This Week in Houston Food Events: A Journey Through Oregon Wines and Immersive Omakase

Tuesday, May 21
Immersive and Educational Omakase Experience at OheyaOheya, 904 Westheimer, will host an Immersive and Educational Omakase Experience beginning at 6 p.m. Created by Uchiko Houston’s chef de cuisine, Shaun King, the event includes a 15-course omakase where guests will learn the nuances of making sushi rice, breakdown a fish from the Toyuso Market and learn what Yakumi is and how is it paired. Tickets are $175.
Wine & Arias: An Evening of Opera and Enology at Sorrento RistoranteSorrento, 415 Westheimer, invites guests to a "Wine & Arias: An Evening of Opera and Enology" wine dinner featuring renowned opera singer Angelo Ferrari on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Courses include diver scallops with saffron risotto, egg raviolo with prosciutto confit and white truffle oil, wild boar ragu, Australian lamb chop and amaretto pana cotta. Reservations are $200 per person.
Luciano Sandrone Wine Dinner at MarmoMarmo, 888 Westheimer, invites guests for a five-course Luciano Sandrone Wine Dinner dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m, with highlights like tartare of lamb with summer truffle, morel chicken liver mousse and rossini with dry-aged ribeye. Seats are $500 per person including a cocktail reception and live music performance by pianist Kelly Dean.
Wednesday, May 22
25th Anniversary Specials at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen RestaurantKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is celebrating 25 years with one-day-only specials on Wednesday, May 22. Diners can enjoy the deli’s famous Pastrami Sandwich or Corned Beef Sandwich for just $9.95 (the sandwiches feature a half-pound of meat, limit two sandwiches per person); and individual slices of Original New York-style Cheesecake (plain, no fruit topping) for $5.95 (limit one slice person).
Wine and Dine XI at JūnChef Evelyn Garcia and Karla Tatiana Vasquez, author of Salvadoran cooking guide The Salvisoul Cookbook, are teaming up for a Wine and Dine XI dinner at Jūn, 420 East 20th. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course meal inspired by the chefs’ Salvadoran roots. Tickets are priced at $120 (+$45 with wine pairing) including a copy of the cookbook.
Oregon Wine Trail at Georgia James SteakGeorgia James Steak, 3503 West Dallas, will host an Oregon Wine Trail tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature the wine region’s best pours from vineyards like Penner Ash, Colene Clemens and Troon Vineyards alongside curated bites from Georgia James. Tickets are $55 via Resy.
Vincent Girardin Estate Wine Dinner at Cocody Restaurant & BarCocody, 1971 West Gray, will host its first-ever wine dinner with one of France’s finest estates from Burgundy. Cocody’s Chefs Lionel Dubon and David Denis along with sommelier/general manager Sylvain Denis are presenting a four-course Burgundy dinner featuring an array of dishes paired with wines from France’s Vincent Girardin Estate. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $195 per person.
Thursday, May 23
National Chardonnay Day at Mutiny Wine RoomMutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will offer guests a 20 percent discount on chardonnay bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail chardonnay bottles for off-premise in honor of National Chardonnay Day.
May Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenKriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series until fall on May 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal multi-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Courses include octopus with herb gremolata and white bean puree; grape leaf-wrapped snapper, lamb Shank giouvetsi and more. Tickets are $130 per person.
Saturday, May 25
Urban Harvest: Burmese Home Cooking and Growing Class at The Trees for Houston Bauer Education CenterUrban Harvest celebrates Asian Heritage Month with a Burmese Home Cooking and Growing led by Suu Khin from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will explore the world of Burmese food, culture, ingredients and cooking; every attendee will leave with a plant to continue their Burmese cooking journey. Tickets are $30 per person.
Spring Wine Maker Series and National Wine Day at Mutiny Wine RoomMutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will offer guests a 20 percent discount on all bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail bottles for off-premise in honor of National Wine Day. The wine room will also host its Spring Winemaker Series, focusing on the wines of Oregon and Washington and with tastings offered at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for $94 per person.
