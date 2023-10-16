This Week in Houston Food Events: Old Fashioned Week and an Aperol Garden Party

All week long
Old Fashioned WeekSouthern Smoke Foundation and Elijah Craig are teaming up for Old Fashioned Week in a nationwide effort to raise funds for those in the food and beverage industry who are in crisis by bringing old fashioned cocktails to whiskey-lovers. From October 13–22, bars around the country will offer creative riffs on the classic cocktail, with Houston participants including Eight Row Flint, Julep, Permission Whiskey, Poison Girl, Two Headed Dog and a whole bunch more.
Monday, October 16
Hai Shares at Uchi, Uchiko and LoroHai Hospitality has introduced its Hai Shares program, with Uchi, Uchiko and Loro offering several iconic dishes from the other restaurants during service, with a portion of the proceeds from selling these dishes matched by all three restaurants and donated to Second Servings and its mission to raise awareness for food insecurity. Get Uchi’s brussels sprouts and Uchiko’s sunomono (Japanese cucumber salad) at Loro; Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchi’s akami te (bigeye tuna and watermelon) at Uchiko; and Loro’s smoked prawn corn fritters and Uchiko’s toro nuta (bluefin tuna) at Uchi.
Tuesday, October 17
Taste America – Houston at Xin ChaoJames Beard Foundation is hosting the Houston edition of its annual Taste America culinary series at Xin Chào, 2310 Decatur, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind, multi-course menu with wine pairings and cocktails, created by host chefs Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen and guest chef Akino West of Rosie’s in Miami, all members of the series’ lineup of TasteTwenty chefs. Tickets are $300–$350 per pair.
National Pasta Day specialsHouston restaurants celebrating National Pasta Day include Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, featuring a special pasta and wine pairing featuring squid ink Shellfish Fra Diavolo and Jermann Pinot Grigio for $50; Marmo, 888 Westheimer, offering a Truffle Infused Ravioli with porcini butter for $36; Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy, rocking a Rock Shrimp Spaghetti ($32) created by chef Travis McShane; and Sorriso Italian Kitchen, 2 Waterway Square, which will be hosting a Pasta Making Demonstration class led by acclaimed chef Jonathan Lestingi, featuring pasta samples and a complimentary glass of wine for $75.
Wednesday, October 18
An Evening with Sof Hospitality at Central MarketSof Hospitality is hosting a special event at Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, featuring its award-winning concepts – Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa and Badolina Bakery – at 6:30 p.m. The respective chefs and teams will be on hand to walk guests through the flavor profiles of the Middle East while paying homage to their Israeli culture via dishes such as salatim, baladi eggplant, tomahawk ribeye and seared scallops, turmeric potatoes and basque cheesecake. Tickets are $85.
Thursday, October 19
Skyfarm Harvest Feast at POST HoustonBlackwood Educational Land Institute will host its annual Skyfarm Harvest Feast from 6 to 9 p.m. at POST Houston, 401 Franklin. The second annual celebrates the harvest at the Skyfarm with a five-course farm-to-table dining experience with dishes from chefs Evelyn Garcia, Sasha Grumman, Michelle Wallace and Suu Khin. The evening will begin with farm tours, a silent auction preview and passed appetizers and beverages before dinner, plus live music throughout the experience. Tickets are $325–$425 per seat with tables packages available.
Friday, October 20
Aperol Garden Party at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, is throwing an Aperol Garden Party from 3 to 5 p.m. inviting guests to enjoy the autumn weather and explore a build-your-own spritz bar showcasing the Italian classic, Aperol, while indulging in signature bites like bruschetta, polpette, dry-aged NY strip served and lemon olive oil cakes. Tickets are $25 per person and include complimentary passed hors d’oeuvres, a themed cocktail and takeaways.
Saturday, October 21
Tacolandia at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou ParkAnnual unlimited taco sampling event Tacolandia will take place at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine, from 4 to 7 p.m. (3 p.m. VIP). This year’s participants include El Tiempo Cantina, Tacodeli, Tacos Tecos, TJs Birria y Mas and more. Tickets are $35 ($45 at door) for GA and $75 ($85 at door) for VIP.
Saturday–Sunday
Starry Nite Arts Festival at Baby ClubOCA-Greater Houston is bringing back the Starry Nite Arts Festival, celebrating the rich tapestry of arts from the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities alongside live music and culinary delights. The weekend-long event takes place at Baby Club, 11107 Bellaire, with artists including renowned Korean-American artist Justin Park and emerging artist Ninaco, plus food vendors such as Seoulside Wings, Gyro Hut, Mac N' Mese, Lao Thai Sabaidee BBQ, Sapa & Co. and more. Tickets are $10, with a $25 option for exclusive concert access. Complimentary parking is available.
Sunday, October 22
Harvest Whiskey Market at Eight Row Flint HeightsGuests are invited to Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale, for a Harvest Whiskey Market beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring sampling tents with whiskey vendors, pumpkin painting, live music, raffles and more.
