This Week in Houston Food Events: A High-Brow, Low-Brow Steak Night and Ten Years of Coltivare

Monday–Saturday
Spicy Margarita Week at SupericaFrom Monday, January 22 through Sunday, January 28, Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will participate in the annual Spicy Margarita Week sponsored by Tanteo Tequila. All week long, when you order a specialty Jalapeño Margarita featuring Tanteo, $1 from each cocktail will be donated to Keep Texas Waterways Clean. Guests can pair the classic marg with Carnitas Tacos with habanero pickled onions and a side of Superica’s limited edition Cowboy Coffin sauce.
Monday, January 22
High-Brow, Low-Brow Dinner at EZ’s Liquor LoungeEZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White, invites guests to a Steak Night with Baller Wines, as master sommelier Jack Mason pours awesome selections at cost. Tickets are $20 and include your steak meal plus first dibs on the premium pours.
Tuesday, January 23
Ten Year Anniversary Dinner at ColtivareColtivare, 3320 White Oak, is throwing a special evening to honor its ten-year anniversary, with seatings available from 5-6 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m (limited to 2.5 hours). The four-course dinner will feature selections from the past, present and future, including ricotta gnocchi and roasted steamed fish, the famous spaghetti with black pepper and parmesan and swordfish carpaccio. Reservations are required and cost is $100 per person.
Robert Foley at Guard and GraceGuard and Grace, 500 Dallas, is hosting an exclusive Wine Dinner in collaboration with the esteemed Robert Foley Vineyard from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Highlights include smoked miso black cod, duck and foie gras cannelloni, braised lamb galette, oak grilled Prime NY strip with truffle brown butter hollandaise, and gorgonzola cremeaux with charcoal-roasted grape jam. Tickets are $195++.
Wednesday, January 24
Old Forester Whiskey Dinner at Loch BarLoch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will host an Old Forester Whiskey Dinner at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four course menu with features including fresh lobster tail, harissa grilled Skull Island prawns with Old Forester pineapple glaze, and smoked fish and caviar served with crispy fried potatoes. Tickets are $199 per person and seating is limited to 13 guests.
Thursday, January 25
Robert Burns Supper at Brennan’sBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, will toast Scottish poet Robert Burns during a unique evening with Glenfiddich. The four-course feast begins with a passed appetizer and welcome cocktail, then proceeds to a curated menu paired with 18-, 21-, 23- and 26-year Glendfiddich pours. Dinner runs 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and cost is $200 per person.
Taste of the Town in The WoodlandsThe annual Taste of the Town is back, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center from 5 to 9 p.m., with bites, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and more. Tickets are $45 online or $50 at the door with two alcoholic drink tickets and unlimited food samples, water and soft drinks; kids tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door.
All month long
$99 Dine Deal at Brennan’sBrennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, has brought back its $99 Dinner for Two for the month of January, with a three-course menu of its fan favorite Creole specialties for $99. Prix-fixe selections include snapping turtle soup, wood-grilled filet mignon (+$9) and desserts like the classic Creole bead pudding. Guests can select a bottle of wine for $30 (with purchase of $99 dinner) or receive $30 off any bottle from the full wine list.
Pizza Series Partnership: PX Project at Vinny’sVinny’s Pizza, 1201 Saint Emanuel, has announced its ninth pizza series partnership, featuring a collab with PX Project and a specialty PX Pizza offered by the slice and pie throughout the month of January. The pie features fresh mozzarella, capicola, sweet Italian sausage, toasted fennel seed and more. A portion of proceeds will support the PX Project’s mission of using food as a vehicle to foster employability skills through skill acquisition and self-development.
New and seasonal specials