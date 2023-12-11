This Week in Houston Food Events: Cozy Up at an Après-Ski Style Brunch

Tuesday, December 12
"Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at NorigamiSibling establishments Hidden Omakase, Sushi by Hidden and the recently opened Norigami are hosting a special 15-course "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami, 2715 Bissonnet, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $300 per person.
Wednesday, December 13
Santa & Friends at UrbeOn Wednesdays, December 13 and 20 from 6 to 8 p.m., guests are invited to Urbe, 1101 Uptown Park, for a pre-Christmas dinner with Santa, featuring an a la carte menu and a special two-course kids menu for $15 per child.
Wednesday–Thursday
Holiday Lunch with H Town Restaurant GroupOn Wednesday, December 13, both Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, and Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, will host a three-course Holiday Luncheon featuring dishes from wild mushroom soup, duck spring rolls, pecan chicken and chocolate truffle cake (Backstreet Cafe) to lobster bisque, vegetable black rice, yellowfin tuna in mole amarillo and coconut tres leches (Caracol). On Thursday, December 14, Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, will get in on the action with multi-course luncheons filled with empanadas, taquitos, enchiladas and more. The Holiday Lunches are $37++ per person and reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, December 16
Raclette Brunch at Brasserie 19Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, invites guests to dress Chalet Chic for its Raclette Brunch, featuring bubbles, cocktails, food specials, brunch-sized bottles, raclette service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and DJ tunes from noon to 4 p.m.
A Very Feges Christmas at Feges BBQThe Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, is hosting its 3rd annual holiday celebration, A Very Feges Christmas. Families can enjoy holiday food, photos with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. before he does a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and a showing of Elf on the big screen. No reservations required.
Sunday, December 17
Santa Brunch at ArmandosArmandos, 2630 Westheimer, is bringing some North Pole magic to the dining room for a series of Santa Brunches, held on Sundays, December 17 and 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The regular menu will be available and reservations are encouraged.
Posada at Hugo’sHugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will host a classic Mexican Posada featuring photo ops with Santa, the Durkee Elementary School children's choir performing traditional Mexican Christmas songs, and an a la carte menu including a special three-course kids menu for $15 per child. The evening runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
All month long
Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’sGold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.
Hopdoddy’s Burger of the MonthHopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.
New and ongoing specials
Holiday Sweets at Fluff Bake BarHoliday cakes and pies are available for preorder from Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th, beginning December 1, with highlights from Pistachio Pound Cake and Stump de Noel to Chocolate Peppermint Pie and Christmas Cookie Boxes. Pick-up will be available December 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and December 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hanukkah CateringThe eight days and nights of Chanukah begin at sundown, Thursday, December 7, and as always, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is prepped to help all who celebrate. Pre-order from the Chanukah and Festival of Lights menus filled with latkes and matzo balls, fried kreplach and brisket, hummus and salmon, deli platters and desserts and more. All orders must be made at least 48 hours in advance.
Houston Catering Concepts’ Hanukkah packages range from $100 (serves five) to $255 (serves ten) with an array of items including mini potato latkes, matzo balls, chopped liver, brisket and sufganiyot.