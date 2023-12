This Week in Houston Food Events: Tamalada Parties and Christmas Eve Dining

Wine and Dine Series at Jūn

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Jūn , 420 East 20th, will welcome chefs Nicolas Vera & Stephanie Velasquez, owners of maize-focused Papalo Taqueria in Downtown, for its monthly Wine and Dine series . The chefs will collaborate with Jūn chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu on a six-course tasting menu with paired wines. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 per person for dinner and $65 per person for the wine pairing. Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen , 1140 Eldridge Park, will host a festive tamalada from 2 to 5 p.m. Chef-owner Sylvia Casares will be the head tamalera, making chicken and/or pork tamales. All tamales will be packaged to take home to cook and enjoy at holiday celebrations. The classes conclude with happy hour and appetizers. Reservations are required ($75 per person) as space is limited to 30 people.Homestyle Greek cafe Kriti Kitchen , 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series of the year on Thursday, December 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal five-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Feature include goie gras with kataifi and balsamic vinegar; mustard greens salad with oranges and feta; lobster with white beans and fennel; lamb chops with goat cheese and potatoes; and poached pears with baklava ice cream. Tickets are $135.Guests can enjoy Santa Brunch at Bloom & Bee , 1600 West Loop South, featuring a three-course meal and decadent dessert buffet, live holiday entertainment and photo ops with Santa and his elf. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children.From holiday traditions like the Italian-style Feast of the Seven Fishes to family-friendly pre-Santa celebrations, check out our Christmas 2023 Dining Guide to find the Houston restaurants inviting you to dine out and enjoy Christmas Eve dinner this year. Gold Tooth Tony's , 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce. Hopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun. Home Slice Pizza has introduced the charitable effort “Home Slice for the Holidays,” benefiting Texas-owned nonprofits Southern Smoke in Houston and Foundation Communities in Austin. Now through Christmas Eve, the South Congress (SoCo), North Loop (NoLo) and Houston (Midtown) locations will bring back the beloved Vodka Pie, donating one dollar from each pie sold. Southern Yankee Crafthouse , 1312 West Alabama, is bringing back its "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" event in support of Kids’ Meals Inc this holiday season. Now through January 3, order from the special seasonal menu with features from Naughty Toddys to chicken pot pie, and $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.Holiday pop-up experience The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar has decked the halls of downtown’s The Big Casino , 908 Congress, with dates through December 30. General admission starts at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences.Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is opening at, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry.