Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Two Iconic Local Spots Collaborate on a Chopped Cheese Kolache

June 10, 2024 4:04AM

A chopped cheese kolache.
A chopped cheese kolache. Photo by Sabrina Miskelly
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Tuesday, June 11

Hidden Omakase X Sweet Bribery Ice Cream Dinner at Norigami and Hidden Bar

Hidden Omakase is hosting an exclusive ice cream pairing dinner in collaboration with Sweet Bribery at its sister restaurant Norigami and Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet. Starting at 6 p.m. and with a limited seating of 22 guests, the dinner will feature a 12-course menu, including eight savory courses crafted by Hidden Omakase’s Marcos Juarez and four artisan ice cream courses by Sweet Bribery’s Steve Marques, who has crafted innovative ice cream flavors such as Pho and Mole. Tickets are $200.

Wednesday, June 12

Houston Chef Series at La Griglia

Landry’s Inc. has bring back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Patten Sommers will showcase a “Presidents Taken Too Soon” menu at La Griglia, with features including Lincoln’s Oysters, Mckinley’s Hot Lobster Salad, Garfield’s Rabbit Stew, Kennedy’s Lamb Chops and Marilyn’s Ice Cream Cake. Price is $150 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.

Anniversary Special at Molina’s Cantina Molina’s Turns 83 + Honors George H.W.’s 100th with a $10 Taco Plate
Houston’s oldest family-owned and -operated Tex-Mex restaurant, Molina's Cantina, celebrates its anniversary on June 12, which also happens to mark the 100th birthday of the late President George H.W. Bush, who was a long-time fan of the family restaurant. To celebrate and as a ttribute to H.W., the restaurant is running one of his favorite dishes as a special: Tacos al Carbon for $10.

Thursday, June 13

Spirit Round Table: Summer Cocktails at Brennan’s

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirit Round Table: Summer Cocktails event from 6 to 8 p.m. Bar manager Thomas Cordes will lead the summer cocktail lesson, showing guests how to shake up four great summer cocktails that are ideal from entertaining, including the Pimm's Cup, Hou Geaux Spritz, Mint Julep and Bee Stinger. Tickets are $45 and include light bites.

Saturday, June 15

Nosotros Tequila Wine Dinner at Alicia's Mexican Grille Katy

Alicia's Mexican Grille will host a Nosotros Tequila Wine Dinner, featuring a three-course meal paired with Nosotros' finest tequila offerings. Features include a welcome cocktail, crabmeat enchiladas, filet mignon with peppercorn sauce and arroz primavera, and churros served with vanilla ice cream and a Nosotros Reposado chocolate shot. Dinner begins at and cost is $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity).

Saturday–Sunday

Tokyo X at NRG Center

The second annual Tokyo X festival invites folks to dive deep into the rich tapestry of Japanese culture, offering traditional Japanese street foods and dishes prepared by local Houston chefs, anime, music, live performances, car shows and authentic night markets. Food vendors and restaurants include Pop Fancy Dessert Bar, Dumpling Haus, Sandoitchi, Wagyu Dog, Mai Lao Thai Kitchen, Lady M Cake Boutique and Rakkan Ramen, among others.Tickets start at $40 for Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and $35 for Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.). 

All month long

Burger Bodega Collab at Kolache Shoppe

Two iconic names in the Houston food scene, Burger Bodega and Kolache Shoppe, joined forces for an awesome June collaboration, creating the Chopped Cheese and Spicy Chopped Cheese Kolaches. The Chopped Cheese features chopped patties with American cheese, onions, bell peppe, and bodega sauce (with spicy mayo in the Spicy Chopped Cheese), available Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at the Greenway Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, and Fridays through Sundays at Shoppe locations in the Heights, 1031 Heights, and Pearland, 11940 Broadway.

New and ongoing specials

Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks

OCA-Greater Houston presents the fifth annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Restaurant Weeks, a city-wide event celebrating the culinary heritage of AAPI communities in Houston. No through June 15, each donation of $25 or more will unlock the AAPI Restaurant Week digital passport with a QR code to access special deals from over 50 AAPI and AAPI-owned restaurants and AAPI chefs throughout the city.

Pride Month at Common Bond

During Pride Month from June 1–30, Common Bond will offer a Pride Cream Puff to celebrate the LQBTQIA+ community at all Common Bond Bistro & Bakery and On-The-Go locations. The festive light and fluffy pastry comes filled with tropical passion mango diplomat crème and topped with chantilly cream, passion mango shell and rainbow décor.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation