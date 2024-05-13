—————————————————— Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week | Houston Press
Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: An Empanada and Art Pop-Up and Crawfish Enchiladas To-Go

May 13, 2024 4:00AM

Belong Kitchen is partnering with the famed Brennan's of Houston on its guest chef takeaway meal.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, May 14

Meet Our Meat at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will host two more Meet Our Meat experiences before taking a break for the summer. Held on Tuesdays, May 14 and June 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy a 12-course meat tasting and wine pairing featuring exclusive cellar cuts, including B&B’s A5 Certified Kobe Beef. Tickets are $375 per person.

Wednesdays in May

Brennan’s of Houston X Belong Kitchen Takeaway Meal

As part of Belong Kitchen’s Guest Chef Series, the take-and-bake cafe is collaborating with Brennan’s of Houston on a takeaway dinner available at Belong Kitchen, 9655 Katy Freeway, each Wednesday in May. Folks can grab crawfish enchiladas, as prepared by the Belong Kitchen team, who’ve been trained by the Brennan’s kitchen using their signature recipe. Each meal costs $55 and feeds four to six people. Additional items prepared by Belong Kitchen available for a la carte include salads, rice, beans and dessert. Pickup starts at 8 a.m. No pre-order necessary.

Thursday–Saturday

Houston Greek Fest at St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church

Houston Greek Fest invites all to get a taste of Greek culture, with a family-friendly three day fet held at St. Basil the Great Orthodox Church, 1100 Eldridge. Stop by to enjoy Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, traditional dancing, kids’ activities and more. Free admission is available by bringing in three canned goods per person to support our local community; or pay $10 for adults (free for children 10 and under).

Thursday–Sunday

Pasadena Strawberry Festival at the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds

The Pasadena Strawberry Festival returns to Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont, for a long weekend of fun, with highlights from a BBQ Cook-Off and Carnival to the Strawberry Festival Parade, Mutton Bustin’ and more. Tickets are $5-$40 (free admission Thursday).

Saturday, May 18

Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪN

Houston artist Silvia Roman (aka Donkeemom) and chef Evelyn Garcia are collaborating for a unique one-day-only Empanada and Art Pop-Up at JŪN, 420 East 20th, on Saturday, May 18. Pop by to enjoy empanadas with fillings including Picadillo, Chicken Curry and Guava & Cream Cheese. There will also be two limited-run custom art drops, a collab art print and a collab shirt from Donkeemom and Throwback City. Goodies are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.

Bazaar Food and Wine at Sugar Land Town Square

The Bazaar Food and Wine festival will debut Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. (4 p.m. VIP). In partnership with the James Beard Foundation, Bazaar will feature an all-star lineup of 40 of Houston’s most prominent chefs, including Victoria Elizondo of Cochinita & Co, Mi Tierra’s Martin Weaver, Kaiser Lashkari of Himalaya, Top Chef alum Dawn Burrell and Paul Qui, and more. Tickets are $150 GA and $200 VIP.

New and ongoing specials

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. No through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries and more.

Weekend Jazz Brunch and $24 Set Menu at Brennan’s of Houston

In honor of graduates, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is extending its famed Sunday jazz brunch to include Saturdays throughout May. Guests can enjoy a special two-course celebration special for $24, along with the sounds of the Jazzy Brunch Bunch trio, who will be roaming the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The special two-course package is also available during weekday lunch, Tuesday through Friday, from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Mental Health Awareness Month Collaboration with Equal Parts Brewing and Dawn Burrell

Equal Parts Brewing and chef Dawn Burrell are teaming up to create a special brew for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a cause that is dear to Equal Parts team and Burrell as they have tragically lost loved ones to suicide. Beginning May 10, beer fans can sip the Shared Strength lager at Equal Parts Brewing, made with purple rice and the West African grain fonio to create a crisp and dry brew with slightly floral and nutty notes. The brewery will donate 100 percent of the brew’s proceeds to I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mental health efforts; and local joints including Underground Hall, Coltivare, EZ’s Liquor, Neil’s Bahr, Tacos A Go Go in Oak Forest, The Heights location of Local Foods, Anvil, Flying Saucer and Johnny’s Gold Brick will also pickup charitable kegs to tap beginning May 13. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
