Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Have a Veuve Soaked Halloween Brunch

Blk Mkt Birria Burger at The Waffle Bus MontroseFriday, 11 a.m. ‘til sold out
1540 West Alabama
The Waffle Bus is collaborating with Blk Mkt Birria on a gut-busting, limited-time birria burger, featuring a quarter pound Black Angus smash burger topped with a mozzarella cheese skirt, beef barbacoa birria, cilantro, diced purple onions, chipotle mayo, and avocado verde salsa on a toasted red brioche bun with a consomme dipper on the side for $11.99.
Halloween Spooktacular at Feges BBQ Spring BranchSaturday, 3 to 6 p.m.
8217 Long Point
The smokehouse will host its family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular, featuring fun stuff like Cupcake’s Haunted House, an oversized bounce house, a pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area and Hocus Pocus playing on all the screens, plus smoked goodness, a Halloween frozen adult beverage, Halloween cookies and a snoballs truck. h
Murder at the Moulin Rouge at Brasserie 19Saturday, 7 p.m.
1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19 invites guests to its 12th annual Halloween Party, Murder at the Moulin Rouge. The themed evening will showcase glitz, glamour and macabre with a costume contest, photo moments, drinks specials in partnership with Veuve Clicquot and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and live DJ beats.
Yelloween at a’BouzySunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2300 Westheimer
The bubbly-soaked hotspot will be throwing its annual Yelloween with Veuve Clicquot this Sunday, featuring Veuve specials, costumes and brunch eats from soft scramble omelet with salmon gravlax to truffle cream pasta. Reservations recommended on OpenTable.
Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanySunday, 3 to 5 p.m.
2000 Lyons
Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Houston Dairymaids are teaming up for a fall Beer & Cheese Pairing in the Beer Hall. Folks can enjoy five cheeses selected by the Dairymaids paired with five Saint A brews, plus a buffet featuring soft pretzels, Lawnmower queso and mustard. Tickets are $45 per person.
Check out our 2023 Halloween Bar and Restaurant Guide for more spooky and fun food and drink happenings this weekend.