This Week in Houston Food Events: A High-Brow, Low-Brow Steak Night and Ten Years of Coltivare

January 22, 2024 4:00AM

Coltivare celebrates ten years of great meals and great times. Photo by Ralph Smith
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday–Saturday

Spicy Margarita Week at Superica

From Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28, Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will participate in the annual Spicy Margarita Week sponsored by Tanteo Tequila. All week long, when you order a specialty Jalapeño Margarita featuring Tanteo, $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Keep Texas Waterways Clean. Guests can pair the classic marg with Carnitas Tacos with habanero pickled onions and a side of Superica’s limited edition Cowboy Coffin sauce.

Monday, January 22

High-Brow, Low-Brow Dinner at EZ’s Liquor Lounge

EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White, invites guests to a Steak Night with Baller Wines, as master sommelier Jack Mason pours awesome selections at cost. Tickets are $20 and include your steak meal plus first dibs on the premium pours.

Tuesday, January 23

Ten Year Anniversary Dinner at Coltivare

Coltivare, 3320 White Oak, is throwing a special evening to honor its ten-year anniversary, with seatings available from 5-6 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m (limited to 2.5 hours). The four-course dinner will feature selections from the past, present and future, including ricotta gnocchi and roasted steamed fish, the famous spaghetti with black pepper and parmesan and swordfish carpaccio. Reservations are required and cost is $100 per person.

Robert Foley at Guard and Grace

Guard and Grace, 500 Dallas, is hosting an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with the esteemed Robert Foley Vineyard from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Highlights include smoked miso black cod, duck and foie gras cannelloni, braised lamb galette, oak grilled Prime NY strip with truffle brown butter hollandaise, and gorgonzola cremeaux with charcoal-roasted grape jam. Tickets are $195++.

Wednesday, January 24

Old Forester Whiskey Dinner at Loch Bar

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will host an Old Forester Whiskey Dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four course menu with features including fresh lobster tail, harissa grilled Skull Island prawns with Old Forester pineapple glaze, and smoked fish and caviar served with crispy fried potatoes. Tickets are $199 per person and seating is limited to 13 guests.

Thursday, January 25

Robert Burns Supper at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will toast Scottish poet Robert Burns during a unique evening with Glenfiddich. The four-course feast begins with a passed appetizer and welcome cocktail, then proceeds to a curated menu paired with 18-, 21-, 23- and 26-year Glendfiddich pours. Dinner runs 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and cost is $200 per person. 

Taste of the Town in The Woodlands

The annual Taste of the Town is back, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center from 5 to 9 p.m., with bites, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and more. Tickets are $45 online or $50 at the door with two alcoholic drink tickets and unlimited food samples, water and soft drinks; kids tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.

All month long

$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’s

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, with a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include snapping turtle soup, wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9) and desserts like the classic Creole bead pudding. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.

Pizza Series Partnership: PX Project at Vinny’s

Vinny’s Pizza, 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and a specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, toasted fennel seed and more. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills through skill acquisition and self-development.

New and seasonal specials

Dry January Mocktails

Whether you’re trying to focus on wellness by limiting alcohol or simply enjoy sipping an excellent mocktail, check out our 2024 Houston Dry January Guide to find the many Houston bars and restaurants offering zero-proof alternatives to your favorite cocktails this month.

King’s Cake at Etoile Cuisine et Bar

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will offer Galette de Rois — the French version of the Mardi Gras classic King’s Cake — now through January 31. Chef Philippe Verpiand will be baking dozens of the crown-shaped puff pastry cakes filled with a buttery, almond cream for pickup. Each cake feeds 6-8 people for $40 plus tax. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance by calling 832-668-5808.

Spring 2024 Cooking Classes at The J

The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center has introduced the Spring 2024 class schedule at its new Culinary Studio, kicking off with a "Food and Celebration Entertaining" class on Thursday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Other hands-on cooking classes in the lineup include Meal-Prep Masterclass: Prep, Cook, Enjoy! (January 25), “Chinese Lunar New Year; Year of the Dragon” (February 1), and “Challah Baking: Knead to Know” (February 8). See the full schedule and register for classes online.

25th Anniversary at Tiff’s Treats

The O.G. warm cookie delivery company Tiff's Treats is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, growing to over 100 locations across the country since its inception in Austin in 1999. To celebrate, its introducing two new items — Birthday Confetti Cookies (a sugar cookie with confetti sprinkles and white chocolate chips) and the Chocolate Birthday Cake Bar, sold for a limited time in January and featuring Tiff’s Treats’ Double Chocolate cookie dough with cake flavorings, baked with semi-sweet chocolate chips, white chips and rainbow sprinkles inside and out. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
