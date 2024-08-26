This Week in Houston Food Events: Filet O' Fish Gets the Caviar Treatment

Tuesday, August 27
Pork Chop Day at Perry’s SteakhousePerry’s Steakhouse is celebrating Pork Chop Day with a special four-course menu for $44, featuring a starter, soup or salad, entree (including Perry’s famous seven-finger-high pork chop, lunch cut) and a dessert.
Thursday, August 29
Kriti Dinner Series at Kriti KitchenKriti Kitchen, 4010 Bissonnet, is bringing back its monthly dinner series this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The seasonal five-course dinner will be prepared by Mary Cuclis, Kriti owner and chef, along with an optional wine pairing from an extensive selection of Greek wines. Highlights include kolokithopita (zucchini fritter) with whipped feta, watermelon salad with herb dressing, shrimp saganaki with homemade linguini, pork belly and lentils, and a pistachio ice cream sandwich with chocolate kataifi. Tickets are $130 and seats are limited.
Friday–Sunday
The Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody GardensThe Galveston Island Wine Festival returns to Moody Gardens from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, bringing with it signature events like the Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza, Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, Luxury Wine Tasting, legant seated Bourbon Dinner experience at Shearn's Seafood & Prime Steaks, and more. Pricing varies by package.
Saturday, August 31
Donkeeboy + Friends at JŪNJŪN, 420 East 20th, will welcome Donkeeboy + Friends for an art show and pastry pop-up, ass guests enjoy local art curated by Donkeeboy alongside handmade treats crafted by JŪN — Pumpkin Spice Cupcake with Salvadoran coffee frosting; Chorizo & Egg Danish with housemade chorizo and pico de gallo; Burger Bao with charred onions and Oaxaca cheese; and Ube & Taro Concha with brioche and ube capricho. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will stay open to 2:30 p.m. or until sold out.
End of Summer White Linen Party at Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster HousePier 6, 113 6th, invites guests to don their finest whites for an End of Summer White Linen Party kicking off at 5 p.m. The 21+ event will take over the lower marina with a DJ, live entertainment and festive decor. Tickets are free via Resy, and each includes a complimentary glass of champagne from Telmont, along with raw oysters and hors d'oeuvres from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Additionally, there will be a full cash bar. Guests are encouraged to make separate dinner reservations for seated dining.
Sunday, September 1
Masterchef Joseph Manglicmont Pop-Up at Jethro’s Cocktail LoungeMontrose cocktail lounge Jethro’s, 95 Tuam, is hosting a special, fancy fish filet with caviar pop-up with Masterchef star Joseph Manglicmont (aka Mo City). The sandwiches will be available at noon ‘til sold out.
All week long