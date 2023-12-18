This Week in Houston Food Events: Tamalada Parties and Christmas Eve Dining

Tuesday, December 19
Wine and Dine Series at JūnJūn, 420 East 20th, will welcome chefs Nicolas Vera & Stephanie Velasquez, owners of maize-focused Papalo Taqueria in Downtown, for its monthly Wine and Dine series. The chefs will collaborate with Jūn chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu on a six-course tasting menu with paired wines. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 per person for dinner and $65 per person for the wine pairing.
Wednesday, December 20
Tamalada at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge Park, will host a festive tamalada from 2 to 5 p.m. Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be the head tamalera, making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Reservations are required ($75 per person) as space is limited to 30 people.
Thursday, December 21
Kriti Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenHomestyle Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series of the year on Thursday, December 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal five-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Feature include goie gras with kataifi and balsamic vinegar; mustard greens salad with oranges and feta; lobster with white beans and fennel; lamb chops with goat cheese and potatoes; and poached pears with baklava ice cream. Tickets are $135.
Saturday, December 23
Santa Brunch at Bloom & BeeGuests can enjoy Santa Brunch at Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, featuring a three-course meal and decadent dessert buffet, live holiday entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his elf. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children.
Sunday, December 24
Christmas Eve DiningFrom holiday traditions like the Italian-style Feast of the Seven Fishes to family-friendly pre-Santa celebrations, check out our Christmas 2023 Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants inviting you to dine out and enjoy Christmas Eve dinner this year.
All month long
Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’sGold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.
Hopdoddy’s Burger of the MonthHopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.
New and ongoing specials