This Week in Houston Food Events: An Empanada and Art Pop-Up and Crawfish Enchiladas To-Go

Tuesday, May 14
Meet Our Meat at B&B Butchers & RestaurantB&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will host two more Meet Our Meat experiences before taking a break for the summer. Held on Tuesdays, May 14 and June 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a 12-course meat tasting and wine pairing featuring exclusive cellar cuts, including B&B’s A5 Certified Kobe Beef. Tickets are $375 per person.
Wednesdays in May
Brennan’s of Houston X Belong Kitchen Takeaway MealAs part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series, the take-and-bake cafe is collaborating with Brennan’s of Houston on a takeaway dinner available at Belong Kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway, each Wednesday in May. Folks can grab crawfish enchiladas, as prepared by the Belong Kitchen team, who’ve been trained by the Brennan’s kitchen using their signature recipe. Each meal costs $55 and feeds four to six people. Additional items prepared by Belong Kitchen available for a la carte include salads, rice, beans and dessert. Pickup starts at 8 a.m. No pre-order necessary.
Thursday–Saturday
Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil the Great Orthodox ChurchHouston Greek Fest invites all to get a taste of Greek culture, with a family-friendly three day fet held at St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge. Stop by to enjoy Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, traditional dancing, kids’ activities and more. Free admission is available by bringing in three canned goods per person to support our local community; or pay $10 for adults (free for children 10 and under).
Thursday–Sunday
Pasadena Strawberry Festival at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal FairgroundsThe Pasadena Strawberry Festival returns to Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont, for a long weekend of fun, with highlights from a BBQ Cook-Off and Carnival to the Strawberry Festival Parade, Mutton Bustin’ and more. Tickets are $5-$40 (free admission Thursday).
Saturday, May 18
Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪNHouston artist Silvia Roman (aka Donkeemom) and chef Evelyn Garcia are collaborating for a unique one-day-only Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪN, 420 East 20th, on Saturday, May 18. Pop by to enjoy empanadas with fillings including Picadillo, Chicken Curry and Guava & Cream Cheese. There will also be two limited-run custom art drops, a collab art print and a collab shirt from Donkeemom and Throwback City. Goodies are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Bazaar Food and Wine at Sugar Land Town SquareThe Bazaar Food and Wine festival will debut Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP). In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Bazaar will feature an all-star lineup of 40 of Houston’s most prominent chefs, including Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co, Mi Tierra’s Martin Weaver, Kaiser Lashkari of Himalaya, Top Chef alum Dawn Burrell and Paul Qui, and more. Tickets are $150 GA and $200 VIP.
New and ongoing specials