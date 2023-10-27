Navigation
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Veuve Soaked Halloween Brunch

October 27, 2023 4:00AM

It's Yelloween with Veuve Clicquot at a'Bouzy this Sunday.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Blk Mkt Birria Burger at The Waffle Bus Montrose

Friday, 11 a.m. ‘til sold out
1540 West Alabama

The Waffle Bus is collaborating with Blk Mkt Birria on a gut-busting, limited-time birria burger, featuring a quarter pound Black Angus smash burger topped with a mozzarella cheese skirt, beef barbacoa birria, cilantro, diced purple onions, chipotle mayo, and avocado verde salsa on a toasted red brioche bun with a consomme dipper on the side for $11.99.

Halloween Spooktacular at Feges BBQ Spring Branch

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.
8217 Long Point

The smokehouse will host its family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular, featuring fun stuff like Cupcake’s Haunted House, an oversized bounce house, a pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area and Hocus Pocus playing on all the screens, plus smoked goodness, a Halloween frozen adult beverage, Halloween cookies and a snoballs truck. h

Murder at the Moulin Rouge at Brasserie 19

Saturday, 7 p.m.
1962 West Gray

Brasserie 19 invites guests to its 12th annual Halloween Party, Murder at the Moulin Rouge. The themed evening will showcase glitz, glamour and macabre with a costume contest, photo moments, drinks specials in partnership with Veuve Clicquot and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and live DJ beats.

Yelloween at a’Bouzy

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2300 Westheimer

The bubbly-soaked hotspot will be throwing its annual Yelloween with Veuve Clicquot this Sunday, featuring Veuve specials, costumes and brunch eats from soft scramble omelet with salmon gravlax to truffle cream pasta. Reservations recommended on OpenTable.

Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Houston Dairymaids are teaming up for a fall Beer & Cheese Pairing in the Beer Hall. Folks can enjoy five cheeses selected by the Dairymaids paired with five Saint A brews, plus a buffet featuring soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45 per person.

Check out our 2023 Halloween Bar and Restaurant Guide for more spooky and fun food and drink happenings this weekend. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
