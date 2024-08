This Week in Houston Food Events: Filet O' Fish Gets the Caviar Treatment

Pork Chop Day at Perry’s Steakhouse

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Perry’s Steakhouse is celebrating Pork Chop Day with a special four-course menu for $44, featuring a starter, soup or salad, entree (including Perry’s famous seven-finger-high pork chop, lunch cut) and a dessert.4010 Bissonnet, is bringing back its monthly dinner series this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The seasonal five-course dinner will be prepared by Mary Cuclis, Kriti owner and chef, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Highlights include kolokithopita (zucchini fritter) with whipped feta, watermelon salad with herb dressing, shrimp saganaki with homemade linguini, pork belly and lentils, and a pistachio ice cream sandwich with chocolate kataifi. Tickets are $130 and seats are limited. The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, bringing with it signature events like the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, Luxury Wine Tasting, legant seated Bourbon Dinner experience at Shearn's Seafood & Prime Steaks, and more. Pricing varies by package. JŪN , 420 East 20th, will welcome Donkeeboy + Friends for an art show and pastry pop-up, ass guests enjoy local art curated by Donkeeboy alongside handmade treats crafted by JŪN — Pumpkin Spice Cupcake with Salvadoran coffee frosting; Chorizo & Egg Danish with housemade chorizo and pico de gallo; Burger Bao with charred onions and Oaxaca cheese; and Ube & Taro Concha with brioche and ube capricho. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will stay open to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out., 113 6th, invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party kicking off at 5 p.m. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy , and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Additionally, there will be a full cash bar. Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining.Montrose cocktail lounge Jethro’s , 95 Tuam, is hosting a special, fancy fish filet with caviar pop-up withstar Joseph Manglicmont (aka Mo City). The sandwiches will be available at noon ‘til sold out. Houston Restaurant Weeks is closing out its annual run, raising funds for the Houston Food Bank while championing restaurants around the city now through Labor Day. Menus can be found on the HRW site, so take a look and secure your reservations while you still have the chance. Mendocino Farms is offering a weekly $8 sandwich; and for its last week, guests can enjoy the “Not So Fried” Chickens sandwich, featuring shaved, roasted chicken breast topped with Mendo’s Krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta, served with a side of tangy mustard barbeque sauce or mustard pickle remoulade.