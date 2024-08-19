This Week in Houston Food Events: Back-to-School BBQ and an "Adios" Summer Fiesta

Navigation
August 19, 2024 4:00AM

Lyric Market is saying "adios" to summer with a Saturday fiesta. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

Wednesday, August 21

Back to School Bash at Feges BBQ

The Spring Branch location of Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point, will host its annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday, August 21 from 5 to 9 p.m., inviting kids and families to enjoy free activities, one-night-only sausage corndogs and its signature menu of smoked meats, burgers, salads and sides, desserts and more. Kids aged 12 and under eat for free, and every Feges BBQ kids meal includes a complimentary scoop of Cosmic ice cream.

Friday, August 23

Caymus Wine Dinner at Derby Restaurant

Derby Restaurant, 13150 Breton Ridge, will host a five-course Caymus Wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include peach and golden beet soup, arugula salad dressed with orange blossom Champagne vinaigrette, seared King salmon in Meyer lemon beurre blanc, sous vide NY Strip and apricot, pecan, and white chocolate croissant bread pudding. Tickets are $195 per person.

Saturday, August 24

All-You-Can-Eat Waffles at Taste Kitchen + Bar

Taste Kitchen + Bar, 420 Main, is celebrating National Waffle Day by offering All-You-Can-Eat fluffy, golden waffles for just $5. The special event will kick off the week-long Charity Waffle Week Giveback. From Saturday, August 24, through Saturday, August 31, for every waffle flight purchased, $1 will be donated to the Big Chef Bowie Cares Foundation in support of Star of Hope, a local charity dedicated to providing school supplies, daily necessities, and much more to families in need across Houston.

"Adios Summer Fiesta" at Lyric Market

Lyric Market, 411 Smith, is saying goodbye to summer with an "Adios Summer Fiesta" from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy summer-inspired drink specials and food from Lyric Market’s eight diverse restaurant concepts alongside fun from live mariachi (1 to 3 p.m.) to bingo (3 to 5 p.m.).

Saturdays and Sundays

Jazz Brunch at Brennan’s of Houston

Throughout August, Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting its popular Jazz Brunch, which is typically only on Sundays, on Saturdays, too. Choose from a la carte items or try the three-course Chef’s Package or HRW menu, which features classics from turtle soup and crabmeat cheesecake to cochon de lait benedict and Bayou City beignets. The special schedule runs through August 31, and includes performances on Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Paella Sunday at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener, will bost Paella Sunday, as chef Eduardo Alcayaga fires his seasonally inspired seafood paella over a live fire on the patio. Guests can add optional Spanish wine pairing for $15 ($56 by the bottle) and appetizers like Gulf snapper ceviche and hummus and mutabal dip prior to the paella. Seating times are 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the paella is $38.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city through Labor Day. Menus are officially live on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations now at old favorites and newcomers, including coastally inspired contemporary kitchen Duchess, eclectic Indian stunner Amrina, hip Thai dining spot MaKiin, and more.

Kids’ Meals Inc. Menu at Jonathan’s the Rub

Jonathan’s the Rub is offering a dedicated menu to support the critical work of Kids’ Meals Inc., available through August 30 at all three Jonathan’s locations. Each special brunch (Memorial only) and lunch menu will result in a $3 donation, with a $5 donation for every dinner ordered from the special Kids Meals menu. Dine on chicken and sausage gumbo, blackened shrimp and grits, Snickers pie and more.

National Delicatessen Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s

The 9th Annual National Delicatessen Month returns August 1-31, with more than 45 classic delis across the country joining to bring attention to the iconic delicatessen and raise money for charity. Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, will be offering a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $45 plus tax and gratuity, with 10 percent of each meal sold going to the Houston Holocaust Museum, providing funds for the museum’s education programs. Each special Deli Month meal sold will include a complimentary ticket to the Houston Holocaust Museum. 

New and ongoing specials

Hatch Chile Ramen at Ramen Tatsu-Ya

A fan-favorite limited-edition bowl, Hatch Chile Ramen, has returned to Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 Californi. Featuring hatch chile in three ways – wok-fired, powdered and infused into a hatch-miso chicken broth alongside fried chashu pork – the rich and smokey bowl offers medium spice, with optional add-ins like parmesan, corn and yuzu “flavor bombs” and extra lime to tame the heat.

Steak and Endless Frites Dinner at Sol 7

Inspired by the popular no-reservation restaurant L'Entrecote in Paris (known for its set menu of salad, steak with sauce and unlimited frites), Sol 7’s chef Alexandre Viriot has created a Steak Frites prix fixe dinner for $52, including little gem salad, eight-ounce skirt steak with sauce au poivre and endless garlic-duck fat fries. Reservations can be made via OpenTable
