This Week in Houston Food Events: OkraFest Brings Fresh Oysters and More to Galveston

Wednesday, August 7
Houston Chef Series at King Ranch Texas KitchenWith this year’s theme taking inspiration from “Presidential State Dinners,” Landry’s continues its Houston Chef Series. This week, chef Erick Bocanegra will present "King Ranch State Dinner: A Presidential Retreat” at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, with features including stuffed quail, rainbow trout, chocolate blancmange and more. Price is $125 per person for five courses with beverage pairings.
Thursday, August 8
Tiki Takeover Dinner at Brenner’s on the BayouBrenner’s on the Bayou, 3300 Smith, invites guests to a Tiki Takeover Dinner beginning at 7 p.m. and featuring a four-course Caribbean-inspired menu paired with Don Q Rum cocktails. Highlights include seared tuna in a chili and fresh herb-infused coconut broth, Polynesian glazed short rib and more. Tickets are $175 per person.
Friday, August 9
Mixers & Elixirs at Houston Museum of Natural ScienceHouston Museum of Natural Science will host its final Mixers & Elixirs of the summer, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Bust a move the dance floor, hit the cash bar and on-site food trucks, explore the museum after dark for $25 admission ($20 for museum members).
Friday–Sunday
7th Annual Harvest Festival at Messina HofMessina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance, will host its 47th annual Harvest Festival in Bryan during weekends this August, bringing daytime and moonlit harvests, grape picking and stomping and a lineup of special events, including a “Trailer Park Tragedy” Murder Mystery Dinner this Friday and “Sizzle & Swirl” tasting on Saturday.
Saturday, August 10
OkraFest at Galveston Water & Electric Light Community CenterOkraFest returns for its tenth year, taking place at 6 p.m. at Galveston Water & Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th, and raising funds for Galveston’s Own Farmers Market. Guests can enjoy a feast prepared by local chefs using local ingredients, with farmers, restaurants, and makers including Mosquito Cafe, The Farm at Bald Hill, Jazz Bird Bakery, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House and more; along with dancing, live music and a silent and live auction. Tickets start at $175.
Houston Chef Series Grand Finale Dinner at The Post Oak HotelLandry’s Houston Chef Series will come to a close with a Grand Finale Dinner at The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, featuring chefs from Landry’s signature restaurants. The evening begins with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by a ballroom dinner at 7 p.m. with highlights like Texas BBQ Croquette, Day Boat Halibut, Beef Top Sirloin with Butter Potatoes, "The Red, White and Blue" dessert with blueberry cheesecake, red velvet sponge, cream cheese mousse. Tickets are $200.
All month long
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city from August 1 through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary kitchen Duchess, eclectic Indian stunner Amrina, hip Thai dining spot MaKiin, and more.
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy'sThe 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis across the country joining to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum.
