Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

This Week in Houston Food Events: $1 Tacos and a "High Society" Dinner

September 16, 2024 4:00AM

La Calle celebrates its 8th anniversary with dollar tacos and more.
La Calle celebrates its 8th anniversary with dollar tacos and more. Photo by Becca Wright
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:

All week long

Negroni Week

Negroni Week is back, running September 16–22 and celebrating one of the world’s great cocktails while raising money for charitable causes across the globe via its community partner, Slow Food. Houston hotspots will be spotlighting specialty negroni cocktails, including Berg Hospitality concepts B&B Butchers, BB Italia, Prime 131, The Annie Cafe & Bar, and Trattoria Sofia, each serving up three iterations of the drink; buzzy Montrose restaurant, Marmo, with a trio of limited edition negronis from classic to the mezcal-kissed Grimaldo; and more. Find the full list of participating restaurants and bars online.

Monday, September 16

8th-anniversary specials at La Calle Tacos

In celebration of its 8th anniversary, La Calle Tacos invites customers to use promo code “Dollar Tacos” all day for unlimited $1 tacos at its Downtown and Midtown locations. The day will also feature free pozole for guests to enjoy, along with the standard “Margarita Mondays” offerings of $5.99 frozen margaritas.

10th Annual Oyster Shucking Contest at Julep

Julep, 1919 Washington, continues its Bourbon Heritage Month celebration with its 10th Annual Oyster Shucking Contest, featuring some of Houston’s top chefs in a high-energy competition of precision and speed. Oyster fans are invited to come and cheer for their favorite chef from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to the annual Shuck Cancer fundraiser hosted by the Houston Young Professionals for the American Cancer Society committee to end cancer. 

“High Society” dinner at The Blind Goat

With the first dinner selling out, The Blind Goat, 8145 Long Point, has added a second date to its upcoming THC dinner in 8th Wonder’s “High Society” series on Monday September 16. The dinner will feature a five-course meal featuring dishes infused with THC and/or paired with a THC beverage. Guests at the dinner will get to choose whether they want each course to contain THC or not. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., where guests will be greeted with a welcome beverage, and dinner is served at 6 pm. Tickets are $130 inclusive of taxes, gratuity and fees.

Friday-Sunday

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Karbachtoberfest is back at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, with events in the biergarten every weekend from September 20 through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.

Saturday, September 21

30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll at Central Market

To mark Central Market’s 30th anniversary, kids are invited to Central Market's 30th Anniversary Future Foodie Stroll on September 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each child will receive a free chef hat and a passport to be stamped at each station along the stroll. The event is free to attend.

All month long

Houston Restaurant Weeks (extended)

For the third time ever, citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced it will extend its run through September 30, hoping to further champion local restaurants still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support old favorites and newcomers across Houston.

Bourbon Heritage Month

In honor of Bourbon Heritage Month, Garrison Brothers Distillery is bringing back its Hye Fashioned Takeover this September, raising funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families while showcasing Garrison’s award-winning bourbon in Old Fashioned cocktails. Nearly 400 establishments are participating across the country this year, with Houston participants including Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Brennan’s Houston, Ducky McShweeney's Pub, La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar and more.

Chiles en Nogada at Caracol, Hugo’s and Xochi

Chef Hugo Ortega is featuring one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, Chiles en Nogada at three of his restaurants: Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, for this September in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation