This Week in Houston Food Events: A Bourbon Dinner and Labor Day Brunch

Monday, September 4
Labor Day Food and DrinkHouston bars and restaurants are celebrating Labor Day with Monday brunches, all-day happy hours and fun. Check out our Houston Labor Day 2023 Dining Guide to find where to eat, drink and celebrate Labor Day 2023 in Houston.
Monday–Wednesday
Bacon Day specials and fundraiser at Snooze A.M. EaterySnooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating International Bacon Day through September 6, with all Snooze locations serving over-the-top specials of which 20 percent of proceeds (up to $35,000) go to World Central Kitchen. Specials include Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancakes with fresh banana slices, peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; Bloody with Bacon, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and more.
Wednesday, September 6
Official Drink of H-Town Competition at Four Seasons Hotel HoustonTalented Houston bartenders will once again compete for the honor of creating the “Official Drink of H-Town” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Four Seasons Hotel Houston. A panel of beverage experts and event attendees will taste and vote for the winning cocktail, which will be featured on the Bayou & Bottle menu for one year. Tickets are $35 and include three-ounce samples of each featured cocktail, small plates and musical entertainment. Proceeds from the competition will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation and the Houston Chapter of the Bartenders’ Guild of America.
Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner at Georgia JamesGeorgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host a Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a honeydew bourbon welcome cocktail, passed appetizers, and courses such as peached bbq glazed quail, 44 Farms short rib barbacoa and sopapillas with bourbon cinnamon honey. Cost is $150 per person.
Saint N’ Paint at Saint Arnold Beer GardenSaint Arnold, 2000 Lyons, invites guests to drink beer and channel their inner Picasso at its first guided first Saint N’ Paint art class at the Beer Garden. Your $50 ticket includes all painting supplies, a pint of beer and your finished piece to take home. The full drink and food menu will also be available to order from. Arrive by 6:15 p.m. to grab your supplies.
Saturday, September 9
Market Square Park Farmers MarketThe Downtown Houston Management District will launch the Market Square Park Farmers Market this fall, starting this Saturday. In collaboration with Central City Co-Op, the open-air farmers market will take place every Saturday (September 9 – November 18, 2023) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All month long
Hunger Action MonthSeptember is Hunger Action Month at the Houston Food Bank, with this year’s theme being a “Change for Better Lives.” Special activities and events are planned throughout the month, including a Hunger Action Month Kick-Off Press Conference and Orange Volunteer Shift on September 1, month-long SNAP Challenge, advocacy themed volunteering on Hunger Action Day (September 15) and more.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will debut the Texcoco Enchilada — a spicy beef enchilada topped with chile de arbol red sauce, fresh chopped onions and cheese — for the month of September. The dish runs $17.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes rice and beans or a salad.
New and ongoing specials
Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo’sThe seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales are returning to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, available through September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
Cracker Thin Pizza at Pizaro’sPizaro’s, 11177 Katy Freeway, 1000 West Gray, is offering its Cracker Thin Pizza now through September 14. The Midwest style 14" pizzas are super thin and crispy, offered with “Build your Own” options at both locations.
Hatch Chili Miso Returns to Ramen Tatsu-YaFans can stop by Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, through mid-September to catch a returning fan–favorite, Hatch Chili Miso. The rich, smoky ramen dish features fried chashu pork alongside hatch chile in three formats: wok-fried, powdered and infused into the broth.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom KippurThe Jewish holidays are coming up in September, and Houston Catering Concepts is here to help locals celebrate. Rosh Hashanah pre-orders are due by Friday, September 8 for pickup on Friday, September 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; while Yom Kippur orders should be placed by September 18 for pickup on Sunday, September 24 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The menus feature bread and schmears, salads, blintzes, brisket, chicken soup, honey cake and more.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside, will celebrate the Jewish New Year with a tasty spread, with orders open Friday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 12 at 5 p.m. (customers can pick up their orders on Friday, September 15). Options include salatim, challah, hummus, braised lamb shank, Israeli salad, orange cake and more.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, has created menus for the Jewish holidays as well, including a la carte options or a prix-fixe Erev Yom Tov menu for Rosh Hashana featuring delights like matzo balls, apricot roasted chickens, stuffed cabbages, and kugels ($239, feeds up to six). All Rosh Hashanah orders must be placed by Friday, September 8 and picked up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, September 15. Yom Kippur package and ala-carte menus with an order deadline on Monday, September 18.