This Week in Houston Food Events: Toast to Love this Valentine's Day

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:
Monday, February 12
Lundi Gras Supper at Brennan’s of HoustonIconic Creole restaurant Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will pregame for Tuesday’s Mardi Gras celebrations with a Lundi Gras Supper on Monday, February 12, honoring the day the King of the Zulu and the King of Carnival receive keys to the city from the mayor of New Orleans. The evening will features a special menu and roaming jazz band.
Tuesday, February 13
Fat Tuesday specialsLooking to get celebrate gluttony this Mardi Gras, a.k.a. Fat Tuesday? Check out our 2024 Fat Tuesday Guide to find local bars and restaurants celebrating with Mardi Gras fetes and festive food and drink, from beads, live zydeco and brass bands to gumbo, beignets, frozen hurricanes and more.
Tuesday–Sunday
Chocolate & Beer Pairing at Urban South BreweryUrban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver, has teamed up with award-winning chocolatier Mostly Chocolate to offer a Chocolate & Beer pairing from February 13–18, pairing four of its innovative craft beers with four decadent chocolate truffles. Flights are $35 for one or $65 for two.
Wednesday, February 14
Valentine’s Day DiningFrom romantic restaurant with views to more low-key date night experience, check out our 2024 Valentine’s Day Dining Guide to find out where to wine, dine and celebrate love in Houston this holiday.
Saturday, February 17
Saint Arnold’s White Oak Pub CrawlThe cult favorite Saint A Pub Crawl takes over White Oak, starting with your punchcard pickup
At any of the first six stops — Little Woodrow’s, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate and EZ’s Liquor Lounge — between 2 and 3 p.m. Sip some Grand Prize and other Saint Arnold classics along the way, then finish the crawl with an after-party Onion Creek at 6 p.m., where those who have completed the crawl can score their well-earned pint glasses. Designated drivers are always welcome to join in on the fun.
Sunday, February 18
Karbach’s ZiegFest Music FestivalKarbach Brewing Co. is bringing back the iconic ZiegFest Music Festival after a five-year hiatus. The special event will feature Muscadine Bloodline, Treaty Oak Revival and Grant Gilbert, acting as the official launch of Karbach bringing ZiegenBock into its portfolio of craft beer. GA is $45 or $50 at the door with VIP access for $125.
New and ongoing specials