This Week in Houston Food Events: A Beer-Fueled Anniversary and Bayside Back-To-School Brunch

National Sandwich Month at Mendocino Farms

Back to School Brunch at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House

47th Annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof

Cheers for Charity at Red Oak Ballroom – Houston/CityCentre

Jazz Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston

Battle of the Bubbles at Manor House

24th Anniversary at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Kids’ Meals Inc. Menu at Jonathan’s the Rub

National Delicatessen Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

Summer Sushi Experience at Roka Akor

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:In honor of National Sandwich Month, Mendocino Farms is offering a selection of $8 sandwiches throughout August. This week, guests can enjoy the Chicken Parm Dip, featuring shaved, roasted chicken breast, Mendo’s Krispies, mozzarella and parmesan, pomodoro sauce, Italian basil and Calabrian chili aioli on a toasted sesame roll and served with an extra side of pomodoro sauce for dipping. Pier 6 , 113 6th, invites parents to enjoy a Back to School Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a special brunch menu to pair with half-off wine by the bottle or glass from Hess Collection, Torresella and Miraval. The waterfront restaurant will be decorated for fun photo ops, as well.Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance, will host its 47th annual Harvest Festival in Bryan during weekends this August, bringing daytime and moonlit harvests, grape picking and stomping and a lineup of special events.Charitable wine-tasting event Cheers for Charity supportsand its efforts to serve orphaned children. Sip for a cause as you enjoy over 100 wine selections from 25+ wineries alongside light fare, a live and silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $75 GA (4 p.m. entry) and $124 VIP (3 p.m. entry).Throughout August, Brennan’s , 3300 Smith, is hosting its popular Jazz Brunch (typically only on Sundays) on Saturdays, as well. Choose from a la carte items or try the three-course Chef’s Package or HRW menu, which features classics from turtle soup and crabmeat cheesecake to cochon de lait benedict and Bayou City beignets. The special schedule runs through the end of August and includes performances on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 111 North Post Oak, will host a Battle of the Bubbles , an upscale tea-style brunch with a bubbly reception by sommelier Eric Blokkum, at its historic Manor House. Champagne-tasting stations will be set up where guests can vote on their favorites from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., with a bubbly–paired brunch to follow featuring bites from executive chef Gonzalo Campos. Highlights include lobster roll, smoked salmon and caviar tea sandwiches with cucumber and mascarpone, deviled quail egg and fig brulee. Cost is $149++ ($139++ for members). Flying Saucer Draught Emporium , 705 Main, is celebrating 24 years in downtown Houston with an epic blowout from noon to 6 p.m. Beer kurds are invited to don their favorite 1980s attire and take the stage for an epic karaoke showdown (noon to 4 p.m) as Flying Saucer taps a bunch of exclusive brews from Prairie, Other Half, Jester King, New Belgium and more. Houston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, raising funds for thewhile championing restaurants around the city from August 1 through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary, eclectic Indian stunner, hip Thai dining spotand more. Jonathan’s the Rub is offering a dedicated menu to support the critical work of, available through August 30 at all three Jonathan’s locations. Each special brunch (Memorial only) and lunch menu will result in a $3 donation, with a $5 donation for every dinner ordered from the special Kids Meals menu. Dine on chicken and sausage gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, Snickers pie and more.The 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis across the country joining to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s , 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum.Now through August 31, Roka Akor , 2929 Weslayan, will offer its Summer Sushi Experience for $49 per person, featuring a 12-piece sushi and sashimi chef selection with a variety of maki, nigiri and sashimi. Expect treats like oysters with yuzu jelly, hamachi with shiso and preserved lemon, toro with Ossetra caviar and more.