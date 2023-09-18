Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: $5 Burgers and Another Anti Burger Club Collab

September 18, 2023 4:00AM

Burger-chan and Money Cat team up for the next Anti-Burger Club.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, September 18

National Cheeseburger Day at Loro

All locations of Loro will offer a $5 National Cheeseburger Day deal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The eatery’s awesome Loro Burger comes with red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce and yuzu thousand island.

Tuesday, September 19

7th annual Bánh Mì Cook-Off Fundraiser at Chapman & Kirby

The 7th annual Bánh Mì Cook-Off Fundraiser returns on Tuesday, September 19, held at Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The one-of-a-kind evening brings together skilled local chefs in a head-to-head contest to craft the best Bánh Mì, presented by nonprofit BPSOS-Houston. General admission tickets are $40.

Wednesday, September 20

National Fried Rice Day at Lotus Seafood

Lotus Seafood will celebrate National Fried Rice Day by offering its fan favorite Louisiana Fried Rice for $6 all-day long at all five Houston Area locations.

Wednesday-Thursday

Two-Night Chubby Fish Collaboration

Aaron Bludorn of Bludorn Restaurant and pitmaster Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ are hosting a two-night collaboration with chef James London of Charleston-based Chubby Fish.

On Wednesday, September 20, Truth BBQ, 110 South Heights, will host a “BBQ, Bubbles & Bivalves” parking lot party from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy raw and prepared oysters, seafood bites, and wine for $95 per person.

On Thursday, September 21, Bludorn, 807, will host a five-course dinner curated by all three chefs. Tickets are $115 per person, excluding beverages.

Thursday, September 21

Kriti Dinner Series at Kriti Kitchen

Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its monthly dinner series from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Paired with Greek wines, the meal will feature five courses, including branzino with fresh pea couscous; beef tenderloin "a la moussaka" and more. Tickets are $135.

Saturday-Sunday

Pre-Bey Bite at Hotel ZaZa Museum District

With Beyonce’s two-night hometown concert, Hotel Zaza Museum District will offer a “Pre-Bey Bite” from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lobby. Snacks include popcorn, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken bites, iced lemonade and more. It will also offer drink specials all weekend long plus a specialty cocktail called the Virgo’s Groove.

Sunday, September 24

Burger-chan x Money Cat Anti-Burger Club at Money Cat

Burger-chan chef-owner Willet Feng and Money Cat’s Sherman Yeung have collabed on the Anti-Burger Club pop-up menu, offered at Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, (alongside the regular menu) from 4 to 10 p.m. or until sold out. Highlights include pork katsu with pork fat fried rice, honey-flazed char siu, Hong Kong french toast and more.

All month long

Wine & Dine at Brennan's

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brough back its September Wine & Dine menu for two. Couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a select bottle of wine (or four glasses) or $30 off any bottle for $123.

Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo’s

The seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales have returned to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, for the month of September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.

Roostar Collab at Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe has introduced a flavorful collab with Ronnie and Linda Nguyen, owners of Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop Roostar, available on weekends at Kolache Shoppe’s Greenway Plaza (Thursday-Saturday) and the Heights (Friday-Sunday). Enjoy the Texas Banh Bao Kolache for $3.95. Other specials include the raspberry and cream kolache and pumpkin spice latte.

Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will debut the Texcoco Enchilada — a spicy beef enchilada topped with chile de arbol red sauce, fresh chopped onions and cheese — for the month of September. The dish runs $17.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes rice and beans or a salad.

New and ongoing specials

Passport Portugal at Central Market

Passport returns to Central Market with a journey through Portugal now through September 26. The grocer’s buyers have scoured the country, from the Douro River Valley to the Alentejo Plains, to bring authentic Portuguese flavors to its shelves, from wines, cheeses and coffees to pastries, produce, proteins and more. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
