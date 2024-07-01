This Week in Houston Food Events: Latin Restaurant Weeks and a Battle of the Bruschetta

Thursday, July 4
Fourth of July Food and DrinkHouston bars and restaurants are ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with American summer favorites, from beer, barbecue and burgers to top-notch fireworks views and all things red, white and blue. Check out our 2024 Fourth of July Houston Dining Guide to find out where to celebrate Independence Day with food, drink and fun in Houston this year.
Friday, July 5 (through July 19)
Latin Restaurant WeeksKicking off this Friday and running through July 19, Latin Restaurant Weeks returns for its sixth year to celebrate and support Latin chefs and culinary businesses across Greater Houston. Diners can explore 70+ local restaurants and food businesses offering special menu items, limited-time deals and pre-fixe menus that will highlighting Latin American cuisine, with participants including Churrascos, Gaspachos Mexican Bites, The Lymbar, Segundo Coffee Lab, Space City Birria and Taqueria La Perla de Jalisco.
Saturday, July 6
July First Saturday Market at Hope FarmsHope Farms, 10401 Scott, will host its July First Saturday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a "Summer Cookout" theme. Stock up on freshly harvested vegetables, score unique handmade goods, learn the secrets of spring gardening with a Hope Farms farmer, and enjoy free cooking classes for both kids and adults from chef Kevin Bryant of KB Culinary. Cooking Class Registration
Hand Roll Making Class at Handies DuozoHandies Duozo, 3510 White Oak, is gearing up to host a hand roll-making class for National Hand Roll Day on July 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person and include one set of five hand rolls, one crudo and three four-ounce pours of different sakes.
Sunday, July 7
Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating Contest at Be More PacificBe More Pacific, 506 Yale, will host its Fourth Annual Lumpia Eating Contest this weekend, with festivities kicking off at 3 p.m. and the competition following at 3:45. Inspired by Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest, this event showcases Filipino egg rolls, or lumpia, with contestants primarily from local small businesses in the food, beverage and entertainment industries, plus one chosen via social media contest. Expect a lively competition, DJ beats, tasty food and more.
New and ongoing specials
Two Dine for $99 at Brennan’s of HoustonBeginning Tuesday, July 2, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, brings back its fan-favorite month-long date night deal. For $99, couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for two, with Creole classics including Turtle Soup and Grilled Filet Mignon (additional $9), as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. For $30, you can add a bottle of wine from Wine Guy Rich Carter’s selection or receive $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast wine list.
The Generous Pour at The Capital GrilleWine tasting and educational experience The Generous Pour returns to The Capital Grille for its 16th year, running from July 1 through September 1. This year, guests can journey through California’s coastal growing regions of Sonoma, Mendocino and Santa Barbara, inspired by the theme of “Elevations - The Nature of Wine.” Prices start at $45 with the purchase of a dinner entrée.
Battle of the Bruschetta at Postino WineCaféPostino WineCafé is bringing back its popular bruschetta throwdown, the second annual Battle of The Bruschetta, for a summer-long, bracket-style competition between four limited-time bruschetta recipes. This year’s bites are French Onion (roasted garlic aioli, gruyere, braised white onions, melted brie), Buffalo Cauliflower (buffalo cauliflower, cambozola ranch yogurt, celery, chives), Philly Cheesesteakbruschetta (roasted garlic aioli, chopped steak, caramelized onion and peppers, fondue, chili oil) and Berry Mascarpone (blackberry mascarpone, graham cracker streusel, macerated blueberry, lemon, powdered sugar).
The competition begins July 1, with the champion crowned on September 16. During each battle, guests can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to (602) 637-1510 for each round. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall for all to enjoy.