This Week in Houston Food Events: $2 Hot Dogs and Medieval Style Feast

July 15, 2024 4:00AM

Photo by Duc Hoang.
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Monday through Friday

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Through July 19, Latin Restaurant Weeks celebrates and supports Latin chefs and culinary businesses across Greater Houston. Diners can explore 70+ local restaurants and food businesses offering special menu items, limited-time deals and pre-fixe menus highlighting Latin American cuisine, with participants including Churrascos, Gaspachos Mexican Bites, The Lymbar, Segundo Coffee Lab, Space City Birria and Taqueria La Perla de Jalisco.

Wednesday, July 17

National Hot Dog Day Deals at The Pit Room

The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond, 10301-A Katy Freeway, is celebrating National Hot Dog by offering $2 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and $4 Chili Cheese Dogs throughout the day at both locations (Montrose and Memorial). The offer will be available with the purchase of a cocktail or mocktail, exclusively for dine-in patrons and at the bar only.

Houston Chef Series at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

With this year’s theme inspired by “Presidential State Dinners,” Landry’s continues its Houston Chef Series. This week, chef Donovan Woo will present a “Presidential Elites Dinner” at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, with features including Fried Mac & Cheese, Braised Pork Belly, Filet, Mapleleaf Duck Breast and Blueberry Pudding Cake. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.

Thursday, July 18

Rodney Strong Wine Dinner at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, will host a Rodney Strong Wine Dinner beginning at 7 p.m. The elegant four-course wine dinner features welcome bubbles with Deviled Quail Egg with Caviar, Compressed Watermelon and Shrimp, Escargot Pontalba, Bison Wellington and a fancified Ice Cream Sandwich for dessert. Special guest Justin Seidenfeld of Rodney Strong Vineyards will join, and selections from Napa and Russian River Valley, including exclusive pours from Davis Bynum and Rowen Wines, will be served. Cost is $195 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Trill Burgers X Sloomoo Institute Collaboration

Trill Burgers is unleashing its collaboration with Sloomoo Institute, bringing together the culinary art of burgers and the whimsical world of slime. Available at Trill Burgers, 3607 South Shepherd, Thursday, July 18 through July 31, guests of all ages can enjoy a slime-themed OG Trill Burger served with a side a play (colorful cheese "slime" in vibrant Sloomoo blue or pink) and two limited-edition Sloomoo slimes reminiscent of Bun B's iconic style.

Thursday–Sunday

Open Championship at PKL Social

Golf fans can catch all the action of the Open Championship at PKL Social, 1112 Shepherd, which will rock multiple TVs and its spin on a classic golf cocktail, The PKL Transfusion (also available to-go by the half-gallon).

Saturday, July 20

Brewsology Beer Fest at Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science will open up its doors to beer enthusiasts for the after-hours Brewsology Beer Fest, a ”boozy hybrid of your middle school museum field trip.” Featuring dozens of local craft breweries and cideries, attendee can enjoy beer samples as well as access throughout the museum and its exhibits, with door opening at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. for early access and VIP). General admission tickets are $55, with early access for $70 and VIP for $95 and including early admission and a $30 food credit.

Houston Chef Series at Grotto Downtown

Continuing Landry’s Houston Chef Series, chef Josh Oakes will present “Early American Presidential Influence” at Grotto Downtown, with features including Smoked Trout, Creamed Chipped Beef, Apple Pie Top Hat and more. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.

Sunday, July 21

Feast of Saint Arnold

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, will host the Feast of Saint Arnold, its annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center. Held in its air-conditioned Beer Hall, the evening features numerous courses, all served simultaneously and family-style. Arrive at 5 p.m. to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and aperitif beers; then at 5:45 prompt, get ready to feast with utensils optional. Reservations are $150 each and include all of your food and beer.

All month long

Two Dine for $99 at Brennan’s of Houston

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, brings back its fan-favorite month-long date night deal. For $99, couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for two, with Creole classics including Turtle Soup and Grilled Filet Mignon (additional $9), as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. For $30, you can add a bottle of wine from Wine Guy Rich Carter’s selection or receive $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast wine list.

Bludorn Collab and More at Kolache Shoppe

This month, Kolache Shoppe highlights the talents of chef Aaron Bludorn, with a Short Rib, Egg & Pickled Pepper Kolache available Thursday through Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday through Sunday at the Heights and Pearland Shoppes. The creation features smoked short rib, caramelized onions, pickled sweet peppers, scrambled egg and peach barbecue sauce for $5.75. Other monthly specials include a Blackberry Basil Kolache and Chamomile Matcha Latte. Images here.

New and ongoing specials

Hurricane Beryl Relief and Ways to Support

Houstonians have a way of coming together in times of need, and if you’re looking for a way to help, the Houston Food Bank is in need of volunteers to sort and pack food for distribution (and for cash donations) in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Folks can sign up to volunteer and donate online.
Southern Smoke Foundation is also accepting donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in support of its efforts to help food and beverage workers in need. As many bars, restaurants and coffee shops experienced damage and power outages, the foundation is already receiving a growing number of applications for assistance. Donations can be made online
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer
