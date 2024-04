This Week in Houston Food Events: Tony's Celebrates 59 Years of Fine Dining

Crawmen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Emeril's Pop-Up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

A Taste of Spring at Le Jardinier

Heitz Wine Dinner at The Annie

Heitz Cellars & Stony Hill Winery Take Over Dinner at Rosie Cannonball

59th Anniversary Celebration at Tony’s

Fresh Finds Market at Autry Park

4/20 Party at 8th Wonder Brewery

Reggae Fest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Autism Acceptance Month at Dessert Gallery

Passover Catering

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:For the first time since 2019, Ramen Tatsu-Ya , 1722 California, is bringing back Crawmen ($17), its signature crawfish-meets-ramen dish. Available now through April 21, the dish features spicy crawfish tonkotsu broth, andouille sausage, “bayou butter,” corn, peppers, and( marinated, soft-boiled egg).World-renowned NOLA eatery Emeril’ will pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston , 1300 Lamar, in an exclusive engagement featuring chef Patron E.J. Lagasse and his team. With limited seatings between 7 and 8:30 p.m., guests can enjoy an extraordinary five-course menu inspired by the restaurant’s acclaimed Classic Tasting menu, plus a reception featuring jazz music and a Brandy Crusta, as imagined by Bandista, the Hotel’s speakeasy bar and lounge. Reservations are $195, a suggested wine pairing for $130 and a prestige wine pairing for $315. A portion of proceeds will benefit, the urban camp experience for children touched by cancer.Michelin-starred culinary director Alain Verzeroli will return to, 5500 Main, at the MFAH for a two-day culinary event, hosting a “A Taste of Spring” dinner on Monday, April 15 and Wednesday, April 17 , as well as a lunch event on Wednesday, April 17. Cost for the five-course dinner is $195 per person, with the three-course lunch available for $95 per person. Dine on white and green asparagus with Kaluga caviar cream, Maine lobster vol-au-vent and more.Guests are invited to a five-course Heitz Cellar Wine Dinner at, 1800 Post Oak. The dinner is $295/person and can be booked OpenTable Experiences Rosie Cannonball , 1620 Westheimer, invites guests to experience an exclusive menu designed to complement wines from two renowned Napa Estates, with special guests Erik Elliot, Heitz Cellars estate director and master sommelier, and Michaela Kelly, Stony Hill Winery estate director. Highlights include doppio ravioli with caviar, maitake mushrooms with toasted coriander yogurt, chilled octopus with gordal olives and leeks, strip steak with juniper and smashed fingerlings and more. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and reservations can be made via Resy Tony's , 3755 Richmond, celebrates its 59th anniversary with live music by Miguel Delabarca alongside dinner in the dining room. The live music will be played from 8 to 11 p.m. and reservations are available via OpenTable The gorgeous new Autry Park , 811 Buffalo Park, is debuting its Fresh Finds farmers market this Saturday. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the central green park space, the market will feature 25 local vendors and artisans offering everything from seasonal produce to artisanal luxury goods. . The market will take place quarterly, with future dates on June 1, September 21 and December 7.andare gearing up for a 4/20 Party celebrating all things cannabis, held at, 2202 Dallas, from noon to midnight. The free party will feature live music from 4 to 10 p.m., 8th Wonder suds, Clutch City Crawfish and additional food trucks, a laser show, fire breathers, stilt walkers, face painters, cannabis products, and the launch of 8th Wonder’s newest non-alcoholic cannabis spirit Ocho Verde. Karbach Brewing , 2032 Karbach, is hosting a free, open-to-all-ages Reggae Fest , beginning at 2 p.m. Expect the day to be filled with good vibes and live musical performances, plus a local market and tasty Karbach suds. Dessert Gallery , 3600 Kirby, 25 Waterway and local nonprofit Avondale House are joining forces to champion Autism Acceptance Month. Through April, Dessert Gallery is offering an autism acceptance hand-decorated butter cookie, with 10 percent of proceeds from each sale benefiting the Avondale House and its mission to provide resources and support while empowering individuals to realize their utmost capabilities.Passover begins before sundown on Monday, April 22 and ends after nightfall on April 30; and Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant and Bakery , 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help folks celebrate, offering a special Passover Catering Menu featuring matzo balls, quarts of chicken soup, gefilte fish, chicken liver, macaroons and more. Order by Monday, April 15 for pickup no later than 2 p.m. Monday, April 22. The deli will reopen on Wednesday, April 24. Ouisie's Table , 3939 San Felipe, will offer a to-go menu for Passover, available for pickup April 22–30 (orders should be placed multiple days ahead). A la carte highlights include filled eggs with fried capers. haroseth, Israeli couscous salad, dill salmon, grilled lamb chops, matzo balls and more.