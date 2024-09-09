Navigation
This Week in Houston Food Events: A Rock & Roll Picnic and Fiestas Patrias

September 9, 2024 4:00AM

URBE will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a festive bash this Saturday. Photo by Paula Murphy
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Specials at Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

Pizza and cocktail dive Betelgeuse Betelgeuse is celebrating the release of the highly anticipated film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with special sips and events, from themed parties and fun runs, through September 15. Cocktails like the “Beetle Juice” (THC Spirit, Blackberry Smash with ginger beer or gin) will be available at both the Washington and Montrose locations; and on September 13, fans are invited to don their best Beetlejuice-themed garb for a costume contest at the Washington location.

Wednesday, September 11

Santo Tomás Wine Dinner at Hugo’s

Guests are invited to a multi-course Santo Tomás Wine Dinner at Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, with highlights including scallop ceviche paired with Santo Tomás Blanco Mexico Viognier, quail and duck confit taco with Santo Tomás Tempranillo/Cabernet Sauvignon, braised short rib in mole pasilla with Santo Tomás Unico - Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot and more. The evening begins at 6 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 6:30. Tickets are $130.

Revana Wagyu Wine Dinner at Roka Akor

Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, will host a Wagyu Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m., as guests experience pairings from Napa Valley, Willamette Valley and Yakima Valley, alongside a four-course menu featuring sushi, lobster and Snake River Farms American Wagyu prepared on Roka’s Akor’s signature robata grill for $150 per person.

Thursday, September 12

French Cuff Boutique Fashion Show Luncheon at Mutiny Wine Room

Mutiny Wine Room, 124 Usener, and French Cuff Boutique are teaming up to host a Fashion Show Luncheon benefitting Ronald McDonald House and its work to give comfort and hope to families during their children’s medical journey. Held on Thursday, September 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m., the special afternoon will feature a curated wine flight of three wines paired with an elevated lunch prepared by executive chef Eduardo Alcayaga. Tickets are $75 per person.

Taste America at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America initiative will host a walk-around tasting at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, at 6 p.m. Hosted by chef Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó along with numerous other Houston chefs, guests can enjoy food stations with bites that reflect the chefs’ signature styles, plus beverage stations and other activations. Tickets are $175 GA and $250 Premier.

Flores y Sonrisas Fundraising Receptio at Eden Plant Co.

Friends of El Salvador hosts its second annual Flores y Sonrisas Fundraising Reception to help support struggling families in El Salvador, held at Eden Plant Co., 3401 Harrisburg. This year, JŪN chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu will be helping to curate the menu, with highlights such as Ceviche de Pescado, Pan Con Salchicha, Quesadilla con mantequilla de sesamo and Sope con frijoles y crema alongside an assortment of pastries prepared by chef Otto Sanchez. Tickets are $125.

Saturday, September 14

Viet Cultural Fest 2024 at NRG Center

The 2024 Viet Cultural Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at NRG Center, inviting the Houston community to tap into the rich tapestry of Vietnamese heritage for a day of cultural entertainment, traditional games, exciting competitions and tasty Vietnamese fare. Folks can sign up for Pho Eating and Banh Mi Eating Contests online.

Fiestas Patrias at URBE

URBE, 1101 Uptown Park, is celebrating Fiestas Patrias – Mexican Independence Day – with a bash from 7 to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy Mexican street food with interactive food and dessert stations, custom cocktails, folkloric dancers, mariachis, a DJ, festive decorations a photo booth and more. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Sunday, September 15

Rock & Roll Picnic at Last Concert Cafe

I’ll Have What She’s Having has announced the return of its Rock & Roll Picnic, held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance. The third annual event raises funds to provide preventative, reproductive and mental healthcare for folks in the food and beverage community, celebrating with a day of good music, food, cocktails and art. Add the picnic upgrade to enjoy goodies from top chefs including Dawn Burrell, Evelyn Garcia, Nick Wong, Josh Deleon, Dominick Lee and Mary Cuclis, plus creative sips, live concerts and new experience from lawn games to a champagne sabering demo. Tickets are $45 GA or $95 for the Picnic Upgrade (including chef’s bites and two drink tickets), with VIP tables available as well.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks (extended)

For the third time ever, citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced it will extend its run through September 30, hoping to further champion local restaurants still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Over 250 restaurants signed up this year, with many still participating and offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out.

Bourbon Heritage Month

In honor of Bourbon Heritage Month, Garrison Brothers Distillery is bringing back its Hye Fashioned Takeover this September, raising funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families while showcasing Garrison’s award-winning bourbon in Old Fashioned cocktails. Nearly 400 establishments are participating across the country this year, with Houston participants including Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Brennan’s Houston, Ducky McShweeney's Pub, La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar and more.

Chiles en Nogada at Caracol, Hugo’s and Xochi

Chef Hugo Ortega is featuring one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, Chiles en Nogada at three of his restaurants: Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, for this September in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

