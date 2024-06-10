This Week in Houston Food Events: Two Iconic Local Spots Collaborate on a Chopped Cheese Kolache

Tuesday, June 11
Hidden Omakase X Sweet Bribery Ice Cream Dinner at Norigami and Hidden BarHidden Omakase is hosting an exclusive ice cream pairing dinner in collaboration with Sweet Bribery at its sister restaurant Norigami and Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet. Starting at 6 p.m. and with a limited seating of 22 guests, the dinner will feature a 12-course menu, including eight savory courses crafted by Hidden Omakase’s Marcos Juarez and four artisan ice cream courses by Sweet Bribery’s Steve Marques, who has crafted innovative ice cream flavors such as Pho and Mole. Tickets are $200.
Wednesday, June 12
Houston Chef Series at La GrigliaLandry’s Inc. has bring back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Patten Sommers will showcase a “Presidents Taken Too Soon” menu at La Griglia, with features including Lincoln’s Oysters, Mckinley’s Hot Lobster Salad, Garfield’s Rabbit Stew, Kennedy’s Lamb Chops and Marilyn’s Ice Cream Cake. Price is $150 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Anniversary Special at Molina’s Cantina Molina’s Turns 83 + Honors George H.W.’s 100th with a $10 Taco Plate
Houston’s oldest family-owned and -operated Tex-Mex restaurant, Molina's Cantina, celebrates its anniversary on June 12, which also happens to mark the 100th birthday of the late President George H.W. Bush, who was a long-time fan of the family restaurant. To celebrate and as a ttribute to H.W., the restaurant is running one of his favorite dishes as a special: Tacos al Carbon for $10.
Thursday, June 13
Spirit Round Table: Summer Cocktails at Brennan’sBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Spirit Round Table: Summer Cocktails event from 6 to 8 p.m. Bar manager Thomas Cordes will lead the summer cocktail lesson, showing guests how to shake up four great summer cocktails that are ideal from entertaining, including the Pimm's Cup, Hou Geaux Spritz, Mint Julep and Bee Stinger. Tickets are $45 and include light bites.
Saturday, June 15
Nosotros Tequila Wine Dinner at Alicia's Mexican Grille KatyAlicia's Mexican Grille will host a Nosotros Tequila Wine Dinner, featuring a three-course meal paired with Nosotros' finest tequila offerings. Features include a welcome cocktail, crabmeat enchiladas, filet mignon with peppercorn sauce and arroz primavera, and churros served with vanilla ice cream and a Nosotros Reposado chocolate shot. Dinner begins at and cost is $95 per person (plus tax and gratuity).
Saturday–Sunday
Tokyo X at NRG CenterThe second annual Tokyo X festival invites folks to dive deep into the rich tapestry of Japanese culture, offering traditional Japanese street foods and dishes prepared by local Houston chefs, anime, music, live performances, car shows and authentic night markets. Food vendors and restaurants include Pop Fancy Dessert Bar, Dumpling Haus, Sandoitchi, Wagyu Dog, Mai Lao Thai Kitchen, Lady M Cake Boutique and Rakkan Ramen, among others.Tickets start at $40 for Saturday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and $35 for Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
All month long
Burger Bodega Collab at Kolache ShoppeTwo iconic names in the Houston food scene, Burger Bodega and Kolache Shoppe, joined forces for an awesome June collaboration, creating the Chopped Cheese and Spicy Chopped Cheese Kolaches. The Chopped Cheese features chopped patties with American cheese, onions, bell peppe, and bodega sauce (with spicy mayo in the Spicy Chopped Cheese), available Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at the Greenway Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, and Fridays through Sundays at Shoppe locations in the Heights, 1031 Heights, and Pearland, 11940 Broadway.
New and ongoing specials