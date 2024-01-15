This Week in Houston Food Events: Dolly Day and a Napa Valley Wine Dinner

Monday, January 15
MLK Monday Brunch at Daily GatherDaily Gather, 800 Sorella, will offer its weekend brunch menu on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Essential eats include the Pastry Board, Smoked Salmon Board, Ultimate Brunch Board, Cheesy Bacon Benedict and Biscuits & Gravy.
Tuesday, January 16
Pahlmeyer Napa Valley Wine Dinner at MarmoGuests are invited to a Pahlmeyer Napa Valley Wine Dinner at Marmo, 888 Westheimer, on Tuesday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. The five-course dinner features Pahlmeyer wines and tastes from rich pasta to buttery Texas wagyu. Tickets are $300 per person and seating is limited.
Thursday, January 18
High Society THC Dinner at MussaaferBayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Cannabis will celebrate Dry January and the growing trend of "Texas Sober" with a THC dining series, aptly titled “High Society.” The first of four dinner experiences will debut on Thursday, January 18 at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring an eight-course meal with mocktails infused with THC. Guests will be able to choose from a low-dose and high-dose option, with seating beginning at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., respectively. Tickets are $188 per person plus tax and gratuity.
Saturday, January 20
Dolly Day at The Truck YardHonoring the birthday of the one-and-only Miss Dolly Parton, Truck Yard, 2118 Lamar, will host its Dolly Day celebration, with Dolly themed drinks, a Dolly impersonator, Dolly lookalike contest, Dolly cover band and more. Patrons can “Be a Doll” and donate new or gently used children's books for a special prize.
Dolly Brunch at The Union KitchenAll five The Union Kitchen locations will celebrate Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday with a themed brunch this Saturday. In addition to its regular brunch menu, guests can enjoy specials like The Jolene cocktail, with mezcal, fresh lime, muddled mandarin, agaveand a black salt brim; Puddin’ Parfait, a banana pudding parfait made with fresh bananas, vanilla yogurt and vanilla wafers; and the 9 to 5 Special, inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe. Guests are invited to bring a new children's book to donate to local nonprofit Casa de Esperanza and its mission to provide a safe and loving home for children and families facing difficult circumstances. Reservations are recommended.
All month long
$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, with a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include essential starters like snapping turtle soup and jumbo lump crab ravigote (+$6), mains such as mushroom “a la Bourguignon” an wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9), and dessert choices from the classic Creole bead pudding to its famous bananas foster. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.
Pizza Series Partnership: PX Project at Vinny’sVinny’s Pizza, 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and a specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, pepperonata and oregano, and is finished off with toasted fennel seed and cracked black pepper. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills through skill acquisition and self-development.
New and seasonal specials