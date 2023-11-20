This Week in Houston Food Events: Friendsgiving, Turkey Day Potlucks and Thanksgiving Feasts

Monday, November 20
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at The SavoyThe Savoy, 4402 Emancipation, will host a 500-Meal Thanksgiving Giveaway on Monday, November 20 from 4 to 6 p.m., teaming up with Quad HTX Restaurant & Sports Lounge and other Third Ward businesses to give back to the community. No registration is necessary and guests are invited to walk up, grab a plate and enjoy a hot Thanksgiving feast free of charge.
Tuesday, November 21
Friendsgiving at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HouseSan Leon’s Pier 6, 113 6th, invites guests to its pre-Thanksgiving celebration, featuring a family-style meal with highlights including herb-roasted turkey, sweet potato souffle, green bean casserole, oyster dressing, Cognac giblet gravy and pumpkin-pecan pie. Seatings are available from 5 to 9 p.m. for $35 per person.
Wednesday, November 22
Italian Thanksgiving at Dante’s River OaksDante’s River Oaks, 4340 Westheimer, will offer an Italian Thanksgiving feast. For $60, guests can enjoy a five course meal served family style, complete with complimentary bubbles and a dessert Carajillo. On Black Friday, Dante’s River Oaks will please customers with a complimentary spritz or glass of bubbles with their lunch order.
Friendsgiving Feast at Heights & Co.Heights & Co., 1343 Yale, will host a Friendsgiving Feast on Thanksgiving Eve. In addition to its regular menu and a special curated Thanksgiving-themed menu ($40, Resy), the patio bar and restaurant will feature a champagne bar, fire pits complete with fixin’s for s’mores and espresso martinis and a photo wall.
Thursday, November 23
Thanksgiving DiningFrom classic turkey feasts to prix fixe affairs and family-friendly dining, check out our 2023 Houston Thanksgiving Day Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants and bars open and serving up holiday meals this Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Potluck at EZ’s Liquor LoungeEZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak, will host its second annual Thanksgiving Potluck at 6 p.m. The Agricole hangout will provide a hefty pot of Goose and Andouille Gumbo while guests are invited to bring additional dishes to share (not required).
Friday, November 24
Black Friday at Eight Row Flint HeightsOn Black Friday, Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale, will be showcasing distilleries as they raffle off t-shirts and signage from various distilleries every hour starting at 11 a.m. and running all day.
All month long (November)
Burger of the Month at Hopdoddy Burger BarHopdoddy is welcoming its November Burger of the Month — The Duchess, a grilled chicken breast stacked with marinated peppers, grilled prosciutto, creamy mozzarella tomatoes and arugula and finished with balsamic, basil pesto and truffle aioli on a housemade rosemary egg bun. The burger will be available November 1 through December 5.
$1 Puffy Tacos at Los TiosHouston Tex-Mex staple Los Tios is celebrating 53 years of Houston by serving its signature Puffy Queso tacos for just $1 at all six locations through the end of November.
ComedySportz Collab at Vinny’sVinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, will host its next partnership with ComedySportz in celebration of the improv comedy show’s 33rd anniversary in Houston. Guests who dine at Vinny’s and visit one of the ComedySportz improv shows in November will receive discounts on pizza and show admission throughout the month; and a limited-time pizza will also be available as a nod to the show’s affinity for friendly competition. The custom "It's Not the Heat That Gets Ya" pizza features mozzarella, grilled chicken, spicy pickled peppers, smoked cheddar, buffalo sauce and more.
New and ongoing specials