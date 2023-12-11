Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Cozy Up at an Après-Ski Style Brunch

December 11, 2023 4:00AM

Brasserie 19 is warming up with an sprès-ski style brunch.
Brasserie 19 is warming up with an sprès-ski style brunch. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, December 12

"Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami

Sibling establishments Hidden Omakase, Sushi by Hidden and the recently opened Norigami are hosting a special 15-course "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami, 2715 Bissonnet, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $300 per person.

Wednesday, December 13

Santa & Friends at Urbe

On Wednesdays, December 13 and 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., guests are invited to Urbe, 1101 Uptown Park, for a pre-Christmas dinner with Santa, featuring an a la carte menu and a special two-course kids menu for $15 per child.

Wednesday–Thursday

Holiday Lunch with H Town Restaurant Group

On Wednesday, December 13, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a three-course Holiday Luncheon featuring dishes from wild mushroom soup, duck spring rolls, pecan chicken and chocolate truffle cake (Backstreet Cafe) to lobster bisque, vegetable black rice, yellowfin tuna in mole amarillo and coconut tres leches (Caracol). On Thursday, December 14, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will get in on the action with multi-course luncheons filled with empanadas, taquitos, enchiladas and more. The Holiday Lunches are $37++ per person and reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Raclette Brunch at Brasserie 19

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, invites guests to dress Chalet Chic for its Raclette Brunch, featuring bubbles, cocktails, food specials, brunch-sized bottles, raclette service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and DJ tunes from noon to 4 p.m.

A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQ

The Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, is hosting its 3rd annual holiday celebration, A Very Feges Christmas. Families can enjoy holiday food, photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. before he does a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and a showing of Elf on the big screen. No reservations required.

Sunday, December 17

Santa Brunch at Armandos

Armandos, 2630 Westheimer, is bringing some North Pole magic to the dining room for a series of Santa Brunches, held on Sundays, December 17 and 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The regular menu will be available and reservations are encouraged.

Posada at Hugo’s

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will host a classic Mexican Posada featuring photo ops with Santa, the Durkee Elementary School children's choir performing traditional Mexican Christmas songs, and an a la carte menu including a special three-course kids menu for $15 per child. The evening runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

All month long

Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’s

Gold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.

Hopdoddy’s Burger of the Month

Hopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.
New and ongoing specials

Holiday Sweets at Fluff Bake Bar

Holiday cakes and pies are available for preorder from Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th, beginning December 1, with highlights from Pistachio Pound Cake and Stump de Noel to Chocolate Peppermint Pie and Christmas Cookie Boxes. Pick-up will be available December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hanukkah Catering

The eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Houston Catering Concepts’ Hanukkah packages range from $100 (serves five) to $255 (serves ten) with an array of items including mini potato latkes, matzo balls, chopped liver, brisket and sufganiyot.

Home Slice for the Holidays

Home Slice Pizza has introduced the charitable effort “Home Slice for the Holidays,” benefiting Texas-owned nonprofits Southern Smoke in Houston (and Foundation Communities) in Austin. Now through Christmas Eve, the pizzerias will bring back the beloved Vodka Pie, donating one dollar from each pie sold.

Eat, Drink, & Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, is bringing back its "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" event in support of Kids’ Meals Inc this holiday season. Now through January 3, order from the special seasonal menu with features from Naughty Toddys to chicken pot pie, and $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.

December Prix-Fixe Dinner at Warehouse 72

Decked with festive holiday decor, Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, invites guests to a special four-course dinner for $72 per person in addition to its regular dinner menu. Highlights include charred octopus, rabbit sausage, lobster bisque, short rib pappardelle, flounder and cheesecake with peppermint bark.

The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar at The Big Casino

Holiday pop-up experience The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar has decked the halls of downtown’s The Big Casino, 908 Congress, with dates through December 30. General admission starts at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences.

Miracle Pop-Up

Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy at Chatters Cafe

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation