This Week in Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Challah and Omakase

All week long
OktoberfestOktoberfest is back and a slew of Houston's favorite watering holes and restaurants are getting in on the action, with German biers and brats, live music and markets, and fun from Dachshund racing to stein hoisting competitions. Check out our Oktoberfest Guide to find out where to celebrate in Houston this year.
Tuesday–Wednesday
Phat Friends for Life: A Tribute Celebration Honoring Alex Au-Yeung at Phat EateryIn honor of late chef Alex Au-Yeung, who passed away earlier this year after battling cancer, Phat Eatery directors of operations Kevin Lee and Marvin He are hosting Phat Friends for Life: A Tribute Celebration Honoring Alex Au-Yeunga, two pop-up dinner event taking place at the Katy location, 23119 Colonial Parkway, on Tuesday, September 24, and at the new Woodlands location, 2290 Buckthorne, on Wednesday, September 25 (Chef Alex’s birthday). Phat fans and friends are invited to enjoy the special five-course menu while honoring the local legend, starting with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by the family-style meal. Course highlights include a smoked beef rib version of Phat Eatery’s beef rendang from Quy Hoang of Blood Bros BBQ (Tuesday); and a refreshing yuzu-and-ginger-spiked tuna crudo by chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina (Wednesday). Both evenings will include a lion dance performance by Lee’s Golden Dragon. Tickets are $80 per guest, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation to help hospitality workers in need.
Wednesday, September 25
Bourbon Pairing Dinner at JulepJulep, 1919 Washington, continues its Bourbon Heritage Month celebrations with a Bourbon Pairing Dinner on Wednesday, September 25, showcasing the culinary mastery of chef Ryan Lachaine from Riel Restaurant paired with the distinguished flavors of Woodford Reserve and its multiple expressions. The evening begins with a welcome cocktail and passed hors d'oeuvres followed by three savory courses, each expertly paired with a handcrafted cocktail, and a decadent dessert.
Thursday, September 26
10th Anniversary Tequila Dinner at Sylvia’s Enchilada KitchenSylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, is hosting a multi-course tequila dinner as a tribute to ten years in business at Sylvia’s second location. The four-course meal features some of the restaurant’s most popular non-enchilada dishes, including mesquite-fired quail, fajita steaks and baby back ribs, Gulf Coast ceviche, creamy corn soup with crab and chocolate tres leches. Each course is paired with a tequila or tequila cocktail using Casa Azul organic tequilas. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 713-334-7295.
Friday, September 27
Omakase Dinner at AzumiAzumi, 4444 Westheimer, invites guests to Savor the tastes of Japan at an 18-course Omakase Dinner lead by head sushi chef Paul Launh, beginning at 7 p.m. The experience will give guests a firsthand look at Azumi’s expertly cut pieces of the freshest fish from Japan’s Tsukiji Market. Space is limited and cost is $200 per person.
Friday-Sunday
Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.Karbachtoberfest is back at Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach, with events in the biergarten on weekends through October 6. The festival will showcase Karbach’s Bavarian-style Marzen brew paired with live music, wiener dog races, stein hoisting competitions and more. Admission is free.
Saturday–Sunday
Chefs For Farmers at Autry ParkAll-inclusive tasting event Chefs For Farmers returns to Houston for its third year, held over two days from 1 to 5 p.m. at Autry Park. The farm-fresh experience celebrates local top chefs and culinary personalities, who will serve curated, locally sourced dishes, promoting and showcasing family farms across Texas. Attendees can also enjoy immersive experiences from custom hat making to line dancing, live entertainment, wines from top vineyards and craft cocktails. Tickets are $145 to $195.
Sunday, September 29
Bourbon Fest Grand Tasting at JulepClosing out Julep’s Bourbon Heritage Month festivities, Julep, 1919 Washington, will host a Bourbon Fest Grand Tasting, as owner and master mixologist Alba Huerta features 45 exceptional spirit tastings, with live acoustic music by John Egan, interactive cocktail demonstrations and opportunities to connect with experts.
P.F. & The Flyers for Dinner Show at Brennan’sBrennan’s, 3300 Smith, will be joined by local rock group P. F. & The Flyers for a special evening of great tunes, including Top 40 rock from the 60s and 70s, and Texas-Creole eats – think Snapping Turtle Soup splashed with sherry, Gumbo Ya-Ya with chicken and sausage, Creole Au Poivre Beef Tenderloin and Praline Pie Parfait. Tickets to the three-course dinner and the show are $65; plus tax and gratuity. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.
All month long
Houston Restaurant Weeks (extended)For the third time ever, citywide Houston Food Bank fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced it will extend its run through September 30, hoping to further champion local restaurants still bouncing back from the devastating impacts of the Derecho Storm and Hurricane Beryr. Over 250 restaurants participated this year, offering multi-course, prix fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 or $55), available for dine-in and take-out; so make your reservations now to dine out for a great cause and support old favorites and newcomers across Houston.
Bourbon Heritage MonthIn honor of Bourbon Heritage Month, Garrison Brothers Distillery is bringing back its Hye Fashioned Takeover this September, raising funds for Boot Campaign to support veterans and military families while showcasing Garrison’s award-winning bourbon in Old Fashioned cocktails. Nearly 400 establishments are participating across the country this year, with Houston participants including Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Brennan’s Houston, Ducky McShweeney's Pub, La Reserve Whiskey Lounge, Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar and more.
Chiles en Nogada at Caracol, Hugo’s and XochiChef Hugo Ortega is featuring one of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, Chiles en Nogada at three of his restaurants: Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, and Xochi, 1777 Walker, for this September in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
New and ongoing specials
Rosh Hashanah Menu at HamsaHamsa, 5555 Morningside, will celebrate the Jewish New Year by offering a delicious catering spread, available for preorder through September 29 at 5 p.m. for pickup on October 2. Choose from salatim like squash tahini, matbucha, labneh and harissa carrots, apple and honey babka and challah, hummus and lamb shank with roasted vegetables.
Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur Menus at Kenny & Ziggy’sKenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak, is preparing for the upcoming Jewish High Holiday, Rosh Hashanah (beginning at sundown Wednesday, October 2) and Yom Kippur (beginning at sundown on Friday, October 11), offering holiday catering menus filled with traditional foods. Pre-order a la carte items or whole packages filled with soups and matzo balls, chopped liver and tzimmes, Challah, apricot roasted chickens and brisket, smoked fish platters and bagel trays, dessert platters and more. Rosh Hashana orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 25 for pickup between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2. Yom Kippur orders must be placed by Friday, October 4 for pickup Friday, October 11 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
New Daily Specials Menu at TacodeliIn celebration of its 25th anniversary, Tacodeli brought back its popular Daily Specials menu, launching a new version that features one unique taco available only on its corresponding day. Pop in for returning tacos like the Carne Asada (Monday) or Scallop (Thursday) in mojo de ajo sauce, or new creations like the Brisket El Rey (Wednesday) with confit brisket, bacon, caramelized onions, salsa de árbol and crunchy garlic.
Game Day Specials at EZ’s Liquor LoungeEZ’s Liquor Louge, 3302 White Oak, invites football fans to come out for cold beer, specialty cocktails, and quintessential snacks from brisket hot dogs and pickled jalapeño onion dip to crunchy tacos and chili, while watching the college and NFL games from both indoor and outdoor TVs. During Texan games only, EZ’s will be offering a $4.50 beer brat special; and folks can also get more beer for their buck with a buy five, get one free beer bucket deal with six beers for $25, available always.
New Seasonal Menu at Mendocino FarmsMendocino Farms has introduced new seasonal menu items, including a Black Tie Turkey Club
hit with housemade truffle aioli, Dan Dan Noodle Salad and Hummus Pita Crunch Salad (which My Mendo members can try it for $8 during the month of October).