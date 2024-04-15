This Week in Houston Food Events: Tony's Celebrates 59 Years of Fine Dining

All week long
Crawmen at Ramen Tatsu-YaFor the first time since 2019, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, is bringing back Crawmen ($17), its signature crawfish-meets-ramen dish. Available now through April 21, the dish features spicy crawfish tonkotsu broth, andouille sausage, “bayou butter,” corn, peppers, and ajitama ( marinated, soft-boiled egg).
Monday, April 15
Emeril's Pop-Up at Four Seasons Hotel HoustonWorld-renowned NOLA eatery Emeril’ will pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, in an exclusive engagement featuring chef Patron E.J. Lagasse and his team. With limited seatings between 7 and 8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy an extraordinary five-course menu inspired by the restaurant’s acclaimed Classic Tasting menu, plus a reception featuring jazz music and a Brandy Crusta, as imagined by Bandista, the Hotel’s speakeasy bar and lounge. Reservations are $195, a suggested wine pairing for $130 and a prestige wine pairing for $315. A portion of proceeds will benefit Camp H-Town, the urban camp experience for children touched by cancer.
Monday and Wednesday
A Taste of Spring at Le JardinierMichelin-starred culinary director Alain Verzeroli will return to Le Jardinier, 5500 Main, at the MFAH for a two-day culinary event, hosting a “A Taste of Spring” dinner on Monday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 17, as well as a lunch event on Wednesday, April 17. Cost for the five-course dinner is $195 per person, with the three-course lunch available for $95 per person. Dine on white and green asparagus with Kaluga caviar cream, Maine lobster vol-au-vent and more.
Tuesday, April 16
Heitz Wine Dinner at The AnnieGuests are invited to a five-course Heitz Cellar Wine Dinner at The Annie, 1800 Post Oak. The dinner is $295/person and can be booked OpenTable Experiences.
Thursday, April 18
Heitz Cellars & Stony Hill Winery Take Over Dinner at Rosie CannonballRosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to experience an exclusive menu designed to complement wines from two renowned Napa Estates, with special guests Erik Elliot, Heitz Cellars estate director and master sommelier, and Michaela Kelly, Stony Hill Winery estate director. Highlights include doppio ravioli with caviar, maitake mushrooms with toasted coriander yogurt, chilled octopus with gordal olives and leeks, strip steak with juniper and smashed fingerlings and more. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and reservations can be made via Resy.
Friday–Saturday
59th Anniversary Celebration at Tony’sTony's, 3755 Richmond, celebrates its 59th anniversary with live music by Miguel Delabarca alongside dinner in the dining room. The live music will be played from 8 to 11 p.m. and reservations are available via OpenTable.
Saturday, April 20
Fresh Finds Market at Autry ParkThe gorgeous new Autry Park, 811 Buffalo Park, is debuting its Fresh Finds farmers market this Saturday. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the central green park space, the market will feature 25 local vendors and artisans offering everything from seasonal produce to artisanal luxury goods. . The market will take place quarterly, with future dates on June 1, September 21 and December 7.
4/20 Party at 8th Wonder Brewery8th Wonder Cannabis and Bayou City Hemp are gearing up for a 4/20 Party celebrating all things cannabis, held at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, from noon to midnight. The free party will feature live music from 4 to 10 p.m., 8th Wonder suds, Clutch City Crawfish and additional food trucks, a laser show, fire breathers, stilt walkers, face painters, cannabis products, and the launch of 8th Wonder’s newest non-alcoholic cannabis spirit Ocho Verde.
Reggae Fest at Karbach Brewing Co.Karbach Brewing, 2032 Karbach, is hosting a free, open-to-all-ages Reggae Fest, beginning at 2 p.m. Expect the day to be filled with good vibes and live musical performances, plus a local market and tasty Karbach suds.
All month long
Autism Acceptance Month at Dessert GalleryDessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby, 25 Waterway and local nonprofit Avondale House are joining forces to champion Autism Acceptance Month. Through April, Dessert Gallery is offering an autism acceptance hand-decorated butter cookie, with 10 percent of proceeds from each sale benefiting the Avondale House and its mission to provide resources and support while empowering individuals to realize their utmost capabilities.
New and ongoing specials
Passover CateringPassover begins before sundown on Monday, April 22 and ends after nightfall on April 30; and Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant and Bakery, 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help folks celebrate, offering a special Passover Catering Menu featuring matzo balls, quarts of chicken soup, gefilte fish, chicken liver, macaroons and more. Order by Monday, April 15 for pickup no later than 2 p.m. Monday, April 22. The deli will reopen on Wednesday, April 24.
Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, will offer a to-go menu for Passover, available for pickup April 22–30 (orders should be placed multiple days ahead). A la carte highlights include filled eggs with fried capers. haroseth, Israeli couscous salad, dill salmon, grilled lamb chops, matzo balls and more.