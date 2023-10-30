This Week in Houston Food Events: Red Lion Pub Celebrates Pints and Chicken Tikka Masala

Tuesday, October 31
Halloween Frights and BitesFrom spooky cocktails to foodie freebies for those dressed in costume, check out our 2023 Halloween Food and Drink Guide for fun food and drink happenings this haunted holiday.
The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner at Saint Arnold Brewing CompanyPumpkin beer fans can score seats to The Great Pumpkin Beer Dinner, held on Halloween night at Saint Arnold, 2000 Lyons. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a pre-dinner beer, and dinner service begins at 6:30 featuring beer-paired dishes like pumpkin gnocchi, Pumpkinator braised wagyu beef cheek, pumpkin cheesecake mousse and more. Tickets are $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity and seating will be community style.
Thursday, November 2
Brews & Blues at Goode Co. Armadillo PalaceGoode Co.’s charitable Brews & Blues event is going down on Thursday, November 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, featuring live music and Gulf Coast eats from Bay gumbo and campechanda to Gulf shrimp taquitos. Tickets ($100) include access to the party, food and two craft cocktails. A collaboration between Goode Company and the Coastal Conservation Association, a portion of the event's proceeds will go towards CCA's ‘Building Conservation Trust’, ensuring the preservation of marine resources and enhancing anglers' access.
Friday–Saturday
La Fête du ChampagneWorld-renowned festival La Fête du Champagne makes its Texas debut on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. Friday’s events include a Champagne Pierre Paillard Lunch ($425) at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, at noon; and Champagne Salon & Champagne Delamotte Dinner ($950) at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday continues with the La Fête Tasting ($165) from noon to 2 p.m. and closes with the Gala DInner ($775) at 6:30 p.m., both held at Bludorn, 807 Taft.
The Bastion Collection Chef Collaboration at Le JardinierThe Bastion Collection will bring together two of its acclaimed chefs – Olivier Jean (L’Atelier Robuchon, Le Jardinier Switzerland) and Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier) – in a collaborative series celebrating Switzerland and Houston at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main. Things kicks off with a three-course lunch offering on Friday, with highlights including Black Diamond caviar and crab, Texas-inspired striploin with artichoke and gruyere stuffed macaroni and Swiss meringue with mango sorbet and fruit confit; followed by a Friday and Saturday five-course dinner menu featuring steamed souffle, poached cod with vegetable sabayon, Swiss cheeses paired with Swiss wine and more. Cost is $76 for lunch and $185 for dinner and All attendees will be gifted with chocolate bonbons from Swiss chocolatier Stettler Castrischer.
Saturday, November 4
Fall Sweets Class at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenFrom 1 to 4 p.m. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares will be showing the step-by-step ways to make fall Tex-Mex desserts, including polvorones, flan, capirotada (bread pudding), buñuelos, empanadas (pumpkin) and Mexican hot chocolate. Cost for the hands-on class is $70 per person which includes all materials, the class and a meal and the class will be held at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen at 1140 Eldridge Parkway.
All month long (November)
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5. In addition, Hopdoddy has announced its collaboration with Zero Acre Farms to replace soybean oil with seed oil-free Zero Acre oil for its fried foods, from shareable fries and loaded brussel sprouts to chicken tenders and Nashville hot chicken.
New and ongoing specials