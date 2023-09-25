This Week in Houston Food Events: Two Top Spots Collab and First Responders Appreciation

Monday, September 25
National Lobster Day special at Lotus SeafoodCult favorite Lotus Seafood is celebrating National Lobster Day with a $15 deal on its fried lobster tails all-day long (dine-in and carryout) at all five Houston area locations. Breaded and seasoned with spices, the crunchy fried lobster is best drizzled or dunked in its house “crack sauce.”
Tuesday, September 26
First Responders Appreciation with Berg HospitalityBerg Hospitality Group launched its inaugural “First Responders Appreciation Week” after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. This year, the event will be held this Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Berg Hospitality restaurants including B&B Butchers & Restaurant, B.B. Lemon, Benny Chows, The Annie Cafe & Bar, NoPo Café, Market & Bar, Trattoria Sofia and B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar. All on-duty First Responders can enjoy a complimentary three-course lunch. Guests of the First Responder can enjoy the menu for $25/person.
Wednesday, September 27
The & Co. Dining Series featuring The Original Ninfa’s at Heights & Co.After a successful run in spring, Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, has brought back its popular collaborative Wednesday night dinner series for five evenings this fall. First up is a dinner collab with The Original Ninfa’s. Reserve a spot at the communal table via Resy.
Thursday, September 28
Orin Swift Wine-Pairing Dinner at Ouisie’s Table RestaurantOuisie's, 3939 San Felipe, will host its Orin Swift Wine-Pairing Dinner on Thursday, September 28. Six wines of St. Helena’s Orin Swift winery will be featuring along with an introductory wine reception with appetizers and fall inspired five-course meal, with highlights including grilled romaine salad with scallops, crispy duck breast with an apricot glaze, herb-crusted South Texas antelope with blueberry sauce and fig tart with cream sauce. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $150 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.
Friday-Saturday
Saint Arnold OktoberfestSaint Arnold Oktoberfest returns with a weekend of festivities in the Beer Garden. Admission is free on both Friday and Saturday, with the party going down from 4 to 9 p.m. and featuring live music from Das Ist Lustig with Valina Polka, commemorative Oktoberfest 2023 mugs and Oktoberfest activities from stein hoisting and pretzel eating contests to a and chicken dance, plus annual favorite beers including Oktoberfest, Guten Tag and Prost Y’all.
Saturday, September 30
Chopd & Stewd Festival at Post HTXThe inaugural Chopd & Stewd Festival will take place at Post HTX, 401 Franklin. The event explores West African culture with culinary stars including Top Chef stars Eric Adjepong and Dawn Burrell, ChopnBlok’s Ope Amosu, pitmaster, chef and owner Gatlin’s BBQ Greg Gatlin and more; plus fun like an Oreke Market, ChopNation Brunch, Afro Yoga, Sounds of the Motherland and Sippin’ & Speakin’ event. Vibe passes start at $45.
Saturday-Sunday
Chefs For Farmers at Autry ParkThe epic Chefs For Farmers event is going down this weekend at Autry Park, held on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s top culinary lineup includes chefs Kirthan Shenoy (Auden), David Skinner (Th_Prsrv and Eculent), Alex Au-Yeung (Phat Eatery), Travis Mcshane and Ray Melendi (Ostia), Jassi Bindra (Amrina) and more with varying participation by day. Tickets are $135 GA and $185 VIP daily.
New and ongoing specials