This Week in Houston Food Events: Get Red Beans and Rice at the 1978 Price

Tuesday, February 27
Bruliam Wines Dinner at OstiaFollowing the success of his first-ever wine dinner, chef Travis McShane presents his second family-style feast, featuring Bruliam Wines from the heart of Sonoma County, 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Ostia, 2032 Dunlavy. The evening begins with bubbles and bites followed by a four-course dinner of California-inspired dishes. Tickets are $160 per person.
Tuesday–Thursday
Girl Scout Cookie-Paired Flights at Flying SaucerFlying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main S is bringing back its popular Girl Scout cookie-paired flights, available from Tuesday, February 27 through Thursday, February 29. Enjoy your favorite cookies paired with a curated flight of craft brews from popular breweries including Prairie Artisan Ales from Oklahoma City and Manhattan Project Beer Company in Dallas. Cost is $20 for four two-ounce pours with cookies.
Wednesday, February 28
Biondi-Santi Wine Dinner at AndironAndiron, 3201 Allen Parkway, will host its first-ever wine dinner featuring wines from Biondi-Santi, renowned for creating Brunello di Montalcino, beginning at 6 p.m. Executive chef Michael O’Connor has teamed up with Biondi-Santi winemaker Federico Radi to create an exclusive five-course menu, with features including a 2019 Rosso Di Montalcino paired with Iberico Pork and Squab Terrine with dried fruits; a 2014 Fiasca Rossa Rosso di Montalcino paired with Goose and Duck Cassoulet, a family-style Florentine-style porterhouse with gnocchi alla Romana and more. The restaurant will close the dining room for the evening with 40 ticketed seats available for $550 per person (inclusive of tax and gratuity).
Tenuta Mazzolino Wine Dinner at MimoMimo, 736 1/2 Telephone, will host a wine dinner featuring five courses paired with wines from Tenuta Mazzolino for $135 per person. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. with aperitvi, and plates will start coming from the kitchen at 6:45.
Wednesday–Thursday
Le Jardinier X BCN Collaboration at Le JardinierOn Wednesday, February 28 and Thursday, February 29, BCN and Le Jardinier will host a collaborative experience at Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, merging French fine dining and cutting-edge Spanish cuisine. The special three-course lunch menu ($85) and five-course dinner menu ($200) is crafted by Le Jardinier’s chef de cuisine Felipe Botero and BCN’s executive chef Luis Roger; and diners will also have the option to add on tableside jamón Ibérico from skilled master carver Cinco Jotas of Osborne and Spanish and French artisanal cheese.
Thursday, February 29
Leap Year at Kenny & Ziggy’sKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is celebrating Leap Year by offering a “You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby” Leap Year Plate, featuring four of the deli’s favorite snackers all in mini form for $29 (plus tax and gratuity). Included on each plate are mini potato pancakes, Reubies (reuben dumplings), mini franks and crispy ‘zaft’ tots.
Lead Day Wine Dinner at Warehouse 72Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, invites guests to celebrate Leap Day as it pours and pairs with Stags Leap. The special menu complements Stags' Leap vintages—broiled clams, Ora King salmon, smoked duck breast, sous-vide venison and sticky toffee pudding for $125 per person.
Friday, March 1
46th Anniversary Specials at TreebeardsTreebeards is celebrating its 46th anniversary this Friday. As a nod to its influence on the Houston food scene, the hometown staple will be offering its classic Red Beans and Rice with Sausage at its original 1978 menu price of $1.95 and original oval platter presentation (with cheese costing extra) at all four of its locations. The offer is limited to one per person for dine-in or pick-up.
Saturday, March 2
Texas Independence Day Dinner at Goode Company Armadillo PalaceGoode Company president and chef Levi Goode will host a special Texas Independence Day dinner at Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, starting at 6:30 p.m. Presented family-style in the backyard, the curated dining experience was designed to celebrate the bounty of the State alongside live music, cocktails and rodeo fun. Tickets are $150 per person for GA and $250 for VIP tickets featuring early entry, access to an early live music performance, rodeo merch swag bag, a specialty cocktail, chef demonstration and tasting of the menu for Levi Goode’s soon-to-open concepts, Credence and Sidebar.
All month long (February)