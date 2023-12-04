Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Hanukkah Feasting and the 12 Days of Mole

December 4, 2023 4:00AM

Houston Catering Concepts has your Hanukkah feasting covered.
Houston Catering Concepts has your Hanukkah feasting covered. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

12 Days of Mole at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Picos, 3601 Kirby, continues its 12 Days of Mole celebration, showcasing a new, authentic mole dish each day leading up to the twelve with the annual Tamalada Brunch on Sunday, December 10.

Tuesday, December 5

Repeal Day Dinner at Eight Row Flint East End

Eight Row Flint East End, 3501 Harrisburg, and Angel’s Envy are teaming up to celebrate Repeal Day with a four-course whiskey pairing dinner beginning at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course menu paired alongside an exclusive allocation of Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Bourbon release. Tickets are $160.

Repeal Drink Specials at Ouisie’s

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, celebrating the official Repeal of Prohibition (December 5, 1933) with a booze special for guests on Tuesday, December 5. Get classic martinis, Manhattans, historic Sidecars and Sazeracs, and Old Fashioneds and Tom Collins for $7 all day long.

Wednesday–Thursday

Holiday Lunch with H Town Restaurant Group

On Wednesdays, December 6 and 13, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a three-course Holiday Luncheons featuring dishes from wild mushroom soup, duck spring rolls, pecan chicken and chocolate truffle cake (Backstreet Cafe) to lobster bisque, vegetable black rice, yellowfin tuna in mole amarillo and coconut tres leches (Caracol). On Thursdays, December 7 and 14, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will get in on the action with multi-course luncheons filled with empanadas, taquitos, enchiladas and more. The Holiday Lunches are $37++ per person and reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, December 7

Italian Wine Dinner at Rosalie Italian Soul

Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas is back with an Italian Wine dinner featuring Il Boro from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The guided five-course meal will showcase offerings such as Rigatoni with Porcini and Nepitella to Wild Boar Cacciatore and Polenta, and each course will be paired with a unique wine profile. Cost is $120 per person plus taxes and fees.

Friday–Sunday

Tomball German Christmas Fest Market in Old Town Tomball

The Tomball German Christmas Fest Market returns Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10, featuring over a hundred street vendors, family-friendly fun and live entertainment, and festive holiday food, beer and wine.

Saturday–Sunday

Brunch with Santa at Bloom & Bee

Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, will host its Brunch with Santa will be held on Saturday, December 9, Sunday, December 10 and Saturday, December 23, featuring a three-course meal and decadent dessert buffet, live holiday entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his elf. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children.

All month long

Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’s

Gold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.

Hopdoddy’s Burger of the Month

Hopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.

New and ongoing specials

Holiday Sweets at Fluff Bake Bar

Holiday cakes and pies are available for preorder from Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th, beginning December 1, with highlights from Pistachio Pound Cake and Stump de Noel to Chocolate Peppermint Pie and Christmas Cookie Boxes. Pick-up will be available December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hanukkah Catering

The eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Houston Catering Concepts’s Hanukkah packages range from $100 (serves five) to $255 (serves ten) with an array of items including mini potato latkes, matzo balls, chopped liver, brisket and sufganiyot.

Eat, Drink, & Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, is bringing back its "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" event in support of Kids’ Meals Inc this holiday season. Now through January 3, order from the special seasonal menu with features from Naughty Toddys to chicken pot pie, and $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.

December Prix Fixe Dinner at Warehouse 72

Decked with festive holiday decor, Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, invites guests to a special four-course dinner for $72 per person in addition to its regular dinner menu. Highlights include charred octopus, rabbit sausage, lobster bisque, short rib pappardelle, flounder and cheesecake with peppermint bark.

The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar at The Big Casino

Holiday pop-up experience The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar has decked the halls of downtown’s The Big Casino, 908 Congress, with dates through December 30. General admission starts at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences.

Miracle Pop-Up

Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Miracle at Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy at Chatters Cafe

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation