guests can enjoy a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston and its education programs. For each person purchasing the special Deli Month meal, complimentary tickets to Holocaust Museum Houston will also be included.
Children’s Museum of Houston Collaboration at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Houston in celebration of the end of summer and start of the 2023/2024 school year. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit the museum between August 1–31 will receive a 10-percent discount on the Rival Sabotage pies, plus $2 museum admission daily for up to six people when you bring the Vinny’s receipt throughout the month of August, and $20 off any museum membership when you bring a receipt from Vinny’s in August with minimum spend of $20.
