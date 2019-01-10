Upcoming Houston Food Events: Sip a Millionaire Latte (For Free)

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through Friday, January 11, guests can get a free EggHaus “Millionaire Latte” at EggHaus Gourmet, 2042 East T C Jester (no purchase necessary). The Millionaire Latte is a hazelnut latte topped with 24K gold dust, available for $5 after January 11 and also made with Matcha if desired.

Continue Reading

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille locations are now offering a unique wine flight that illustrates why elevation matters, with three 2-ounce pours that showcase diverse elevations for $28. Taste a 2014 Arrowood Cabernet, 2015 Stonestreet Cabernet and 2015 Mt. Brave Cabernet (all also available by the glass or bottle).

Chef Austin Simmons' Hamachi Crudo Tostado was one of " The 13 Best Houston Dishes in 2018 ." See what else he has up his sleeve at the next collaborative dinner series. Photo by Mai Pham

On Monday, January 14, chef Austin Simmons will host the next of his "CollaborEIGHT" dinner series at TRIS in The Woodlands, 24 Waterway, teaming up with former mentor, two-time contestant on "Top Chef," and three-time James Beard nominee chef John Tesar for an epic eight-course dining experience with wine pairings. The dinner is priced at $175 per person and guests will be able to purchase a signed copy of Tesar's cookbook, "Knife: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home," for an additional $25. Reservations are required and seating is limited. Call 281-203-5641.

Biggio's Sports Bar, 1777 Walker, and Yellow Rose Distilling are teaming up to offer The Houston Legends Experience on Thursday, January 17 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. In 2017, the two created a specially curated bourbon to be sold exclusively at the bar, and later took that the barrel the bourbon was aged in and gave it to Karbach Brewery to create a special beer. After aging for a year, the result is a limited edition Karbach Imperial Porter with horchata. Guests of the event will have the unique opportunity to meet and chat with Yellow Rose Distillery's master distiller Houston Farris, Karbach's brewmaster Eric Warner and head brewer Chris Juergen, and sports legend Craig Biggio. Tickets are $125 and the event is limited to 75 people.

The tenth annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will take place at Galveston's The Strand on Saturday, January 19, starting off with a kick-off party at Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand, on Friday, January 18. Saturday’s festivities include beer and chili tastings, a 5K fun run, washer tournament, merchant walkabout and Jackpot Margarita Contest, with vendors opening at 10 a.m. and chili sampling beginning at noon. Get tickets for $12 to $40.

Cheer on the runners at a Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 20. The neighborhood spot will be serving a menu of artisan breakfast sandwiches, pastries and free coffee refills to help everyone stay warm, with its full brunch menu at 10 a.m.

On Sunday, January 20 at 5 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a five-course dining experience at the "Chef's Table" Dinner Series at Broken Barrel, 1950 Hughes Landing. Observe and learn while drinking wine and enjoying chef Hilda Ysusi’s newest dishes for $80 per person, plus gratuity and tax. Call 281-719-8542.