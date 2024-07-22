This Week in Houston Food Events: Tequila Tasting and A Pop-Up Diaspora Dinner

All week long
35th Anniversary at Abuelo’s Mexican RestaurantAbuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is celebrating its 35th anniversary through August 4, offering a different special each week in addition to the return an iconic past dish, Chicken Alcaparrada made with mushrooms and a lemon caper sauce. This week, folks can enjoy the $10 El Jefe Margarita.
Wednesday, July 24
National Tequila Day at Alicia's Mexican GrilleIn honor of National Tequila Day, the Cypress location of Alicia’s Mexican Grille, 26326 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a special Tequila Tasting Event beginning at 6 p.m., sponsored by Don Julio, Astral, Herradura and Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia brands. Tickets are $59 plus tax and gratuity.
Houston Chef Series at Willie G’s SeafoodWith this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners,” Landry’s continues its Houston Chef Series. This week, chef Brandon Soverall will present “Presidential Favorites” at Willie G’s Seafood, with features including Lobster Pot Pie, Texas BBQ, Apple Pie and more. Each course comes with a hand-selected beverage pairing.. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Friday, July 26
Chef's Table Caymus Wine Dinner at Derby HoustonDerby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, is hosting its first Chef’s Dinner, featuring a five-course experience paired with Caymus wines, on Friday July 26 at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup with whipped creme fraiche, smoked almonds and burrata; arugula salad dressed with orange blossom champagne vinaigrette; king salmon with Meyer lemon beurre blanc; sous vide NY strip with a tri-color potato hash and a red wine reduction, and apricot, pecan and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $300 per person.
Friday–Saturday
Diaspora Dinner Series with Chef Tristen Epps at Guard and GraceChef Tristen Epps, a 2024 James Beard Semifinalist for Best Chef South, is making his Houston return with a new Afro-Caribbean tasting menu concept, Buboy, an Afro-Caribbean, expected to debut in 2025. In the meantime, Epps will be hosting a pop-up dinner series in a private dining space at Guard & Grace, 500 Dallas, on Friday and Saturday nights through August 3, presenting seven-course meals highlighting Afro-Caribbean foodways through modern cuisine and global influences. Tickets are $165 per person.
All month long
Two Dine for $99 at Brennan’s of HoustonBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, brings back its fan-favorite month-long date night deal. For $99, couples can enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for two, with Creole classics including Turtle Soup and Grilled Filet Mignon (additional $9), as well as Bananas Foster and Creole Bread Pudding. For $30, you can add a bottle of wine from Wine Guy Rich Carter’s selection or receive $30 off any bottle on Brennan’s vast wine list.
Bludorn Collab and More at Kolache ShoppeThis month, Kolache Shoppe highlights the talents of chef Aaron Bludorn, with a Short Rib, Egg & Pickled Pepper Kolache available Thursday through Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday through Sunday at the Heights and Pearland Shoppes. The creation features smoked short rib, caramelized onions, pickled sweet peppers, scrambled egg and peach barbecue sauce for $5.75. Other monthly specials include a Blackberry Basil Kolache and Chamomile Matcha Latte.
New and ongoing specials
Hurricane Beryl ReliefHoustonians have a way of coming together in times of need, and if you’re looking for a way to help, the Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to sort and pack food for distribution (and for cash donations) in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Folks can sign up to volunteer and donate online.
Southern Smoke Foundation is also accepting donations in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in support of its efforts to help food and beverage workers in need. As many bars, restaurants and coffee shops experienced damage and power outages, the foundation is already receiving a growing number of applications for assistance. Donations can be made online.