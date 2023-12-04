This Week in Houston Food Events: Hanukkah Feasting and the 12 Days of Mole

All week long
12 Days of Mole at Arnaldo Richards’ PicosPicos, 3601 Kirby, continues its 12 Days of Mole celebration, showcasing a new, authentic mole dish each day leading up to the twelve with the annual Tamalada Brunch on Sunday, December 10.
Tuesday, December 5
Repeal Day Dinner at Eight Row Flint East EndEight Row Flint East End, 3501 Harrisburg, and Angel’s Envy are teaming up to celebrate Repeal Day with a four-course whiskey pairing dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu paired alongside an exclusive allocation of Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon release. Tickets are $160.
Repeal Drink Specials at Ouisie’sOuisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, celebrating the official Repeal of Prohibition (December 5, 1933) with a booze special for guests on Tuesday, December 5. Get classic martinis, Manhattans, historic Sidecars and Sazeracs, and Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins for $7 all day long.
Wednesday–Thursday
Holiday Lunch with H Town Restaurant GroupOn Wednesdays, December 6 and 13, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a three-course Holiday Luncheons featuring dishes from wild mushroom soup, duck spring rolls, pecan chicken and chocolate truffle cake (Backstreet Cafe) to lobster bisque, vegetable black rice, yellowfin tuna in mole amarillo and coconut tres leches (Caracol). On Thursdays, December 7 and 14, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will get in on the action with multi-course luncheons filled with empanadas, taquitos, enchiladas and more. The Holiday Lunches are $37++ per person and reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, December 7
Italian Wine Dinner at Rosalie Italian SoulRosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas is back with an Italian Wine dinner featuring Il Boro from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The guided five-course meal will showcase offerings such as Rigatoni with Porcini and Nepitella to Wild Boar Cacciatore and Polenta, and each course will be paired with a unique wine profile. Cost is $120 per person plus taxes and fees.
Friday–Sunday
Tomball German Christmas Fest Market in Old Town TomballThe Tomball German Christmas Fest Market returns Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, featuring over a hundred street vendors, family-friendly fun and live entertainment, and festive holiday food, beer and wine.
Saturday–Sunday
Brunch with Santa at Bloom & BeeBloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, will host its Brunch with Santa will be held on Saturday, December 9, Sunday, December 10 and Saturday, December 23, featuring a three-course meal and decadent dessert buffet, live holiday entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his elf. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children.
All month long
Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’sGold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.
Hopdoddy’s Burger of the MonthHopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.
New and ongoing specials
Holiday Sweets at Fluff Bake BarHoliday cakes and pies are available for preorder from Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th, beginning December 1, with highlights from Pistachio Pound Cake and Stump de Noel to Chocolate Peppermint Pie and Christmas Cookie Boxes. Pick-up will be available December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hanukkah CateringThe eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Houston Catering Concepts’s Hanukkah packages range from $100 (serves five) to $255 (serves ten) with an array of items including mini potato latkes, matzo balls, chopped liver, brisket and sufganiyot.