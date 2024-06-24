This Week in Houston Food Events: Stuffed Belly Celebrates One Year with Half-Off Favorites

Wednesday, June 26
Houston Chef Series at Vic & Anthony’sLandry’s Inc. has bring back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Manuel Menchaca will present Presidential State Dinners at Vic & Anthony’s, with features including Oxtail Soup, Roast and Grandma Hoover’s Peach Pie. Price is $150 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Thursday, June 27
Garrison Brothers Dinner at Wild OatsGuests are invited to a Garrison Brothers Dinner with Wild Oats, 1222 Witte, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $90/person and include a four-course menu with whiskey pairings from Garrison founder Dan Garrison. Highlights include oysters smoked with bourbon and beef tallow, bourbon glazed pork belly with apple slaw and mustard seeds, steak au poivre and chocolate cake with bourbon buttercream.
Spirited Dinner at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to a three-course Spirited Dinner with NOLA cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Enjoy Brennan's bar standards, The Vieux Carré, The Julep, The Ramos Gin Fizz and Café Brûlot, paired with snapping turtle soup, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Creole bread pudding. Cost is $140 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Thursday–Saturday
Bludorn by the Sea at Hotel LucineGalveston’s Hotel Lucine is teaming up with Bludorn, Navy Blue and Bar Bludorn to host Bludorn by the Sea, a three-night dinner series running Thursday, June 27, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. The weekend will feature three distinctive collaborative dinners in Hotel Lucine’s on-site restaurant, The Fancy. Cocktail hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each night in The Den, with $4 dressed oysters and $14 martinis; and from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, The Fancy will offer guests a five-course dining experience for $105 per person, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Highlights include farro verde arancini, deviled blue crab and “carpetbagger” prime rib with Bludorn chef de cuisine Chase Voelz on Thursday; clam fritters, scallop crudo and key lime ie with Navy Blue’s executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak on Friday; and a spotlight Bar Bludorn with ceviche tostada, masa gnocchi and pork presse with mole negro on Saturday. Also on Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Molly Austad, wine director at Bludorn Hospitality, will host a wine tasting in The Den for $85 per person.
Friday, June 28
One-Year Anniversary at Stuffed Belly
Christine Ha’s sandwich stop Stuffed Belly is celebrating one year at its Spring Branch brick-and-mortar, offering guests 50 percent off select items all day long in celebration. Customers are invited to join the celebration in-store or at the drive-thru (online orders are not eligible for this promotion) to get half-off fan favorite sandwiches like the buttermilk fried Sichuan Hot Chicken, Tuna Crunch stacked with potato chips on crustless Texas Toast and house sauce smothered, double smash patty Belly Burger.
Saturday, June 29
Summer Cookout with Chef Michelle Wallace at ALDI HoustonALDI Houston, 3938 North Shepherd, is gearing up for the season with a Summer Cookout featuring Houston chef Michelle Wallace, recent Top Chef competitor and owner of B’tween Sandwich Co., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Folks can enjoy complimentary “Queen of Sandwiches“ burgers created by Wallace alongside games and prizes.
Pop-Up Bakery at JūnJūn, 420 East 20th, is hosting its monthly POP UP Bakery and featuring casual counter service and pick up only. Guests should come early, as a limited quantity of all goodies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
Respect the Rosé: Run for the Rosés at Brennan's of HoustonSouthern Smoke Foundation hosts its Respect the Rosé celebration at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Top chefs from around the country – including Pêche New Orleans chef Ryan Prewitt, Memphis’ Hog & Hominy chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Nola-based Link Restaurant Group’s Stephen Stryjewski and hometown chef and SSF founder Chris Shepherd – will collaborate on a multi-course extravaganza to go alongside a selection of first-class rosés and other wines GA tickets are $500.
All month long (June)