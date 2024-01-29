Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: Hot Chicken Ramen and BBQ on the Bayou

January 29, 2024 4:00AM

Ramen Tatsu-Ya introcudes its latest limited-edition release, Tan Tan Hot Chx.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya introcudes its latest limited-edition release, Tan Tan Hot Chx. Photo by Carla Gomez
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, January 30

Saint Arnold Tap Takeover at Grand Prize Bar

Saint Arnold will toast the launch of its Grand Prize Beer at Grand Prize Bar, 1010 Banks, taking over the dive beginning at 5 p.m. The beer is Saint A’s take on the original Grand Prize, which was once the best-selling beer in Texas. In addition to Grand Prize on draft, beer fans can expect a full-on tap takeover for the evening.

Thursday–Sunday

Hattie B X Loro Collaboration at Loro

Hot chicken restaurant Hattie B’s Hot Chicken ahead of its opening in Austin. Available at all Loro locations from February 1-4, the collaboration menu features umami-forward specials such as the Hot Chicken Rice Bowl ($15) with “medium” chicken bites, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs, chicken skin furikake and miso comeback sauce; the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw and chicken skin furikake; and Popping Sesame Noodles $7 with hot pop rocks, nam jim, chicken skin furikake and Thai herbs.

Saturday, February 3

BBQ on the Bayou at The Houstonian

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, will host its Second Annual Houstonian BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off Competition from noon to 4 p.m. at The Manor House. Six cookoff teams will compete with the house Tex-Lex Cook Team as guests gather around the firepit to sip drinks and enjoy brisket, chicken and ribs along the bayou. Cost is $99++ per person ($89++ for members) and includes two drinks (beer, wine or cocktails) and food.

Sunday, February 4

Lunar New Year at Post Houston

Post, 401 Franklin, is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with a day of Lunar New Year festivities, kicking things off with a Grand Opening of brand new retail experience ShopX in the Atrium at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day Asian pop-up market with a carnivalesque atmosphere from noon to 9 p.m. Enjoy traditional Lunar New Year foods and drink, explore games, arts and crafts and engage in other cultural activities like the Lion Dance with Soaring Phoenix at 1 and 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public of all ages.

New and ongoing specials

Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Locals can head to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.

All month long (February)

Mardi Gras Kolache at Kolache Shoppe

All Kolache Shoppe locations will feature Mardi Gras-inspired kolaches as its February sweet and savory specials. The King Cake Kolache features sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and pecans and is finished with almond-vanilla glaze and a dusting of colored sugar (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway; Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland; and on Monday, February 12 at Greenway and on Fat Tuesday, February 13 at all locations). The Boudin Kolache is a collaboration with La Boucherie out of Spring, Texas filled with the fresh pork boudin family recipe (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway and Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland). 
