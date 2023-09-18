This Week in Houston Food Events: $5 Burgers and Another Anti Burger Club Collab

Monday, September 18
National Cheeseburger Day at LoroAll locations of Loro will offer a $5 National Cheeseburger Day deal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The eatery’s awesome Loro Burger comes with red onion-brisket jam, muenster cheese, lettuce and yuzu thousand island.
Tuesday, September 19
7th annual Bánh Mì Cook-Off Fundraiser at Chapman & KirbyThe 7th annual Bánh Mì Cook-Off Fundraiser returns on Tuesday, September 19, held at Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The one-of-a-kind evening brings together skilled local chefs in a head-to-head contest to craft the best Bánh Mì, presented by nonprofit BPSOS-Houston. General admission tickets are $40.
Wednesday, September 20
National Fried Rice Day at Lotus SeafoodLotus Seafood will celebrate National Fried Rice Day by offering its fan favorite Louisiana Fried Rice for $6 all-day long at all five Houston Area locations.
Wednesday-Thursday
Two-Night Chubby Fish CollaborationAaron Bludorn of Bludorn Restaurant and pitmaster Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ are hosting a two-night collaboration with chef James London of Charleston-based Chubby Fish.
On Wednesday, September 20, Truth BBQ, 110 South Heights, will host a “BBQ, Bubbles & Bivalves” parking lot party from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy raw and prepared oysters, seafood bites, and wine for $95 per person.
On Thursday, September 21, Bludorn, 807, will host a five-course dinner curated by all three chefs. Tickets are $115 per person, excluding beverages.
Thursday, September 21
Kriti Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenKriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its monthly dinner series from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Paired with Greek wines, the meal will feature five courses, including branzino with fresh pea couscous; beef tenderloin "a la moussaka" and more. Tickets are $135.
Saturday-Sunday
Pre-Bey Bite at Hotel ZaZa Museum DistrictWith Beyonce’s two-night hometown concert, Hotel Zaza Museum District will offer a “Pre-Bey Bite” from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lobby. Snacks include popcorn, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken bites, iced lemonade and more. It will also offer drink specials all weekend long plus a specialty cocktail called the Virgo’s Groove.
Sunday, September 24
Burger-chan x Money Cat Anti-Burger Club at Money CatBurger-chan chef-owner Willet Feng and Money Cat’s Sherman Yeung have collabed on the Anti-Burger Club pop-up menu, offered at Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, (alongside the regular menu) from 4 to 10 p.m. or until sold out. Highlights include pork katsu with pork fat fried rice, honey-flazed char siu, Hong Kong french toast and more.
All month long
Wine & Dine at Brennan'sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brough back its September Wine & Dine menu for two. Couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for two and a select bottle of wine (or four glasses) or $30 off any bottle for $123.
Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo’sThe seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales have returned to Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, for the month of September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa, crema fresca and housemade queso fresco for $12.
Roostar Collab at Kolache ShoppeKolache Shoppe has introduced a flavorful collab with Ronnie and Linda Nguyen, owners of Vietnamese sandwich and coffee shop Roostar, available on weekends at Kolache Shoppe’s Greenway Plaza (Thursday-Saturday) and the Heights (Friday-Sunday). Enjoy the Texas Banh Bao Kolache for $3.95. Other specials include the raspberry and cream kolache and pumpkin spice latte.
Enchilada of the Month at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge, will debut the Texcoco Enchilada — a spicy beef enchilada topped with chile de arbol red sauce, fresh chopped onions and cheese — for the month of September. The dish runs $17.95 plus tax and gratuity and includes rice and beans or a salad.
New and ongoing specials