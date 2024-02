This Week in Houston Food Events: Toast to Love this Valentine's Day

Lundi Gras Supper at Brennan’s of Houston

Fat Tuesday specials

Chocolate & Beer Pairing at Urban South Brewery

Valentine’s Day Dining

Saint Arnold’s White Oak Pub Crawl

Karbach’s ZiegFest Music Festival

Eat Drink HTX

Year of the Dragon Entremets at Common Bond

Hot Chicken Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:Iconic Creole restaurant, 3300 Smith, will pregame for Tuesday’s Mardi Gras celebrations with a Lundi Gras Supper on Monday, February 12, honoring the day the King of the Zulu and the King of Carnival receive keys to the city from the mayor of New Orleans. The evening will features a special menu and roaming jazz band.Looking to get celebrate gluttony this Mardi Gras, a.k.a. Fat Tuesday? Check out our 2024 Fat Tuesday Guide to find local bars and restaurants celebrating with Mardi Gras fetes and festive food and drink, from beads, live zydeco and brass bands to gumbo, beignets, frozen hurricanes and more. Urban South Brewery , 1201 Oliver, has teamed up with award-winning chocolatier Mostly Chocolate to offer a Chocolate & Beer pairing from February 13–18, pairing four of its innovative craft beers with four decadent chocolate truffles. Flights are $35 for one or $65 for two.From romantic restaurant with views to more low-key date night experience, check out our 2024 Valentine’s Day Dining Guide to find out where to wine, dine and celebrate love in Houston this holiday.The cult favorite Saint A Pub Crawl takes over White Oak, starting with your punchcard pickupAt any of the first six stops —and— between 2 and 3 p.m. Sip some Grand Prize and other Saint Arnold classics along the way, then finish the crawl with an after-partyat 6 p.m., where those who have completed the crawl can score their well-earned pint glasses. Designated drivers are always welcome to join in on the fun.is bringing back the iconic ZiegFest Music Festival after a five-year hiatus. The special event will feature Muscadine Bloodline, Treaty Oak Revival and Grant Gilbert, acting as the official launch of Karbach bringing ZiegenBock into its portfolio of craft beer. GA is $45 or $50 at the door with VIP access for $125.Foodie fundraiser Eat Drink HTX returns February 15 through February 29, this year raising funds for Houston Food Bank and DePelchin Children’s Center. A little sibling to Houston Restaurant Weeks, the more casual restaurant campaign features a lower price point for prix fixe menus. An early look at this year’s participants includes fan favorites likeand, with new participants includingand Common Bond has launched limited-time Year of the Dragon entremets benefitting Lee's Golden Dragon Lion & Dragon Dance Association, available through February 24. The sweet features a honey mousse filled with a mandarin crème and almond cake decorated in a red glaze and topped with a gold dragon stamp for $7 each.Ramen heads can hit up Ramen Tatsu-Ya , 1722 California, by February 19 to get a taste of its latest limited-edition release, the Tan Tan Hot Chx. The restaurant puts a riff on tantanmen, a rich, creamy noodle dish inspired by Chinese dan dan noodles, punching up the flavors with a hot chicken karaage dusted in a 14-spice house blend and finished with hot chili oil.