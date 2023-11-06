This Week in Houston Food Events: Election Day Slices and a Pizza Collab That Brings the Heat

Monday, November 6
Oheya x Kubota Sake DinnerAlong with kicking off its new November menu, Oheya by Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will also host a one-night-only sake pairing dinner featuring Kubota sake, presented by sake sommelier Kaoru Ito from Asahi Shuzo Sake Brewing Co. The event showcases five sakes from the Kubota portfolio, including four off-menu sakes to complement this month's 15-course omakase, expertly crafted by featured chef Andres Araujo of Uchi Denver. Seating times are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. for $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Tuesday, November 7
Election Day at Home Slice PizzaHome Slice Pizza is encouraging Texans to make their voices heard by giving away a free slice to anyone who comes to the shop with an “I Voted” sticker. The offer is available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7 and can be redeemed at Home Slice's Midtown restaurant.
Stolpman Vineyards Wine Dinner at Sixty VinesSixty Vines in The Woodlands, 9595 Six Pines, invites guests to its first wine pairing dinner in partnership with California’s Stolpman Vineyards at 7 p.m. Enjoy a curated menu featuring Stolpman wines, inspired cocktails and culinary pairings that embody each of the five elements of Ballard Canyon. Tickets are $95.
Thursday, November 9
The Prisoner Wine Dinner at The MoranThe Moran CityCentre, 800 Sorella, is hosting a wine dinner featuring Prisoner Wine Company from 6 to 9 p.m. Attendees will experience a guided tasting and chef presentations of courses including papas bravas with Spanish chorizo, tiger prawn and black mussel paella, braised short rib with wild mushroom and sunburst squash, and chocolate bomb. Following dinner, guests are invited to cozy up at Fireside with live music from Mary’s Band. Tickets are $125.
Tequila Dinner at Arnaldo Richards’ PicosArnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is hosting a Tequila Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per person and highlights include Chipilín Tamal mole, red snapper pastor, corn masa coconut pudding and more.
Saturday, November 11
Veterans Day at Feges BBQ Spring BranchFeges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, continues its Veterans meal program with a Veteran’s Day offering. All service members can get a free bbq meal from open to close on Saturday, November 11. Owner Patrick Feges is an Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and he and his wife-partner Erin Smith have set up the meal program via donations throughout the year.
Saturday–Sunday
Honeyland Festival at Crown Festival ParkThe inaugural Honeyland Festival is set to highlight Black expression across food, spirits, music and art, held at Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park. Food and beverage stars include Trill Burger hero Bun B, Lucille’s Hospitality’s Chris Williams, sommelier Andre Hueston Mack and more. Passes start at $95.
All month long (November)
Burger of the Month at HopdoddyHopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5. In addition, Hopdoddy has announced its collaboration with Zero Acre Farms to replace soybean oil with seed oil-free Zero Acre oil for its fried foods, from shareable fries and loaded brussel sprouts to chicken tenders and Nashville hot chicken.
ComedySportz Collab at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its next partnership with ComedySportz in celebration of the improv comedy show’s 33rd anniversary in Houston. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit one of the ComedySportz improv shows in November will receive discounts on pizza and show admission throughout the month; and a limited-time pizza will also be available as a nod to the show’s affinity for friendly competition. The custom "It's Not the Heat That Gets Ya" pizza features mozzarella, grilled chicken, spicy pickled peppers, smoked cheddar, buffalo sauce, jalapeños and more.
New and ongoing specials