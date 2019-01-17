Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Your Tickets to the 2019 Menu of Menus Extravaganza

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Early bird tickets ($49 general admission, $79 VIP) are now on sale for the annual Houston Press Menu of Menus® Extravaganza, held on Tuesday, April 9 at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards. Guests can enjoy unlimited food and drink sampling from local eateries, including Boheme, Cochinita & Co, Kic Pops, Max’s Wine Dive, Snooze and more.

Continue Reading

Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch, has partnered with Cirque Du Soleil to provide a special LUZIA-themed prix fixe menu that running now through Sunday, February 24. The three-course menu features a combination of Peli Peli favorites and a few off-the-menu creations for $55 (and anyone who orders off the menu will receive a 15-percent off discount code for any LUZIA tickets).

Shake Shack will be offering a complimentary shake with any in-store purchases for Houston Marathon runners who show their racing bib at any of the four Shake Shacks in Houston (including the new location in Montrose, 1002 Westheimer) on race day, Sunday, January 20.

In honor of Basque country’s annual cider season, Camerata at Paulie’s, 1834 Westheimer, is joining forces with several Houston-area restaurants and bars to celebrate the third annual Basque Festival, Txotx 2019, from Friday, January 18 through Thursday, January 31. Sixteen bars, restaurants, and bottle shops across Texas will pour exciting wines and ciders from the region, as Camerata hosts cider-makers and Iberian wine importers to help illustrate the unique flavor of these beverages, with events including “Meet the Cidermakers,” cider seminars, Basque a Bacchanal and Basque Barbecue.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will focus on one of California’s most imaginative vineyards during a special dinner on Thursday, January 24. The wines of St. Helena’s Orin Swift winery will be paired with a five-course dinner, featuring some of the vineyard’s most acclaimed wines like Blank Stare, Mannequin and 8 Years in the Desert. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

Houston-based nonprofit Camp For All will host its Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala at the Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, on Saturday, January 26 at 6 p.m. The dinner and fundraising event seeks to raise one million dollars to help fund campers facing challenging physical, medical or mental conditions. Tickets start at $500 for individuals, with live and silent auctions and additional sponsorship opportunities available.

EXPAND One Fifth Romance's duck heart bolognese returns for one night only. Photo by Julie Soefer

One Fifth Houston, 1658 Westheimer, will be celebrating its second anniversary on Tuesday, January 29, featuring a special Sightseeing Tour with some of its favorite dishes from its first three concepts: Steak, Romance languages and Mediterranean. All dishes will be served family-style, with highlights including duck heart Bolognese, 44 Farms ribeye, and pomegranate and cherry glazed braised lamb. Cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity.