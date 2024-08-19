This Week in Houston Food Events: Back-to-School BBQ and an "Adios" Summer Fiesta

Wednesday, August 21
Back to School Bash at Feges BBQThe Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday, August 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., inviting kids and families to enjoy free activities, one-night-only sausage corndogs and its signature menu of smoked meats, burgers, salads and sides, desserts and more. Kids aged 12 and under eat for free, and every Feges BBQ kids meal includes a complimentary scoop of Cosmic ice cream.
Friday, August 23
Caymus Wine Dinner at Derby RestaurantDerby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, will host a five-course Caymus Wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup, arugula salad dressed with orange blossom Champagne vinaigrette, seared King salmon in Meyer lemon beurre blanc, sous vide NY Strip and apricot, pecan, and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $195 per person.
Saturday, August 24
All-You-Can-Eat Waffles at Taste Kitchen + BarTaste Kitchen + Bar, 420 Main, is celebrating National Waffle Day by offering All-You-Can-Eat fluffy, golden waffles for just $5. The special event will kick off the week-long Charity Waffle Week Giveback. From Saturday, August 24, through Saturday, August 31, for every waffle flight purchased, $1 will be donated to the Big Chef Bowie Cares Foundation in support of Star of Hope, a local charity dedicated to providing school supplies, daily necessities, and much more to families in need across Houston.
"Adios Summer Fiesta" at Lyric MarketLyric Market, 411 Smith, is saying goodbye to summer with an "Adios Summer Fiesta" from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy summer-inspired drink specials and food from Lyric Market’s eight diverse restaurant concepts alongside fun from live mariachi (1 to 3 p.m.) to bingo (3 to 5 p.m.).
Saturdays and Sundays
Jazz Brunch at Brennan’s of HoustonThroughout August, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting its popular Jazz Brunch, which is typically only on Sundays, on Saturdays, too. Choose from a la carte items or try the three-course Chef’s Package or HRW menu, which features classics from turtle soup and crabmeat cheesecake to cochon de lait benedict and Bayou City beignets. The special schedule runs through August 31, and includes performances on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine RoomMutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will bost Paella Sunday, as chef Eduardo Alcayaga fires his seasonally inspired seafood paella over a live fire on the patio. Guests can add optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 ($56 by the bottle) and appetizers like Gulf snapper ceviche and hummus and mutabal dip prior to the paella. Seating times are 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the paella is $38.
All month long
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks is back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary kitchen Duchess, eclectic Indian stunner Amrina, hip Thai dining spot MaKiin, and more.
Kids’ Meals Inc. Menu at Jonathan’s the RubJonathan’s the Rub is offering a dedicated menu to support the critical work of Kids’ Meals Inc., available through August 30 at all three Jonathan’s locations. Each special brunch (Memorial only) and lunch menu will result in a $3 donation, with a $5 donation for every dinner ordered from the special Kids Meals menu. Dine on chicken and sausage gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, Snickers pie and more.
National Delicatessen Month at Kenny & Ziggy’sThe 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis across the country joining to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum.
New and ongoing specials