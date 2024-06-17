This Week in Houston Food Events: Savor Tastes from Top Chefs at a Juneteenth Jubilee

Wednesday, June 19
Junteenth JubileeThe Juneteenth, ten of Houston’s top and emerging black chefs will unite for a one-night-only the "Junteenth Jubilee," founded by James Beard Award semifinalist and Bravo Top Chef alumna chef Dawn Burrell in 2021 as a culinary commemoration honoring the history of Juneteenth. This year's event will feature award-winning journalist and three-time James Beard Book Award winner Toni Tipton-Martin, with participating chefs including Dawn Burrell, Ope Amosu (ChòpnBlọk) Joseph Boudreaux (Boo’s Burgers), Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's BBQ, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers) and more. The special evening will be held at 2615 Riverside on Wednedsay, June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $195.
Houston Chef Series at Grotto RistoranteLandry’s Inc. has bring back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Ricky Cruz will present a “Richard Nixon Presidential State Dinner 1969” at Grotto Ristorante, with features including stuffed mushroom with roasted duck, veal marsala and more. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Wine and Dine XI: Salvi Edition at JūnJūn, 420 East 20th, continues its Wine and Dine series with a Salvadorian-inspired Tasting Menu inspired by Karla Vasquez’s The Salvisoul Cookbook. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 and featuring a six-course meal crafted by chef Evelyn Garcia. Tickets are priced at $110 and with an option wine pairing for $55.
Wednesday–Thursday
Jewel of the South Pop-Up at BandistaNew Orleans' acclaimed Jewel of the South returns to pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s speakeasy Bandista, 1300 Lamar, on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations for 90-minute seatings are required.
Thursday, June 20
Saint Arnold 30th Anniversary Beer Dinner at Georgia James
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host a Saint Arnold 30th Anniversary Beer Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy an indulgent four-course menu— tuna crudo, brat wellington with Lawnmower beer cheese, beer-braised short ribs and chocolate lava cake with fig preserves and coconut ice cream – paired with Saint A brews. Tickets are $125 per person.
Saturday, June 22
Ace in the Hole Champagne Dock PartyPier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is an official stop of the Texas Outlaw Challenge – a Seabrook tradition focused on celebrating high-end performance boating. The waterfront dining destination will once again host its Ace in the Hole Champagne Dock Party from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and docking is available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat. Slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
All month long
Burger Bodega Collab at Kolache ShoppeTwo iconic names in the Houston food scene, Burger Bodega and Kolache Shoppe, have joined forces for an awesome June collaboration, creating the Chopped Cheese and Spicy Chopped Cheese Kolaches. The Chopped Cheese features chopped patties with American cheese, onions, bell peppe, and bodega sauce (with spicy mayo in the Spicy Chopped Cheese), available Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at the Greenway Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, and Fridays through Sundays at Shoppe locations in the Heights, 1031 Heights, and Pearland, 11940 Broadway.
New and ongoing specials