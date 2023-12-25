This Week in Houston Food Events: Holiday Dining and Aged Eggnog by the Bottle

Monday, December 25
Christmas Day DiningFrom family-friendly affairs to fancy multi-course holiday meals, check out our Houston Christmas Day Dining Guide for a list of local restaurants inviting guests to dine out for Christmas this year.
Drink the Tree at The RusticOpen on Christmas Day, fun-loving country bar and kitchen The Rustic invites guests to “drink the tree” by choosing from an assortment of beers on its original beer bottle Christmas Tree. The Post Oak location will also be serving Christmas dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, December 28
Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, will host a Frerejean Freres Champagne Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $250 per person and the evening features a glamorous welcome cocktail reception followed by a five-course tasting menu.
Thursday–Sunday
Great Gatsby New Year's Eve at DegustDegust, 7202 Long Point, invites guests to experience its Gatsby themed New Year's Eve Menu from December 28–31, with complimentary Champagne and two 20-person seatings each evening at 5:45 and 8:15 p.m. Priced at $225 per person, guests can enjoy a curated eight-course menu with decadent dishes like Brie Stuffed Mushrooms, Cornish Game Hen, Scallop Cocktail and Seared Foie Gras accompanied by Calvados Apples.
Friday–Sunday
New Year's Eve Omakase at Uchi and UchikoUchi, 904 Westheimer, and Uchiko, 1801 Post Oak, will each offer a New Year's Eve Omakase menu, available from December 29-31. Luxe features include a Champagne soda float, kanpachi crudo and wagyu ribeye (Uchi, $400 for two) and oyster champagne, grilled lobster with congee and smoked cauliflower and dry aged new york strip (Uchiko, $350 for two).
Sunday, December 31
Holiday Brunch at Bloom & BeeBloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South, will host a Holiday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a festive brunch buffet for $68/adult and $45/child.
New Year’s Eve DiningFrom luxurious prix fixe meals to midnight champagne toasts, live music and more, check out our New Year's Eve Dining Guide for a list of Houston restaurants ringing in 2024 with good bites and good times.
All month long
Eggnog To-Go at Kirby Group BarsEggnog fans can snag bottles to-go from Kirby Group spots Bayou Heights Bier Garten, Heights Bier Garten, Wooster’s Garden and Holman Draft Hall for $65 plus tax per 750-millilitre bottle (serves five). Available through December 31, the aged eggnog is made with dark rum, whiskey, Cognac, whole milk, cream, raw sugar, spice blend, whole egg, vanilla and a little sea salt to balance the sweetness. Call or direct message on Instagram to place an order.
Burger Bodega Collab at Gold Tooth Tony’sGold Tooth Tony's, 1901 North Shepherd, will feature Burger Bodega's Abbas Dhanani for its December Pizza of the Month collaboration. Named "Tony's Bodega," the chopped cheese pizza blends the Bodega’s cult favorite Chopped Cheese with the Gold Tooth’s Detroit-style pizzas, featuring melty American cheese singles, seasoned chopped Halal beef, brick cheese blend, sautéed onions and peppers, smash crumbles, pickles and bodega sauce.
Hopdoddy’s Burger of the MonthHopdoddy will offer its December burger special, Three Wise Men, and its limited edition Caramel Pecan Cake Shake from December 6 through January 2. The burger features three Force of Nature Regenerative Beef patties with melted fontina cheese between each, plus garlic mayo on a toasted onion bun.
New and ongoing specials