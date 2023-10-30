Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Red Lion Pub Celebrates Pints and Chicken Tikka Masala

October 30, 2023 4:00AM

Red Lion Pub celebrates 20 years with specials on its most iconic dishes.
Red Lion Pub celebrates 20 years with specials on its most iconic dishes. Photo by Dylan McEwan
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, October 31

Halloween Frights and Bites

From spooky cocktails to foodie freebies for those dressed in costume, check out our 2023 Halloween Food and Drink Guide for fun food and drink happenings this haunted holiday.

The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Pumpkin beer fans can score seats to The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner, held on Halloween night at Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 6:30 featuring beer-paired dishes like pumpkin gnocchi, Pumpkinator braised wagyu beef cheek, pumpkin cheesecake mousse and more. Tickets are $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity and seating will be community style.

Thursday, November 2

Brews & Blues at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

Goode Co.’s charitable Brews & Blues event is going down on Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, featuring live music and Gulf Coast eats from Bay gumbo and campechanda to Gulf shrimp taquitos. Tickets ($100) include access to the party, food and two craft cocktails. A collaboration between Goode Company and the Coastal Conservation Association, a portion of the event's proceeds will go towards CCA's ‘Building Conservation Trust’, ensuring the preservation of marine resources and enhancing anglers' access.

Friday–Saturday

La Fête du Champagne

World-renowned festival La Fête du Champagne makes its Texas debut on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Friday’s events include a Champagne Pierre Paillard Lunch ($425) at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, at noon; and Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte Dinner ($950) at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday continues with the La Fête Tasting ($165) from noon to 2 p.m. and closes with the Gala DInner ($775) at 6:30 p.m., both held at Bludorn, 807 Taft.

The Bastion Collection Chef Collaboration at Le Jardinier

The Bastion Collection will bring together two of its acclaimed chefs – Olivier Jean (L’Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier Switzerland) and Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier) – in a collaborative series celebrating Switzerland and Houston at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. Things kicks off with a three-course lunch offering on Friday, with highlights including Black Diamond caviar and crab, Texas-inspired striploin with artichoke and gruyere stuffed macaroni and Swiss meringue with mango sorbet and fruit confit; followed by a Friday and Saturday five-course dinner menu featuring steamed souffle, poached cod with vegetable sabayon, Swiss cheeses paired with Swiss wine and more. Cost is $76 for lunch and $185 for dinner and All attendees will be gifted with chocolate bonbons from Swiss chocolatier Stettler Castrischer.

Saturday, November 4

Fall Sweets Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares will be showing the step-by-step ways to make fall Tex-Mex desserts, including polvorones, flan, capirotada (bread pudding), buñuelos, empanadas (pumpkin) and Mexican hot chocolate. Cost for the hands-on class is $70 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal and the class will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge Parkway.

All month long (November)

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy

Hopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5. In addition, Hopdoddy has announced its collaboration with Zero Acre Farms to replace soybean oil with seed oil-free Zero Acre oil for its fried foods, from shareable fries and loaded brussel sprouts to chicken tenders and Nashville hot chicken.

New and ongoing specials

20 Year Anniversary Specials at Red Lion Pub

Red Lion Pub, 2316 South Shepherd, is celebrating 20 years with a special greatest-hits menu this November. Four items will be available for $20 for 20 days from November 1–20, including the iconic Fish & Chips, Shepherd's Pie, Bangers & Mash and Chicken Tikka Masala. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
