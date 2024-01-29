This Week in Houston Food Events: Hot Chicken Ramen and BBQ on the Bayou

Tuesday, January 30
Saint Arnold Tap Takeover at Grand Prize BarSaint Arnold will toast the launch of its Grand Prize Beer at Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, taking over the dive beginning at 5 p.m. The beer is Saint A’s take on the original Grand Prize, which was once the best-selling beer in Texas. In addition to Grand Prize on draft, beer fans can expect a full-on tap takeover for the evening.
Thursday–Sunday
Hattie B X Loro Collaboration at LoroHot chicken restaurant Hattie B’s Hot Chicken ahead of its opening in Austin. Available at all Loro locations from February 1-4, the collaboration menu features umami-forward specials such as the Hot Chicken Rice Bowl ($15) with “medium” chicken bites, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs, chicken skin furikake and miso comeback sauce; the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw and chicken skin furikake; and Popping Sesame Noodles $7 with hot pop rocks, nam jim, chicken skin furikake and Thai herbs.
Saturday, February 3
BBQ on the Bayou at The HoustonianThe Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, will host its Second Annual Houstonian BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off Competition from noon to 4 p.m. at The Manor House. Six cookoff teams will compete with the house Tex-Lex Cook Team as guests gather around the firepit to sip drinks and enjoy brisket, chicken and ribs along the bayou. Cost is $99++ per person ($89++ for members) and includes two drinks (beer, wine or cocktails) and food.
Sunday, February 4
Lunar New Year at Post HoustonPost, 401 Franklin, is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with a day of Lunar New Year festivities, kicking things off with a Grand Opening of brand new retail experience ShopX in the Atrium at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day Asian pop-up market with a carnivalesque atmosphere from noon to 9 p.m. Enjoy traditional Lunar New Year foods and drink, explore games, arts and crafts and engage in other cultural activities like the Lion Dance with Soaring Phoenix at 1 and 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public of all ages.
New and ongoing specials
Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-YaLocals can head to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.
All month long (February)