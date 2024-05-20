—————————————————— Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week | Houston Press
Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: A Journey Through Oregon Wines and Immersive Omakase

May 20, 2024 4:00AM

Mutiny Wine Rooms celebrates National Wine Day and more.
Mutiny Wine Rooms celebrates National Wine Day and more. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, May 21

Immersive and Educational Omakase Experience at Oheya

Oheya, 904 Westheimer, will host an Immersive and Educational Omakase Experience beginning at 6 p.m. Created by Uchiko Houston’s chef de cuisine, Shaun King, the event includes a 15-course omakase where guests will learn the nuances of making sushi rice, breakdown a fish from the Toyuso Market and learn what Yakumi is and how is it paired. Tickets are $175.

Wine & Arias: An Evening of Opera and Enology at Sorrento Ristorante

Sorrento, 415 Westheimer, invites guests to a "Wine & Arias: An Evening of Opera and Enology" wine dinner featuring renowned opera singer Angelo Ferrari on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Courses include diver scallops with saffron risotto, egg raviolo with prosciutto confit and white truffle oil, wild boar ragu, Australian lamb chop and amaretto pana cotta. Reservations are $200 per person.

Luciano Sandrone Wine Dinner at Marmo

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, invites guests for a five-course Luciano Sandrone Wine Dinner dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m, with highlights like tartare of lamb with summer truffle, morel chicken liver mousse and rossini with dry-aged ribeye. Seats are $500 per person including a cocktail reception and live music performance by pianist Kelly Dean.

Wednesday, May 22

25th Anniversary Specials at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is celebrating 25 years with one-day-only specials on Wednesday, May 22. Diners can enjoy the deli’s famous Pastrami Sandwich or Corned Beef Sandwich for just $9.95 (the sandwiches feature a half-pound of meat, limit two sandwiches per person); and individual slices of Original New York-style Cheesecake (plain, no fruit topping) for $5.95 (limit one slice person).

Wine and Dine XI at Jūn

Chef Evelyn Garcia and Karla Tatiana Vasquez, author of Salvadoran cooking guide The Salvisoul Cookbook, are teaming up for a Wine and Dine XI dinner at Jūn, 420 East 20th. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course meal inspired by the chefs’ Salvadoran roots. Tickets are priced at $120 (+$45 with wine pairing) including a copy of the cookbook.

Oregon Wine Trail at Georgia James Steak

Georgia James Steak, 3503 West Dallas, will host an Oregon Wine Trail tasting event from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature the wine region’s best pours from vineyards like Penner Ash, Colene Clemens and Troon Vineyards alongside curated bites from Georgia James. Tickets are $55 via Resy.

Vincent Girardin Estate Wine Dinner at Cocody Restaurant & Bar

Cocody, 1971 West Gray, will host its first-ever wine dinner with one of France’s finest estates from Burgundy. Cocody’s Chefs Lionel Dubon and David Denis along with sommelier/general manager Sylvain Denis are presenting a four-course Burgundy dinner featuring an array of dishes paired with wines from France’s Vincent Girardin Estate. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $195 per person.

Thursday, May 23

National Chardonnay Day at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will offer guests a 20 percent discount on chardonnay bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail chardonnay bottles for off-premise in honor of National Chardonnay Day.

May Dinner Series at Kriti Kitchen

Kriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is hosting its last dinner series until fall on May 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy a seasonal multi-course dinner prepared by chef-owner Mary Cuclis, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Courses include octopus with herb gremolata and white bean puree; grape leaf-wrapped snapper, lamb Shank giouvetsi and more. Tickets are $130 per person.

Saturday, May 25

Urban Harvest: Burmese Home Cooking and Growing Class at The Trees for Houston Bauer Education Center

Urban Harvest celebrates Asian Heritage Month with a Burmese Home Cooking and Growing led by Suu Khin from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants will explore the world of Burmese food, culture, ingredients and cooking; every attendee will leave with a plant to continue their Burmese cooking journey. Tickets are $30 per person.

Spring Wine Maker Series and National Wine Day at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will offer guests a 20 percent discount on all bottles purchased for dining in-house and a 25 percent discount on all retail bottles for off-premise in honor of National Wine Day. The wine room will also host its Spring Winemaker Series, focusing on the wines of Oregon and Washington and with tastings offered at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for $94 per person.

New and ongoing specials

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

OCA-Greater Houston will host the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. No through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city. This year's participants include The Blind Goat, Lena's Asian Kitchen, Blood Bros. BBQ, 93’ Til, South X Saigon, Aka Sushi House, Saigon Pho, Fung’s Kitchen, Six Ping Bakeries and more.

Weekend Jazz Brunch and $24 Set Menu at Brennan’s of Houston

In honor of graduates, Brennan's, 3300 Smith, is extending its famed Sunday jazz brunch to include Saturdays throughout May. Guests can enjoy a special two-course celebration special for $24, along with the sounds of the Jazzy Brunch Bunch trio, who will be roaming the restaurant from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The special two-course package is also available during weekday lunch, Tuesday through Friday, from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Mental Health Awareness Month Collaboration with Equal Parts Brewing and Dawn Burrell

Equal Parts Brewing and chef Dawn Burrell are teaming up to create a special brew for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a cause that is dear to Equal Parts team and Burrell as they have tragically lost loved ones to suicide. Beginning May 10, beer fans can sip the Shared Strength lager at Equal Parts Brewing, made with purple rice and the West African grain fonio to create a crisp and dry brew with slightly floral and nutty notes. The brewery will donate 100 percent of the brew’s proceeds to I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mental health efforts; and local joints including Underground Hall, Coltivare, EZ’s Liquor, Neil’s Bahr, Tacos A Go Go in Oak Forest, The Heights location of Local Foods, Anvil, Flying Saucer and Johnny’s Gold Brick will also pickup charitable kegs to tap beginning May 13. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation