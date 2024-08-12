This Week in Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Anniversary and Bayside Back-To-School Brunch

All week long
National Sandwich Month at Mendocino FarmsIn honor of National Sandwich Month, Mendocino Farms is offering a selection of $8 sandwiches throughout August. This week, guests can enjoy the Chicken Parm Dip, featuring shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo’s Krispies, mozzarella and parmesan, pomodoro sauce, Italian basil and Calabrian chili aioli on a toasted sesame roll and served with an extra side of pomodoro sauce for dipping.
Wednesday, August 14
Back to School Brunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HousePier 6, 113 6th, invites parents to enjoy a Back to School Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special brunch menu to pair with half-off wine by the bottle or glass from Hess Collection, Torresella and Miraval. The waterfront restaurant will be decorated for fun photo ops, as well.
Friday–Sunday
47th Annual Harvest Festival at Messina HofMessina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance, will host its 47th annual Harvest Festival in Bryan during weekends this August, bringing daytime and moonlit harvests, grape picking and stomping and a lineup of special events.
Saturday, August 17
Cheers for Charity at Red Oak Ballroom – Houston/CityCentreCharitable wine-tasting event Cheers for Charity supports Second Chances and its efforts to serve orphaned children. Sip for a cause as you enjoy over 100 wine selections from 25+ wineries alongside light fare, a live and silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $75 GA (4 p.m. entry) and $124 VIP (3 p.m. entry).
Saturdays and Sundays
Jazz Brunch at Brennan’s of HoustonThroughout August, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting its popular Jazz Brunch (typically only on Sundays) on Saturdays, as well. Choose from a la carte items or try the three-course Chef’s Package or HRW menu, which features classics from turtle soup and crabmeat cheesecake to cochon de lait benedict and Bayou City beignets. The special schedule runs through the end of August and includes performances on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 18
Battle of the Bubbles at Manor HouseThe Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak, will host a Battle of the Bubbles, an upscale tea-style brunch with a bubbly reception by sommelier Eric Blokkum, at its historic Manor House. Champagne-tasting stations will be set up where guests can vote on their favorites from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a bubbly–paired brunch to follow featuring bites from executive chef Gonzalo Campos. Highlights include lobster roll, smoked salmon and caviar tea sandwiches with cucumber and mascarpone, deviled quail egg and fig brulee. Cost is $149++ ($139++ for members).
24th Anniversary at Flying Saucer Draught EmporiumFlying Saucer Draught Emporium, 705 Main, is celebrating 24 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout from noon to 6 p.m. Beer kurds are invited to don their favorite 1980s attire and take the stage for an epic karaoke showdown (noon to 4 p.m) as Flying Saucer taps a bunch of exclusive brews from Prairie, Other Half, Jester King, New Belgium and more.
All month long
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city from August 1 through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary kitchen Duchess, eclectic Indian stunner Amrina, hip Thai dining spot MaKiin and more.
Kids’ Meals Inc. Menu at Jonathan’s the RubJonathan’s the Rub is offering a dedicated menu to support the critical work of Kids’ Meals Inc., available through August 30 at all three Jonathan’s locations. Each special brunch (Memorial only) and lunch menu will result in a $3 donation, with a $5 donation for every dinner ordered from the special Kids Meals menu. Dine on chicken and sausage gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, Snickers pie and more.
National Delicatessen Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis across the country joining to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum.
New and ongoing specials