This Week in Houston Food Events: $1 Tacos and a "High Society" Dinner

All week long
Negroni WeekNegroni Week is back, running September 16–22 and celebrating one of the world’s great cocktails while raising money for charitable causes across the globe via its community partner, Slow Food. Houston hotspots will be spotlighting specialty negroni cocktails, including Berg Hospitality concepts B&B Butchers, BB Italia, Prime 131, The Annie Cafe & Bar, and Trattoria Sofia, each serving up three iterations of the drink; buzzy Montrose restaurant, Marmo, with a trio of limited edition negronis from classic to the mezcal-kissed Grimaldo; and more. Find the full list of participating restaurants and bars online.
Monday, September 16
8th-anniversary specials at La Calle TacosIn celebration of its 8th anniversary, La Calle Tacos invites customers to use promo code “Dollar Tacos” all day for unlimited $1 tacos at its Downtown and Midtown locations. The day will also feature free pozole for guests to enjoy, along with the standard “Margarita Mondays” offerings of $5.99 frozen margaritas.
10th Annual Oyster Shucking Contest at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, continues its Bourbon Heritage Month celebration with its 10th Annual Oyster Shucking Contest, featuring some of Houston’s top chefs in a high-energy competition of precision and speed. Oyster fans are invited to come and cheer for their favorite chef from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to the annual Shuck Cancer fundraiser hosted by the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society committee to end cancer.
“High Society” dinner at The Blind GoatWith the first dinner selling out, The Blind Goat, 8145 Long Point, has added a second date to its upcoming THC dinner in 8th Wonder’s “High Society” series on Monday September 16. The dinner will feature a five-course meal featuring dishes infused with THC and/or paired with a THC beverage. Guests at the dinner will get to choose whether they want each course to contain THC or not. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., where guests will be greeted with a welcome beverage, and dinner is served at 6 pm. Tickets are $130 inclusive of taxes, gratuity and fees.
Friday-Sunday
Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.Karbachtoberfest is back at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, with events in the biergarten every weekend from September 20 through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.
Saturday, September 21
30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll at Central MarketTo mark Central Market’s 30th anniversary, kids are invited to Central Market's 30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll on September 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each child will receive a free chef hat and a passport to be stamped at each station along the stroll. The event is free to attend.
All month long