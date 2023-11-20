Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Friendsgiving, Turkey Day Potlucks and Thanksgiving Feasts

November 20, 2023 5:00AM

Bludorn's got the goods this Thanksgiving Day.
Bludorn's got the goods this Thanksgiving Day. Photo by Caroline Fontenot
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, November 20

Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at The Savoy

The Savoy, 4402 Emancipation, will host a 500-Meal Thanksgiving Giveaway on Monday, November 20 from 4 to 6 p.m., teaming up with Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge and other Third Ward businesses to give back to the community. No registration is necessary and guests are invited to walk up, grab a plate and enjoy a hot Thanksgiving feast free of charge.

Tuesday, November 21

Friendsgiving at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

San Leon’s Pier 6, 113 6th, invites guests to its pre-Thanksgiving celebration, featuring a family-style meal with highlights including herb-roasted turkey, sweet potato souffle, green bean casserole, oyster dressing, Cognac giblet gravy and pumpkin-pecan pie. Seatings are available from 5 to 9 p.m. for $35 per person.

Wednesday, November 22

Italian Thanksgiving at Dante’s River Oaks

Dante’s River Oaks, 4340 Westheimer, will offer an Italian Thanksgiving feast. For $60, guests can enjoy a five course meal served family style, complete with complimentary bubbles and a dessert Carajillo. On Black Friday, Dante’s River Oaks will please customers with a complimentary spritz or glass of bubbles with their lunch order.

Friendsgiving Feast at Heights & Co.

Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, will host a Friendsgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Eve. In addition to its regular menu and a special curated Thanksgiving-themed menu ($40, Resy), the patio bar and restaurant will feature a champagne bar, fire pits complete with fixin’s for s’mores and espresso martinis and a photo wall.

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Dining

From classic turkey feasts to prix fixe affairs and family-friendly dining, check out our 2023 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants and bars open and serving up holiday meals this Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Potluck at EZ’s Liquor Lounge

EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak, will host its second annual Thanksgiving Potluck at 6 p.m. The Agricole hangout will provide a hefty pot of Goose and Andouille Gumbo while guests are invited to bring additional dishes to share (not required).

Friday, November 24

Black Friday at Eight Row Flint Heights

On Black Friday, Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale, will be showcasing distilleries as they raffle off t-shirts and signage from various distilleries every hour starting at 11 a.m. and running all day.

All month long (November)

Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5.

$1 Puffy Tacos at Los Tios

Houston Tex-Mex staple Los Tios is celebrating 53 years of Houston by serving its signature Puffy Queso tacos for just $1 at all six locations through the end of November.

ComedySportz Collab at Vinny’s

Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its next partnership with ComedySportz in celebration of the improv comedy show’s 33rd anniversary in Houston. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit one of the ComedySportz improv shows in November will receive discounts on pizza and show admission throughout the month; and a limited-time pizza will also be available as a nod to the show’s affinity for friendly competition. The custom "It's Not the Heat That Gets Ya" pizza features mozzarella, grilled chicken, spicy pickled peppers, smoked cheddar, buffalo sauce and more.

New and ongoing specials

Miracle Pop-Up

Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

Tamale Stand at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is bringing back its signature Tamale Stand for the holiday season. A variety of tamales from Norteños to Oaxaqueños style are available for delivery or pickup and can be ordered hot ready-to-eat or as cold take-home packages to cook at home. Visit Picos.net to place an order or call 832-831-9940.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy at Chatters Cafe

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation