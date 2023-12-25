Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Dining and Aged Eggnog by the Bottle

December 25, 2023 4:00AM

Snag bottles of Kirby Group's aged eggnog for all the holidays.
Snag bottles of Kirby Group's aged eggnog for all the holidays. Photo by Joel Ramirez
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday, December 25

Christmas Day Dining

From family-friendly affairs to fancy multi-course holiday meals, check out our Houston Christmas Day Dining Guide for a list of local restaurants inviting guests to dine out for Christmas this year.

Drink the Tree at The Rustic

Open on Christmas Day, fun-loving country bar and kitchen The Rustic invites guests to “drink the tree” by choosing from an assortment of beers on its original beer bottle Christmas Tree. The Post Oak location will also be serving Christmas dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 28

Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner at Marmo

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, will host a Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $250 per person and the evening features a glamorous welcome cocktail reception followed by a five-course tasting menu.

Thursday–Sunday

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve at Degust

Degust, 7202 Long Point, invites guests to experience its Gatsby themed New Year's Eve Menu from December 28–31, with complimentary Champagne and two 20-person seatings each evening at 5:45 and 8:15 p.m. Priced at $225 per person, guests can enjoy a curated eight-course menu with decadent dishes like Brie Stuffed Mushrooms, Cornish Game Hen, Scallop Cocktail and Seared Foie Gras accompanied by Calvados Apples.

Friday–Sunday

New Year's Eve Omakase at Uchi and Uchiko

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, and Uchiko, 1801 Post Oak, will each offer a New Year's Eve Omakase menu, available from December 29-31. Luxe features include a Champagne soda float, kanpachi crudo and wagyu ribeye (Uchi, $400 for two) and oyster champagne, grilled lobster with congee and smoked cauliflower and dry aged new york strip (Uchiko, $350 for two).

Sunday, December 31

Holiday Brunch at Bloom & Bee

Bloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, will host a Holiday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a festive brunch buffet for $68/adult and $45/child.

New Year’s Eve Dining

From luxurious prix fixe meals to midnight champagne toasts, live music and more, check out our New Year's Eve Dining Guide for a list of Houston restaurants ringing in 2024 with good bites and good times.

All month long

Eggnog To-Go at Kirby Group Bars

Eggnog fans can snag bottles to-go from Kirby Group spots Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Heights Bier Garten, Wooster’s Garden and Holman Draft Hall for $65 plus tax per 750-millilitre bottle (serves five). Available through December 31, the aged eggnog is made with dark rum, whiskey, Cognac, whole milk, cream, raw sugar, spice blend, whole egg, vanilla and a little sea salt to balance the sweetness. Call or direct message on Instagram to place an order.

Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’s

Gold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.

Hopdoddy’s Burger of the Month

Hopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.

New and ongoing specials

Home Slice for the Holidays

Home Slice Pizza has introduced the charitable effort “Home Slice for the Holidays,” benefiting Texas-owned nonprofits Southern Smoke in Houston and Foundation Communities in Austin. Now through Christmas Eve, the South Congress (SoCo), North Loop (NoLo) and Houston (Midtown) locations will bring back the beloved Vodka Pie, donating one dollar from each pie sold.

Eat, Drink, & Be Merry at Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, is bringing back its "Eat, Drink, & Be Merry" event in support of Kids’ Meals Inc this holiday season. Now through January 3, order from the special seasonal menu with features from Naughty Toddys to chicken pot pie, and $1 will be donated to Kids' Meals, whose mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children.

The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar at The Big Casino

Holiday pop-up experience The Holly Jolly Holiday Bar has decked the halls of downtown’s The Big Casino, 908 Congress, with dates through December 30. General admission starts at $22 for 90-minute reservations (including a holiday-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail). Additional holiday themed food and drink will be available for purchase as well as standing room only, brunch table seating and burlesque show experiences.

Miracle Pop-Up

Christmas themed cocktail pop-up bar Miracle is back with festive original cocktails, over-the-top and kitschy holiday decor and nostalgic fun, open now through December 30. Local pop-ups include Johnny’s Gold Brick (by reservation, 2518 Yale; Winnie’s (walk-ins), 3622 Main; and Daiquiri Time Out (walk-ins), 2701 Market, in Galveston.

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy at Chatters Cafe

Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy is open at Chatters Cafe, 140 South Heights, on November 24 and running until December 30. The halls will be decked and the pop-up bar will feature festive tunes, holiday cocktails and fun. Tickets cost $22 and include 90-minute entry. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
