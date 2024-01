This Week in Houston Food Events: Hot Chicken Ramen and BBQ on the Bayou

Saint Arnold Tap Takeover at Grand Prize Bar

Hattie B X Loro Collaboration at Loro

BBQ on the Bayou at The Houstonian

Lunar New Year at Post Houston

Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Mardi Gras Kolache at Kolache Shoppe

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:will toast the launch of its Grand Prize Beer at, 1010 Banks, taking over the dive beginning at 5 p.m. The beer is Saint A’s take on the original Grand Prize, which was once the best-selling beer in Texas. In addition to Grand Prize on draft, beer fans can expect a full-on tap takeover for the evening.Hot chicken restaurantahead of its opening in Austin. Available at all Loro locations from February 1-4, the collaboration menu features umami-forward specials such as the Hot Chicken Rice Bowl ($15) with “medium” chicken bites, coconut scented rice, seasonal pickles, Thai herbs, chicken skin furikake and miso comeback sauce; the Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw and chicken skin furikake; and Popping Sesame Noodles $7 with hot pop rocks, nam jim, chicken skin furikake and Thai herbs., 111 North Post Oak, will host its Second Annual Houstonian BBQ on the Bayou Cook-off Competition from noon to 4 p.m. at The Manor House. Six cookoff teams will compete with the house Tex-Lex Cook Team as guests gather around the firepit to sip drinks and enjoy brisket, chicken and ribs along the bayou. Cost is $99++ per person ($89++ for members) and includes two drinks (beer, wine or cocktails) and food. Post , 401 Franklin, is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with a day of Lunar New Year festivities , kicking things off with a Grand Opening of brand new retail experience ShopX in the Atrium at 11 a.m., followed by an all-day Asian pop-up market with a carnivalesque atmosphere from noon to 9 p.m. Enjoy traditional Lunar New Year foods and drink, explore games, arts and crafts and engage in other cultural activities like the Lion Dance with Soaring Phoenix at 1 and 7 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to the public of all ages.Locals can head to Ramen Tatsu-Ya , 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.All Kolache Shoppe locations will feature Mardi Gras-inspired kolaches as its February sweet and savory specials. The King Cake Kolache features sweetened cinnamon cream cheese and pecans and is finished with almond-vanilla glaze and a dusting of colored sugar (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway; Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland; and on Monday, February 12 at Greenway and on Fat Tuesday, February 13 at all locations). The Boudin Kolache is a collaboration without of Spring, Texas filled with the fresh pork boudin family recipe (available Thursday-Saturday at Greenway and Friday-Sunday at Heights and Pearland).