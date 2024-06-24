Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: Stuffed Belly Celebrates One Year with Half-Off Favorites

June 24, 2024 4:00AM

Burger and sandwich slinger Stuffed Belly is celebrating its first year with a special discount for customers.
Burger and sandwich slinger Stuffed Belly is celebrating its first year with a special discount for customers. Photo by Michael Ma
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, June 26

Houston Chef Series at Vic & Anthony’s

Landry’s Inc. has bring back its Houston Chef Series, offered on select evenings through Wednesday, August 7 and with this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners.” This week, chef Manuel Menchaca will present Presidential State Dinners at Vic & Anthony’s, with features including Oxtail Soup, Roast and Grandma Hoover’s Peach Pie. Price is $150 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.

Thursday, June 27

Garrison Brothers Dinner at Wild Oats

Guests are invited to a Garrison Brothers Dinner with Wild Oats, 1222 Witte, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $90/person and include a four-course menu with whiskey pairings from Garrison founder Dan Garrison. Highlights include oysters smoked with bourbon and beef tallow, bourbon glazed pork belly with apple slaw and mustard seeds, steak au poivre and chocolate cake with bourbon buttercream.

Spirited Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, invites guests to a three-course Spirited Dinner with NOLA cocktail historian Elizabeth Pearce from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. Enjoy Brennan's bar standards, The Vieux Carré, The Julep, The Ramos Gin Fizz and Café Brûlot, paired with snapping turtle soup, wood-grilled beef tenderloin and Creole bread pudding. Cost is $140 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Thursday–Saturday

Bludorn by the Sea at Hotel Lucine

Galveston’s Hotel Lucine is teaming up with Bludorn, Navy Blue and Bar Bludorn to host Bludorn by the Sea, a three-night dinner series running Thursday, June 27, Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. The weekend will feature three distinctive collaborative dinners in Hotel Lucine’s on-site restaurant, The Fancy. Cocktail hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. each night in The Den, with $4 dressed oysters and $14 martinis; and from 5 to 10 p.m. each night, The Fancy will offer guests a five-course dining experience for $105 per person, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Highlights include farro verde arancini, deviled blue crab and “carpetbagger” prime rib with Bludorn chef de cuisine Chase Voelz on Thursday; clam fritters, scallop crudo and key lime ie with Navy Blue’s executive chef, Jerrod Zifchak on Friday; and a spotlight Bar Bludorn with ceviche tostada, masa gnocchi and pork presse with mole negro on Saturday. Also on Saturday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Molly Austad, wine director at Bludorn Hospitality, will host a wine tasting in The Den for $85 per person.

Friday, June 28

One-Year Anniversary at Stuffed Belly


Christine Ha’s sandwich stop Stuffed Belly is celebrating one year at its Spring Branch brick-and-mortar, offering guests 50 percent off select items all day long in celebration. Customers are invited to join the celebration in-store or at the drive-thru (online orders are not eligible for this promotion) to get half-off fan favorite sandwiches like the buttermilk fried Sichuan Hot Chicken, Tuna Crunch stacked with potato chips on crustless Texas Toast and house sauce smothered, double smash patty Belly Burger.

Saturday, June 29

Summer Cookout with Chef Michelle Wallace at ALDI Houston

ALDI Houston, 3938 North Shepherd, is gearing up for the season with a Summer Cookout featuring Houston chef Michelle Wallace, recent Top Chef competitor and owner of B’tween Sandwich Co., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Folks can enjoy complimentary “Queen of Sandwiches“ burgers created by Wallace alongside games and prizes.

Pop-Up Bakery at Jūn

Jūn, 420 East 20th, is hosting its monthly POP UP Bakery and featuring casual counter service and pick up only. Guests should come early, as a limited quantity of all goodies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.

Respect the Rosé: Run for the Rosés at Brennan's of Houston

Southern Smoke Foundation hosts its Respect the Rosé celebration at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Top chefs from around the country – including Pêche New Orleans chef Ryan Prewitt, Memphis’ Hog & Hominy chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Nola-based Link Restaurant Group’s Stephen Stryjewski and hometown chef and SSF founder Chris Shepherd – will collaborate on a multi-course extravaganza to go alongside a selection of first-class rosés and other wines GA tickets are $500.

All month long (June)

Burger Bodega Collab at Kolache Shoppe

Two iconic names in the Houston food scene, Burger Bodega and Kolache Shoppe, joined forces for an awesome June collaboration, creating the Chopped Cheese and Spicy Chopped Cheese Kolaches. The Chopped Cheese features chopped patties with American cheese, onions, bell peppe, and bodega sauce (with spicy mayo in the Spicy Chopped Cheese), available Thursdays through Saturdays beginning at the Greenway Shoppe, 3945 Richmond, and Fridays through Sundays at Shoppe locations in the Heights, 1031 Heights, and Pearland, 11940 Broadway.

Pride Month at Common Bond

During Pride Month from June 1–30, Common Bond will offer a Pride Cream Puff to celebrate the LQBTQIA+ community at all Common Bond Bistro & Bakery and On-The-Go locations. The festive light and fluffy pastry comes filled with tropical passion mango diplomat crème and topped with chantilly cream, passion mango shell and rainbow décor.

Pride Houston 365 Fundraiser at VIA 313

Now open in Houston, Detroit-style pizzeria VIA 313, 10201 Katy Freeway, is featuring its Margherita Pizza to benefit local nonprofit Pride Houston 365, home to the Official Houston Pride Parade and Festival. Now through August 4, $1 from each pizza and every side of ranch ordered will go to Pride Houston 365 as part of Via 313’s Better Giving Through Pizza initiative.

“Taste of Soul” at Taste Kitchen + Bar

Taste Kitchen + Bar, 420 Main, is celebrating National Soul Food Month with a weekly rendition of its “Taste of Soul” signature entrée throughout June. Enjoy variations of chef Don Bowie’s signature smothered chicken dish, including an option featuring oxtails. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation